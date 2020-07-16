Moody's assigns initial Baa2 issuer rating to Ector County Hospital District, TX; outlook stable

New York, July 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an initial Baa2 issuer rating to Ector County Hospital District, TX. Concurrently, we have assigned a Baa2 general obligation limited tax (GOLT) rating to the district's $37.5 million Limited Tax General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2020. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The initial Baa2 issuer rating reflects the district's weakened operating liquidity following recurring deficits and ongoing operating pressures resulting from declines in several supplemental funding streams, the coronavirus pandemic, limited flexibility to increase property taxes, exposure to economically sensitive sales tax revenue, and recent management turnover. Additionally, the Baa2 rating considers the district's role as a key healthcare provider and teaching hospital in the Permian Basin of west Texas that is exposed to the volatility of the oil and gas industry as well as the inherent enterprise risk associated with operating a hospital. The rating further considers the district's average resident income indices, and manageable debt and pension profile with low fixed costs.

The initial Baa2 limited tax rating is the same as the issuer rating given the satisfactory taxing headroom of 166% under the limited tax rate cap to generate dedicated property taxes sufficient to pay debt service which offsets the inability of the district to exceed the limited rate without voter authorization and the lack of a full faith and credit pledge.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Ector County Hospital District given the material support provided by the federal government. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that significant financial assistance provided to the district by the federal government since the end of March will fortify the district's finances given material revenue loss in April and May. Additionally, we believe operational changes to improve the revenue cycle and cost cutting measures enacted by the district's new management team will improve operating margins and help the district return to balanced operations as service levels begin to recover.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant and sustained improvement in operating performance resulting in materially stronger liquidity

- Continued growth of the district's taxable values leading to increased headroom of the limited tax

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Continuation of structural imbalance leading to erosion of liquidity

- Material contraction of taxable values constraining the already limited property tax rate margin

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a continuing and direct ad valorem tax, within the limits prescribed by law, on all taxable property located within the district. The tax rate is limited to $1.50 per $1,000 assessed valuation (AV).

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds will refund the district's outstanding hospital revenue bonds for estimated savings with no extension of maturity.

PROFILE

Ector County Hospital District is located in the Permian Basin region of west Texas (Aaa stable) and coterminous with Ector County. The region is well known for its oil and gas reserves which drives economic activity in the county and surrounding area. The district operates Medical Center Hospital, a 402 licensed bed tertiary care facility located in Odessa (Aa2 stable), the county's largest city, and serves as a referral center for the 17 county Permian Basin region. The county's estimated population as of 2018 was 158,000.

