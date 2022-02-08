Moody's assigns initial Baa2 to MidCities Metropolitan District 2, CO's GOLT bonds; outlook stable

New York, February 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an initial Baa2 rating to MidCities Metropolitan District 2, CO's $47.5 million Special Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2022. Concurrently, we have assigned an initial Baa1 issuer rating, which reflects an assessment of the district's hypothetical general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) security. Post issuance, the district has $47.5 million in debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The initial Baa1 issuer rating reflects a mature and stable tax base in a favorable location, as well as a healthy financial position relative to limited operational responsibility. The rating also incorporates an elevated taxpayer concentration and elevated debt burden as well as an anticipated use of surplus general fund balance for capital outlay.
Governance is a key consideration in the district's initial rating. The district is governed by a five-member board of directors, who are elected to four-year terms. There are no full-time staff who oversee day-to-day operations, but rather the district contracts with third parties for all required services, which represents a moderate credit risk.
The one notch distinction between the issuer rating and the initial Baa2 rating assigned to the bonds reflects the district's limited taxing headroom and debt service coverage based on the current levy and projected sales tax revenue.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the district will maintain adequate reserve levels relative to its operational responsibilities and that the tax base will remain resilient despite its top taxpayer concentration.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Additional tax base growth
- Increased reserve levels in the general and debt service funds
- Moderation of the debt burden
- Upgrade of the issuer rating (GOLT)
- Sales tax revenue in excess of current expectations (GOLT)
- Increased taxing headroom and debt service coverage (GOLT)
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Tax base contraction
- Drop in sales tax revenue
- Larger than anticipated drawdown of general fund reserves
- Downgrade of the issuer rating (GOLT)
- Decline in pledged tax revenue and lower taxing headroom under the mill levy cap (GOLT)
LEGAL SECURITY
The Series 2022 bonds are special revenue obligations of the district and payable from pledged revenues, which consist of a maximum 50 mill property tax as well as sales and use tax revenue received from the City and County of Broomfield under an Amended Sales and Use Tax Reimbursement Agreement. The sales and use tax revenue pledged to the bonds consists of 65% of a 3.5% sales and use tax collected by the city within the boundaries of the district.
Several previously excluded areas from the district remain subject to a portion of the maximum debt service mill levy.
The bonds additionally benefit from a debt service reserve requirement equal to the lesser of the standard 3-prong test, which will be satisfied with a surety policy.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds from the bonds will be used to refund the district's outstanding indebtedness.
PROFILE
MidCities Metropolitan District 2, CO is located in the City and County of Broomfield and is located approximately 20 miles northwest of Denver and approximately 14 miles southeast of Boulder. The district contains a mix of multi-family and senior living residential, hotels, and a mix of smaller retailers and restaurants, personal service providers and medical office space.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.
