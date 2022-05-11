Moody's assigns initial Baa2 rating to Greater Asheville Regional Airport Authority's (NC) Series 2022A revenue bonds; outlook stable

New York, May 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an initial Baa2 rating to Greater Asheville Regional Airport Authority's (NC) $185 million Airport System Revenue Bonds (AMT), Series 2022A. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 rating reflects the airport's growing service area with popular outdoor attractions which led to a steep increase in passenger demand. Just before the pandemic started, the enplanement levels reached 809,000 in calendar year 2019, 43% higher than the prior year. The airport's positive enplanement trends continued throughout the pandemic with current passenger numbers already surpassing 2019 levels. The Baa2 rating also positively considers the presence of Allegiant Air, an ultra-low-cost carrier; the airport's ample liquidity that is supplemented by unused $8.5 million undrawn federal relief grants; and state funding from the North Carolina Department of Transportation that is eligible to pay a portion of the debt service obligations of the new issuance.

The rating considers negatives of the material debt issuance to finance the airport's $270 million capital improvement project (Terminal Modernization Project) that expands the airport's current facilities to meet its growing passenger demand. With the planned issuance, we expect both the leverage and airline costs to increase to a level higher than we generally see in similar-sized small hub airports. The rating is further pressured by the lack of a long-term airline lease agreement and somewhat weak debt service coverage ratios (DSCR) once the amortization of the new debt starts in fiscal 2026.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is predicated on our view that management will be able to implement the current capital plan with minimal cost overruns and limited additional debt issuance so that the airport's leverage level will stay within the current expectation throughout the forecast horizon.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Successful completion of the Terminal Modernization Project which satisfies the airport's medium to long-term infrastructure needs

- A combination of lower-than-expected debt issuance and higher-than-expected traffic performance that would result in leverage less than our current expectations - Moody's net revenue DSCR greater than 1.4x when the amortization of the new debt begins in fiscal 2026

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Material increases to the project budget that would take the leverage above our current expectation

- Loss of significant traffic levels or service from an airline - Days cash on hand less than 600 days - Moody's net revenue DSCR less than 1.15x when the amortization of the new debt begins in fiscal 2026

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2022 bonds are secured by a pledge of net airport system revenues including customer facility charges. Per the general resolution, passenger facility charges are not pledged to the bonds but are available to be used for debt service on eligible projects. Bondholders are protected by a rate covenant test: (1) net revenue in each fiscal year will be at least equal to the required deposits to all funds and (2) net revenue in each fiscal year, including any transfers (not to exceed 25% of annual debt service on the outstanding bonds) from airport system operating and surplus funds, will be at least 125% of annual debt service.

The reserve requirement is equal to the least of maximum annual debt service (MADS), 10% of principal, and 125% of average annual debt service.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to fund capital costs for the Terminal Modernization Project, fund a capitalized interest account, debt service reserve fund and pay issuance costs.

PROFILE

Greater Asheville Regional Airport Authority owns and operates the Asheville Regional Airport, a small hub O&D airport located 15 miles south of the city of Asheville's central business district in North Carolina. Current airport facilities include a single level 115,000 square foot terminal building, a single 8,000-foot-long runway, two parallel and a series of connector taxiways. The airport also has a five-story garage and 2,170 public parking spaces located in surface lots.

The airport is currently offering 25 non-stop domestic destinations with 27 flights departing every day. The top destinations are Fort Lauderdale, Orlando/Sanford and Tampa/St. Petersburg.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Publicly Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1140469. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

