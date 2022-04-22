Moody's assigns initial Baa1 issuer rating to New Haven Comm. Sch., MI; stable outlook

Assigns Baa1 UND/Aa1 ENH to GOULT

New York, April 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an initial Baa1 issuer rating to New Haven Community Schools, MI. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a Baa1 underlying rating and a Aa1 enhanced rating to the district's $7.7 million 2022 School Building and Site Bonds, Series II (General Obligation - Unlimited Tax) (GOULT). The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Following the sale, the district will have approximately $73 million of GOULT debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa1 issuer rating incorporates the district's elevated leverage and fixed costs metrics, which are unusually high for the sector and are consequently weighted more heavily in our analysis. While there are no plans for additional debt, we expect these metrics will remain elevated for several years. Recent borrowing, including the new issuance, is funding comprehensive improvements to the district's school buildings. The rating also incorporates a growing local economy, solid resident income, and an increasing enrollment trend. Fund balance and liquidity remain narrow but will likely improve to adequate levels if enrollment and per-pupil state aid continue to grow.

Governance is a key driver for this rating action. The district's efforts to constrain expenses over the past several years in response to stagnant or declining revenue prevented further loss of reserves. Local support for public education is strong within the district. Voters approved a supplemental millage in a recent countywide election, which will bolster revenue through 2030.

The Baa1 GOULT rating is equivalent to the issuer rating. The rating is based on the district's general obligation full faith and credit pledge and its ability to levy an unlimited property tax to pay debt service.

The enhanced rating is Aa1 based on our assessment of the Michigan School Bond Qualification and Loan Program (SBQLP) and the issuer rating of the State of Michigan (Aa1 stable). The state has a constitutional obligation to provide a qualified school district with sufficient funds to make timely debt service payments, if necessary. Should the school district fail to transfer the necessary funds, the Michigan Department of Treasury is notified of the deficiency by the paying agent three business days prior to the debt service payment date, at which time the state treasurer must make a loan from the state's School Loan Revolving Fund (SLRF) to ensure timely debt service payment.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the district's economic strengths and a growing enrollment trend which will allow its financial position to improve despite high fixed costs related to debt and pensions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Improved fund balance and liquidity

- Material reduction of leverage and fixed costs metric

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Decline in fund balance or liquidity

- Increased leverage- Material reduction in area wealth and resident income

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's GOULT bonds are backed by the district's full faith and credit and its authority to levy an unlimited ad valorem tax on all taxable property. The bonds are also secured by the State of Michigan's School Bond Qualification and Loan Program (SBQLP).

USE OF PROCEEDS

The new bonds will fund various building improvements and equipment purchases. It is the second and final issuance in a series of bonds originally authorized by voters in May 2019.

PROFILE

New Haven Community Schools operates four school buildings and provides pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade education to over 1,300 students. The district is located about 37 miles northeast of the City of Detroit (Ba2 positive) in suburban Macomb County (Aa1 stable) and serves a population of about 20,000 residents throughout the Village of New Haven and surrounding townships.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the issuer and underlying ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit

Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154 . Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

