Moody's assigns initial Baa1 UND & Aa2 ENH to Becker ISD 726, MN's GO bonds; assigns stable outlook

New York, October 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service assigns an initial underlying Baa1 rating and an enhanced Aa2 rating to Becker Independent School District 726, MN's $7.8 million General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2020A and $10.4 million Taxable General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2020B. The outlook is stable. Following the sale, the district will have about $25.1 million in outstanding debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa1 underlying rating reflects the district's growing and moderately sized tax base with significant concentration, solid wealth and resident income indices and stable enrollment trends. The rating also incorporates above average leverage yet below rated peers. Further considered are the district's weak reserves, which are expected to improve in the near-term. Long-term leverage from debt and unfunded pension liabilities from the district's participation in a statewide pension plan is above average.

Governance is a key rating driver of this initial rating. The district has operated at narrow reserves demonstrating weak financial management yet is committed to add to reserves over the near term. The coronavirus outbreak is a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the district. Minnesota's school reopening guidance for the 2021 academic year provides recommendations for the type of reopening (completely distance learning, various hybrid models and completely in-person learning) based on the COVID case rate by county. Based on this guidance, the district will be operating mostly with in-person learning this fall. Still, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

The Aa2 enhanced rating reflects the additional security provided by the Minnesota School District Credit Enhancement Program. The programmatic rating is notched once from the state's Aa1 general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating and the program carries a stable outlook, reflecting the stable outlook on the State of Minnesota. The enhanced rating reflects sound program mechanics and the state's pledge of an unlimited appropriation from its General Fund should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements. The program's mechanics include a provision for third party notification of pending deficiency. If the school district does not transfer funds necessary to pay debt to the paying agent at least three days prior to the payment due date, the state will appropriate the payment to the paying agent directly. Moody's has received a copy of the signed program applications.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation of financial stability given the district's plan to improve reserves in the near term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained growth in operating reserves

- Tax base expansion and diversification

- Upward movement in State of Minnesota's GO rating (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Further declines in reserves

- Growth in the debt or pension burden

- Downward movement in the State of Minnesota's GO rating (enhanced)

- Weakening of the MSDE program mechanics (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's GOULT bonds, including the Series 2020A&B bonds, are secured by the district's full faith and credit pledge and the authority to levy a dedicated property tax unlimited as to rate and amount. The security benefits from a statutory lien. The GOULT bonds are additionally secured by the State of Minnesota's School District Credit Enhancement Program which provides for an unlimited advance from the state's General Fund should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2020A Bonds will be used to current refund the 2022 through 2024 maturities of the District's Taxable General Obligation School Building Bonds, Series 2013B.

Proceeds from the Series 2020B Bonds will be used to crossover refund on February 1, 2023 the 2024 through 2030 maturities of the District's General Obligation School Building Bonds, Series 2013A.

PROFILE

Independent School District No. 726, Becker, situated in Sherburne County, is headquartered within the City of Becker. The District is comprised entirely of the City of Becker as well as all or a portion of five townships. The District is located approximately 45 miles northwest of the Minneapolis/St. Paul Metropolitan Area.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the enhanced ratings was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

