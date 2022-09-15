Moody's assigns initial Ba3 UND/Aa2 ENH ratings to Treasure Valley Classical Academy, ID's Nonprofit Facilities Revenue Bonds, Series 2022; outlook stable

New York, September 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned initial Ba3 underlying and Aa2 enhanced ratings to the Idaho Housing and Finance Association's $13.1 million Nonprofit Facilities Revenue Bonds (Treasure Valley Classical Academy, Inc. Project), Series 2022A (Credit Enhancement) and $345,000 Nonprofit Facilities Revenue Bonds (Treasure Valley Classical Academy, Inc. Project), Series 2022B (Federally Taxable) (Credit Enhancement). Moody's has assigned only the Ba3 rating to the issuer's $2.8 million Nonprofit Facilities Revenue Bonds (Treasure Valley Classical Academy, Inc. Project), Series 2022C. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a stable outlook on the Ba3 underlying rating. Following the issuance, these bonds will be the only outstanding parity lien debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The initial Ba3 ratings reflect Treasure Valley Classical Academy's small scope of operations, though revenues will grow to some extent as the organization continues to fill its upper high school grade levels. The rating also considers the charter school's improving financial position that remains below that of most other rated peers. The rating is supported by academic performance that generally exceeds competing peers and unique academic offerings, which has resulted in a substantial elementary and middle school waitlist relative to the school's enrollment. Finally, the Ba3 rating considers the school's very high leverage, inclusive of subordinate obligations with acceleration provisions, the need for enrollment increases to cover future debt service, and relatively thin anticipated debt service coverage as revenue increases are offset by escalating debt service requirements in the coming years.

Governance is a key driver of all initial rating actions. Governance considerations include the supportive charter authorization environment within the State of Idaho, with the school's above average academic performance indicating strong prospects for future charter renewal. Proactive governance and outside administrative support provided by philanthropic organizations that have allowed the school to improve its financial position while still expanding operations are also positive factors.

The Aa2 enhanced rating reflects the credit quality of the State of Idaho (Aaa stable) and its moral obligation pledge under the provisions of the Idaho Public Charter School Facilities Program. The program's strengths include statutory requirements that the Idaho Housing and Finance Association and the Governor request the legislature to make an appropriation to replenish the bonds' debt service reserve fund in the event of a draw on that fund. The rating also reflects the essentiality of charter schools in the state's K-12 education system and the state's established track record of making appropriation-backed debt payments under certain financing agreements for state projects. The two-notch distinction between the programmatic rating and the state's issuer rating reflects the weaknesses inherent in the contingent, subject-to-appropriation nature of the state's support.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the school's leverage will remain highly elevated as its financial position continues to improve over the next several years due to enrollment growth. We also anticipate that the school's competitive profile will remain favorable based on population growth in the surrounding area and the school's strong academic offerings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant and sustained reduction of leverage relative to liquidity and operating revenue

- Increased days cash on hand - Not applicable for enhanced rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Failure to achieve targeted enrollment growth

- Draws on liquidity - Acceleration of debt service potentially driven by violation of legal covenants or nonpayment of debt - Downgrade of the State of Idaho's issuer rating (enhanced rating)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are payable from payments received pursuant to a loan agreement between Treasure Valley Classical Academy and the Idaho Housing and Finance Association. The association serves as the issuer of the debt. Under the loan agreement, the academy has pledged to make payments from a pledge of gross revenues. The revenues are primarily comprised of state funding, though the agreement also includes any other revenues derived from operation of the school. A deed of trust on the school's real estate backs the loan in the event of nonpayment.

The school has been approved and intends to use the Idaho Public Charter School Facilities Program for the Series 2022A and 2022B bonds. A key requirement of the program is a direct-pay arrangement for debt service, whereby all state per pupil payments to the school are sent directly to the bond trustee to set aside funds in accordance with the bond indenture. The bonds will also benefit from a debt service reserve funded at the lesser of the standard three-prong test or at least twelve months of debt service.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to acquire presently leased facilities and to renovate and construct a new facility to serve upper grades.

PROFILE

Treasure Valley Classical Academy is currently a single site charter school located in Fruitland, Idaho, which is on the northwestern edge of the Boise metropolitan area. The school serves 543 students as of 2022-23 and is in the process of gradually expanding to a full enrollment of 702.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was US Charter Schools published in September 2016 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64397. The principal methodology used in the enhanced ratings was US States and Territories Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356901. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

