Moody's assigns initial Baa1 rating to Syracuse Regional Airport Authority's (NY) Series 2021 revenue refunding bonds; outlook stable

New York, September 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa1 rating to Syracuse Regional Airport Authority's $35.96 million Senior Airport Revenue Refunding Bonds Series 2021 (AMT). We have also assigned a stable outlook.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment of a Baa1 rating to Syracuse Regional Airport Authority's (SRAA) revenue bonds reflects the Syracuse Hancock International Airport's (SYR) dominant market position within its primary catchment area in the Central Upstate New York region that benefits from a diverse and stable economy supported by industries such as healthcare, higher education, and defense. The metro area's status as a regional healthcare hub supports stability in the business travel segment, representing about 40% of passengers traveling to and from SYR. The region is home to over a dozen higher education institutions including Syracuse University (Aa3 Stable). SYR is also the closest commercial airport to Fort Drum which employs over 65,000 personnel. These positive factors in the market are counterbalanced by a modestly declining population trend due to out-migration.

SYR's enplanement recovery hovers just below the national passenger volume trend. Monthly enplanements at SYR were 74% and 70% of calendar year 2019 levels, respectively, in July and August. Fiscal year June 30, 2019 was a banner year for the airport, which saw a 12.8% increase in enplanements to 1.2 million. Management's fiscal 2022 budget reflects enplanements recovering near 2019 levels based on current seat schedules, load factors, and new service announcements. Southwest Airlines Co. (Baa1 stable) is a brand new carrier at SYR and will begin nonstop service to Baltimore and Orlando starting in November 2021. Beyond fiscal 2021, SRAA has approximately $18.7 million of unused federal coronavirus relief grants that will provide adequate additional cushion if actual enplanements are below forecast. SRAA used $11.6 million in relief grants during fiscal 2021 which we expect will represent the weakest year for operating revenue throughout the pandemic given that enplanements were under half of 2019 levels. No relief grants were used to reimburse operating expenses or debt service in fiscal 2020.

The rating is negatively pressured by SRAA's future capital needs requiring significant debt issuance over the Authority's currently low leverage profile. SRAA's parking garage is approaching the end of its useful life and would not provide enough spaces to meet parking demand when enplanements return to 2019 levels. As such, the facility will need to be demolished and replaced, a project that could cost between $100 million and $160 million according to preliminary estimates. The scope of the project could be scaled back or delayed beyond the current five-year planning period if enplanements are weaker than expected, and potential grant funding could also reduce the amount of debt needed. Other funding sources may include customer facility charges and available SRAA funds. Project debt would not be included in the airline rate base for cost recovery and would be exposed to greater demand risk. Other projects may be identified in a long-term master plan update that is in development. In the meantime, projects currently envisioned in SRAA's five-year capital improvement program will be funded by state and federal grants, passenger facility charges, and Authority funds.

With about 310 days cash on hand as of fiscal year 2021 ($24 million), SRAA's liquidity is weaker than average compared with other Moody's rated US airports. Net revenue sharing in SRAA's airline agreements will help maintain competitive costs to airlines and incentivize service, but at the same time will also inhibit meaningful accumulation of liquidity. Net revenue sharing is set such that the first $750,000 is retained by the SRAA, the next $250,000 is shared with the airlines, and, then, for net revenues above $1 million, shared at 50% if SRAA's liquidity exceeds 300 days cash on hand and drops to 25% if under 300 days. Outside of unrestricted funds, SRAA has a $21.6 million passenger facility charge (PFC) fund balance, and about $2.8 million will be contributed to the refunding. A portion of the Series 2021 bonds are PFC eligible. Bondholders also benefit from a cash funded debt service reserve requirement funded at the lesser of the standard three-prong test under the master resolution.

Governance is a key rating driver in the initial rating assignment. The airport is owned by the City of Syracuse (A1 stable) and is occupied and operated by the Authority under an Airport Lease Agreement with the City dated November 25, 2013 for a term of 40 years.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that enplanements will gradually recover over the near term given recent service announcements and that SRAA will effectively manage its unused federal coronavirus relief grants to maintain satisfactory debt service coverage ratios and current liquidity levels.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Population and economic growth within the service territory to support significant and sustained enplanement growth

- After considering additional debt related to the parking garage replacement, net revenue debt service coverage ratios of at least 1.75x and less than $100 adjusted debt per O&D enplanement

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Weak enplanement recovery over a protracted period

- Net revenue DSCRs and liquidity below 1.25x and 300 days, respectively, for multiple years

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2021 bonds are payable from a pledge of net revenues derived by the Authority from the operations of the airport, available PFC revenues, and transfers from a coverage deposit account not to exceed 25% of annual debt service. The bonds have an additional bonds test that requires net revenues and available PFC revenues, excluding the coverage deposit account, equal 1.25x maximum annual debt service (MADS).

The reserve requirement is equal to the least of MADS, 10% of principal, and 125% of average annual debt service.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2021 bonds, together with other Authority funds, will be used to (i) currently refund the City of Syracuse's Series 2011A bonds; (ii) currently refund SRAA's Series 2019 notes; (iii) fund the debt service reserve requirement; and (iv) pay bond issuance costs.

PROFILE

The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority was established in 2011 by the State of New York with the purpose of promoting safe, secure, and economical air travel in the Central Upstate New York region.

The Syracuse Hancock International Airport is the primary provider of commercial air transportation serving the central upstate region of the State, including the City. The airport's primary air service area (the area from which the airport draws the majority of its passengers) encompasses Onondaga County, Oswego County, Madison County and Cayuga County. The airport's secondary air service area includes additional counties in the upstate region of the State: Jefferson, St. Lawrence, Tioga, Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Tompkins, Oneida, Lewis, Herkimer, Seneca and Chemung. Commercial airlines currently offer non-stop service to 25 destinations.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Publicly Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1140469. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

