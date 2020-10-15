Moody's assigns initial Ba2 to Thompson Crossing Metropolitan District No. 6, CO's GO Bonds; stable outlook

Concurrently assigns Ba1 issuer rating
New York, October 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an initial Ba2 rating to Thompson Crossing Metropolitan District No. 6, CO's $3.9 million General Obligation (Limited Tax Convertible To Unlimited Tax) Bonds, Series 2020. Concurrently, we have assigned an issuer rating of Ba1, which reflects an assessment of the district's hypothetical general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) security. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Ba1 issuer rating reflects the district's very modestly sized tax base with relatively limited further growth potential, given its small geographic footprint. Additionally, the rating considers the operating district's reliance on the developer to partially subsidize maintenance and operations expenditures, as there is currently insufficient taxable value on the ground to generate adequate tax revenue without increasing the general fund tax rate, which would require voter approval. Ongoing development in an adjacent taxing district is expected to gradually reduce the operational subsidies in the coming years, though economic uncertainty created by the coronavirus could slow its trajectory. Finally, the Ba1 considers the district's above-average debt burden and lack of active management.
The one notch distinction between the issuer and general obligation limited tax (GOLT) ratings reflects the district's relatively narrow coverage of maximum annual debt service (MADS) under the mill levy cap. While the bonds benefit from a debt service reserve fund (DSRF), the structure relies, in the absence of significant taxable value growth, on the majority of the DSRF being available in the final year to meet debt service obligations, which presents a moderate credit risk.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects the expectation that residential development will continue in both the district and the adjacent taxing district, resulting in continued growth in full market values and a reduced reliance on the developer to subsidize operational costs.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Demonstrated ability of operating district to fund operational costs without developer subsidies
- Material growth in full market values
- Moderation of the debt burden
- Upgrade of the issuer rating (GOLT)
- Materially improved debt service coverage (GOLT)
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Increased reliance on developer subsidies, or a failure of the developer to make necessary operating contributions
- Significant increase in debt, absent corresponding growth in full value and revenue
- Material contraction of taxable values
- Downgrade of the issuer rating (GOLT)
- Contraction of debt service coverage (GOLT)
LEGAL SECURITY
The Series 2020 bonds are limited tax general obligations of the district, secured by and payable from pledged revenues which generally consist of a maximum 50 mill property tax (subject to adjustment as described below) and specific ownership taxes. The district's 50 mill property tax may be adjusted with changes in the residential property equalization rate, thus the current maximum adjusted rate is 63.985 mills. The bonds are additionally secured by a cash funded debt service reserve fund.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds from the bonds will be used to refund all of the district's outstanding bonds for debt service savings and to fund the debt service reserve fund.
PROFILE
Thompson Crossing Metropolitan District No. 6 is located in the Town of Johnston, CO approximately 50 miles north of the City of Denver (Aaa stable) and 25 miles southwest of the City of Fort Collins (Aaa stable). The district, along with adjacent districts No. 4 and No. 5 act as taxing districts, while district No. 3 is the operating district, and is generally responsible for maintenance of a recreational center, as well as auditing and legal services for the master community.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
