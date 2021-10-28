Moody's assigns initial Baa2 to Leadership Prep School, TX's Series 2021 A&B Education Revenue Bonds; outlook stable

New York, October 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an initial Baa2 underlying rating to Arlington Higher Education Finance Corporation, TX's $17.1 million Education Revenue Refunding Bonds (Leadership Prep School), Series 2021A and $330,000 Education Revenue Refunding Bonds (Leadership Prep School), Taxable Series 2021B. The bonds will be issued by the Arlington Higher Education Finance Corporation with proceeds loaned to Leadership prep School, a Texas nonprofit corporation currently operating an open-enrollment charter school in the State of Texas. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The initial Baa2 underlying rating reflects the strong operating position of Leadership Prep School, TX supported by positive governance and healthy financial operations. The school's proforma debt service coverage exceeds 1.5 times maximum annual debt service through fiscal 2025 and liquidity is projected to improve beyond the currently strong 200 days cash on hand. The rating also reflects the district's above average academic achievement and inclusion in a rapidly developing service area, indicating the likelihood of stable enrollment and charter renewal; the current charter expires in July 2026. The entirety of Leadership Prep School's operating revenue is pledged toward repayment of the bonds and the school's secondary campus is mortgaged for the benefit of bondholders. Leadership Prep School's fixed costs are anticipated to remain manageable post-issuance at less than 20% of operating revenue, which, when coupled with the school's strong liquidity position, provides flexibility to address most operational challenges that could arise.

While the school's academic achievement is above average relative to the state, Leadership Prep School operates within the geographical boundaries of Frisco Independent School District (Aa1 stable), which is a highly rated and fast growing district with similar academic achievement, thus eliminating the niche operating environment enjoyed by many charter schools across the nation. Additionally, the school's facilities cannot accommodate the full 2,000 students allowed under the charter, which creates multi-year waitlist tenures and can encourage potential students to seek alternatives.

Governance considerations are key factors for the rating with satisfactory governance controls evidenced by strong financial planning, conflict of interest policies, and an experienced and consistent management team supporting the rating.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our belief that Leadership Prep School will maintain its strong market position and financial performance, including solid liquidity and debt service coverage over the next several years. Enrollment is projected to remain stable given a healthy waitlist relative to current enrollment; enrollment growth is not needed to meet annual and maximum debt service requirements.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Financial trends that outpace proforma projections and lead to materially improved days cash on hand and/or debt service coverage

- Expansion of facilities enabling enrollment growth without compromising leverage, liquidity, or operating performance

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material erosion of operating liquidity or decline in debt coverage levels commensurate with a lower rating category

- Trend of weak academic performance resulting in operational and/or enrollment pressure

- Nonrenewal of charter

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are special limited obligations of the Arlington Higher Education Finance Corporation, payable solely from payments to be made by Leadership Prep pursuant to the Loan Agreement and related promissory notes. The charter's principal source of revenue is state funding derived from its charter school operations. The school has also executed a deed of trust pledging the secondary campus, which was funded with the Series 2016 bonds that are being refunded with the current issuance. Bond covenants include a 45 days cash on hand requirement, annual debt service coverage (MADS) of 1.1 times. If the liquidity or coverage covenants are not met, Leadership Prep School must retain a management consultant to bring it back into compliance.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the Series 2021A&B bonds will be loaned by the Arlington Higher Education Finance Corporation to Leadership Prep School to refund the school's outstanding Arlington higher Education Finance Corporation Education Revenue Bonds (Leadership Prep School) Series 2016A for anticipated savings with no extension of maturity.

PROFILE

Leadership Prep School, TX is an open-enrollment public charter school and nonprofit corporation organized under the laws of the State of Texas. The organization was incorporated in 2010 with the initial charter granted in 2011 for a period of five years. The charter was renewed via expedited renewal in 2016 for a period of ten years ending in July 2026.

Leadership Prep operates two charter schools on two campuses and accepts students for grades K-12. The school opened in the fall of 2011 serving 250 students in grades K-4 and now serves approximately 1,350 students in grades K-12.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Charter Schools published in September 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1039451. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

