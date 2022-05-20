Moody's assigns initial Baa1 issuer rating to American Forest Foundation (DC) and guaranteed Baa1 to Family Forest Impact Foundation, LLC's (DC) Series 2022A Bonds; AFF outlook stable

New York, May 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an initial Baa1 issuer rating to American Forest Foundation (AFF, DC). We have also assigned a Baa1 rating to Family Forest Impact Foundation, LLC's (FFIF, DC) $10,000,000 Series 2022A (Taxable Green Bonds) based on the credit strength of AFF, which serves as guarantor for the Bonds. The Series 2022A Bonds will be fixed rate, with a single maturity in 2037. As of the most recent audited year, fiscal end December 31, 2020, AFF recorded $176,000 in outstanding obligations. The outlook for AFF is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment of the Baa1 issuer rating reflects AFF's sizable wealth and liquidity relative to operations and established market role as a conservation partner for US-based private family forests. Virtually all of AFF's fiscal 2020 total $169 million in cash and investments are unrestricted, covering operating expenses by a substantial 9.6x and unaudited 2021 results are similarly strong. Monthly liquidity provides an exceptional 3,515 days cash on hand or well over nine years operating expenses. Good financial strategy reflects governance and management's careful stewardship of its endowment and programs, as well as important consulting collaborations with well-resourced organizations, including The Nature Conservancy, VA (Aa2 stable). These factors are key attributes of AFF's credit quality given its modest $17 million scale of operations and execution risks associated with development of a unique carbon management program through its subsidiary, FFIF. While funding for the carbon program, managed by FFIF, will rely on debt obligations and grants in its early stage to generate long-term carbon sales, favorably, AFF has no plans to utilize its reserves for credit enhancement beyond an up to $28 million authorization, inclusive of a planned $10 million debt guaranty. AFF's high reliance on economically sensitive investment income and gift support are additional credit challenges.

The assignment of the Baa1 rating to the FFIF Bonds is based on AFF's issuer rating and Guaranty of Payment on the Series 2022A Bonds.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook for AFF reflects Moody's expectations of effective expense management, donor support and disciplined use of endowment. The outlook also incorporates a phased approach to debt investment with contingencies that allow for flexibility of carbon program investments if targets are not met as expected.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Successful execution of new carbon program, with effective risk mitigation and prudent ramp up

- Sustained increase of operating revenue with growth in operating cash flow sufficient to cover debt service - Significant rise in total wealth - For the guaranteed rating: Increase in the issuer rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial decline of unrestricted liquidity or material additional borrowing absent reserve and cash flow growth

- Evidenced risk that carbon program is not operating as expected, resulting in higher than anticipated losses to AFF or material reputational harm - Further mission and scope expansion for AFF in a way that introduces additional operational, financial, or reputational risks - For the guaranteed rating: Decrease in the issuer rating

LEGAL SECURITY

The Bonds are unsecured general obligations of FFIF guaranteed by AFF. The guaranty is an absolute and unconditional commitment to pay scheduled principal and interest on the Bonds when due. The guaranteed payments are not subject to any setoff, counterclaim or defense and the agreement cannot be terminated while the Bonds are outstanding.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2022A Bonds will be used to: finance the establishment of a forest management, carbon sequestration and storage, and climate mitigation program (the Family Forest Carbon Program); and pay costs of issuance.

PROFILE

The American Forest Foundation is a national conservation organization that works with a broad coalition of partners to empower family forest owners to make a meaningful conservation impact around carbon sequestration, wildfire reduction, wildlife habitat, clean water, sustainable wood supplies and support for rural communities. AFF has its roots in programs established in 1941 and was chartered as AFF in 1981. For fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, AFF recorded $169 million in cash and investments and $16.4 million in operating revenue.

The Family Forest Impact Foundation, LLC was founded in November 2019 and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the American Forest Foundation. FFIF's mission is to create new opportunities for family forest owners to receive financial and technical assistance to better steward their forestry assets. FFIF's staff are provided through a Shared Services Agreement with AFF. FFIF actively manages the Family Forest Carbon Program (FFCP).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the issuer rating was Nonprofit Organizations (Other Than Healthcare and Higher Education) published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1160889. The principal methodology used in the revenue ratings was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Mary Cooney

Lead Analyst

Higher Education

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Rachael McDonald

Additional Contact

Housing

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

