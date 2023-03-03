Moody's assigns initial Baa1 underlying issuer/GOLT ratings/A1 enhanced rating to Galeton Area School District, PA's Series of 2023 bonds; the outlook for the underlying and issuer ratings is stable

New York, March 03, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an initial Baa1 issuer rating, Baa1 general obligation limited tax (GOLT) rating, and A1 fiscal agent enhanced rating to Galeton Area School District, PA's $5.0 million General Obligation Bonds, Series of 2023. Post-issuance, the district will have approximately $5.0 million in debt outstanding. The outlook for the underlying GOLT and issuer ratings is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The district's Baa1 issuer rating reflects its nominally limited financial position. Though satisfactory when compared to operating revenue on a percentage basis, nominally fund balance is just above $1.0 million. The rating also reflects the limited size of the district's operations and persisting trend of declining enrollment. The district serves just 324 students as of the 2023 school year. The rating also considers the district's below average resident income, above average resident property wealth, and moderate leverage.

Governance is material to the district's credit quality. The district has exhibited solid budget management and has maintained a stable, albeit limited, reserve position. The district has satisfactory transparency and disclosure, and favorable policy credibility and effectiveness.

The lack of distinction between the district's issuer rating and the Baa1 rating on the district's GOLT debt is based on the district's general obligation full faith and credit pledge. The GOLT rating also reflects Pennsylvania school districts' ability to apply for exceptions to the cap on property tax increases in order to cover debt service and the Commonwealth's history of granting such exceptions.

The A1 enhanced rating reflects our current assessment of the Pennsylvania School District Intercept Program, which provides that state aid will be allocated to bondholders in the event that the school district cannot meet its scheduled debt service payments. The A1 enhanced rating reflects the presence of language in the bond documents that requires the paying agent to trigger the state aid intercept prior to default. A sinking fund deposit is required on the last day of each month prior to when debt service is due (May 15 and November 15 for the Series of 2023 bonds). Should the district fail to deposit the required debt service payment, the trustee will instruct the secretary of education to divert state aid from the district so that debt service can be paid in full and on time.

Galeton Area School District's state aid revenue provides more than sum sufficient debt service coverage.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the underlying and issuer ratings reflects the expectation that the district's enrollment and scope of operations will remain limited in the near-to-middle term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Materially improved reserves and liquidity

- Reversal of declining enrollment trend - Significant improvement in resident income level

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material draws on reserves and liquidity

- Acceleration of declining enrollment trend - Deterioration of existing resident wealth and income levels - Significant additional borrowing or pension liability growth

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series of 2023 bonds are backed by the district's general obligation limited tax (GOLT) pledge, which is subject to the limitations of Pennsylvania's Act 1 index.

The bonds are enhanced by the Pennsylvania School District Intercept Program.

The intercept program is not a general obligation guarantee of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (Aa3 stable). The legal security for the intercept is spelled out, in particular, in section 633 of the School Code and Public Act 85 of 2016, which provide for the commonwealth to intercept aid due to a school district and redirect it to bondholders in the event of a default, and to do so even when the commonwealth has not adopted an annual budget. In order to achieve a structure that would prevent a default in the first place, school districts' bonds sometimes also include provisions for early notification or for the commonwealth to pay debt service directly.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the sale of the Series of 2023 bonds will be used to finance a guaranteed energy savings project and various other capital needs at the district's two facilities.

PROFILE

Galeton Area School District, PA is a rural school district located in Potter County. The district serves 324 pre-kindergarten through 12th grade students through one elementary school and one high school contained in one building.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the issuer and underlying ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356903. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

