Moody's assigns initial Ba3 to BASIS Texas Charter Schools, Inc.'s Education Revenue Bonds; outlook stable

New York, June 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an initial Ba3 underlying rating to Arlington Higher Education Finance Corporation, TX's $45 million Education Revenue Bonds (BASIS Texas Charter Schools, Inc.), Series 2022. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned an initial Ba3 rating to the previously issued Arlington Higher Education Finance Corporation, TX's $65 million Education Revenue Bonds (BASIS Texas Charter Schools, Inc.), Series 2021. Both series of bonds are issued by the Arlington Higher Education Finance Corporation with proceeds loaned to BASIS Texas Charter Schools, Inc., a Texas nonprofit corporation currently operating an open-enrollment charter school network in the State of Texas. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The initial Ba3 rating reflects BASIS Texas Charter Schools, Inc.'s very aggressive expansion in Texas over the past several years, which has resulted in extremely high leverage and weak operating margins, debt service coverage, and days cash on hand. While leverage will improve as new campuses open and enrollment expands, operating margin, debt service coverage, and days cash on hand are projected to remain fairly weak until the network's planned transition of legacy schools (subordinate participating campuses) in fiscal 2026 to the obligated group supporting the Series 2021 and 2022 bonds (Texas MTI; senior participating campuses). The network's debt structure is complex and includes June 15, 2026 put options on the Series 2021 and 2022 bonds; the put option resides solely with the holder of the bonds.
The network's competitive profile is strong, demonstrated by academic performance that materially exceeds state benchmarks, a key social consideration, which is driving enrollment growth and strong waitlists. The school's governance structure is positive and supported by a 10 year charter renewal in 2018 (which covers all Texas schools) coupled with a management team and CMO with experience replicating the BASIS formula across more than 30 campuses in multiple states. Nevertheless, the organizational structure of this obligated group is somewhat complex; continued strong governance will be key as management addresses its aggressive future expansion and construction plans.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that projected enrollment growth amid new campus openings and a healthy waitlist will grow operating revenue over the next several years and maintain stable, though weak, operating margins, debt service coverage, and days cash on hand.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Financial results of Texas MTI that are materially stronger than current projections regarding operating margins, debt service coverage, and days cash on hand
- Successful transition of the legacy schools to the Texas MTI that results in materially stronger operating margins, debt service coverage, and days cash on hand
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Financial results of Texas MTI or legacy schools that are materially weaker than current projections regarding operating margins, debt service coverage, and days cash on hand
- Construction delays or material cost overruns that disrupt the opening of the Cedar Park campus
- Inability to successfully transition the legacy schools to the Texas MTI
LEGAL SECURITY
The bonds are special limited obligations of the Arlington Higher Education Finance Corporation, payable solely from payments to be made by BASIS Charter School Inc. pursuant to the Loan Agreement and related trust indentures. The network's principal source of revenue is state funding derived from its charter school operations. The network has also executed a deed of trust mortgaging each senior campus location as security for repayment. The Texas MTI marginally benefits from a subordinate pledge of excess revenue of the legacy campuses.
USE OF PROCEEDS
The proceeds of the Series 2022 bonds will be loaned by the Arlington Higher Education Finance Corporation to BASIS Texas Charter Schools, Inc. to finance the construction and equipping of the BASIS Cedar Park Campus, fund a debt service reserve, and fund capitalized interest.
PROFILE
BASIS Texas Charter Schools, Inc. is a multiple-campus charter school network and nonprofit corporation organized under the laws of the State of Texas. The organization was granted an initial charter in 2013 for a period of five years. The charter was renewed in 2018 for a period of ten years ending in July 2028. As of the close of fiscal 2022, the network operated seven schools across six campuses and served nearly 3,400 students.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Charter Schools published in September 2016 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64397. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.
Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.
Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
