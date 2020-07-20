Moody's assigns initial Baa2 UND/Aaa ENH to Uplift Education, TX's Series 2020A&B; outlook stable

New York, July 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa2 underlying and Aaa enhanced rating to Uplift Education, TX's $26.6 million Education Revenue Bonds (Uplift Education) Series 2020A and $165,000 Taxable Education Revenue Refunding Bonds (Uplift Education) Series 2020B. The bonds are issued on behalf of Uplift by the Arlington Higher Education Finance Corporation. The Aaa enhanced rating is based on a guarantee provided by the Texas Permanent School Fund (PSF). The outlook on the underlying rating is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The initial Baa2 underlying rating is based on the charter network's large scope of operations and advantageous location within the rapidly growing Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan area. The rating is supported by the school's surplus financial operations that have resulted in healthy liquidity relative to operations. The organization's finances are not expected to be impacted due to coronavirus and management is preparing to offer a variety of in-person and virtual learning options to families in the Fall. The charter school's competitive position is very good, with a healthy waitlist and academics that compare favorably to local alternatives. Additional considerations include the charter network's strong track record of charter renewal with good performance in authorizer metrics and governance that includes clear financial policies and procedures. These attributes are weighed against the fact that the organization's leverage is somewhat elevated and coverage of future debt service requirements is somewhat narrow. These metrics are expected to improve as the charter network does not anticipate issuing additional debt to fund construction of new schools.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the rating of the Texas Permanent School Fund and the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment by the PSF if necessary. Moody's currently rates the Texas Permanent School Fund Aaa stable.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Uplift Education is not susceptible to immediate material credit risks related to coronavirus. The school transitioned to remote learning with minimal financial impact expected based on present expectations for state funding. The longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. The situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving. If our view of the credit quality of Uplift Education changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the charter network will maintain its healthy finances as it gradually fills its facilities, with demand fueled by its advantageous location serving a growing area. We also expect that a lack of further growth ambitions will prevent excessive leverage or dilution of coverage in the future.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Improved liquidity relative to both operations and debt outstanding

-Increased ratio of operating cash flow to debt service requirements

-Not applicable for enhanced rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Continued issuance of debt without offsetting growth

-Deterioration of competitive position such as reduced waitlist or academic performance

-Downgrade of the Texas Permanent School Fund program (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are issued by the Arlington Higher Education Finance Corporation but are secured by a first lien on revenues generated via Uplift Education via the operation of all present and future educational facilities. Bondholders also benefit from a first lien on the organization's land, campuses, and leaseholdings. The bonds are further secured by the Texas Permanent School Fund's commitment to pay debt service if necessary.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to fund land acquisition and construction of two new elementary education facilities.

PROFILE

Uplift Education is a network of charter schools that operates 43 schools on 21 campuses, all within the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan area. The schools operate under a unified charter originally granted by the Texas Education Agency in 2015 that is due for renewal in July 2021. The network served 20,113 students in the 2019-2020 school year.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was US Charter Schools published in September 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1039451. The principal methodology used in the enhanced ratings was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Alexander Rawlings

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG Dallas

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Plaza Of The Americas

600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165

Dallas 75201

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Nicolanne Serrano

Additional Contact

Regional PFG Northeast

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

