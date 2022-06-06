Moody's assigns initial Baa2 to Two Independence Properties Hana OW, LLC's Federal Lease Revenue Bonds (NASA DC HQ), Federally Taxable Series 2022; outlook stable

info

Yes No
Moodys.com
Terms of Use
REGULATORY
.
SUSTAINABILITY
.
DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION
CAREERS
.
ABOUT US
.
CONTACT US
HOME
Please Note
We brought you to this page based on your search query. If this isn't what you are looking for, you can continue to Search Results for ""
The maximum number of items you can export is 3,000. Please reduce your list by using the filtering tool to the left.
Close
Close
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Can't read?
Try a new set
Send Cancel
Close
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
OK
Close
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
OK
Already a customer?
LOG IN
Don't want to see this again?
REGISTER
OR
Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com:

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN!

 

By clicking “I AGREE”, you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s information that becomes accessible to you (the “Information”). References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates..

 

Terms of One-Time Website Use

 

1.             Unless you have entered into an express written contract with www.moodys.com to the contrary and/or agreed to the Terms of Use at www.moodys.com or ratings.moodys.com, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form.                   

 

2.             CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S MATERIALS FOUND ON WWW.MOODYS.COM OR SITES OTHER THAN RATINGS.MOODYS.COM MAY NOT BE DISPLAYED IN REAL TIME. FOR REAL-TIME DISPLAYS OF CREDIT RATINGS AND OTHER INFORMATION REQUIRED TO BE DISCLOSED BY MIS PURSUANT TO APPLICABLE LAW OR REGULATION, PLEASE USE RATINGS.MOODYS.COM.           

 

3.             You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.

 

4.             To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information.     

 

5.             You agree to read and be bound by the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.​​​

 

6.             You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​

I AGREE
Rating Action:

Moody's assigns initial Baa2 to Two Independence Properties Hana OW, LLC's Federal Lease Revenue Bonds (NASA DC HQ), Federally Taxable Series 2022; outlook stable

06 Jun 2022

New York, June 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an initial Baa2 rating to Two Independence Properties Hana OW, LLC (NASA HQ Project)'s $275 million Federal Lease Revenue Bonds (NASA DC HQ), Federally Taxable Series 2022, issued by the Wisconsin Public Finance Authority. The outlook is stable.

The transaction will replace the previously rated Federal Lease Revenue Bonds (NASA DC HQ), Federally Taxable Series 2022 that was planned for Two Independence Properties, LLC (NASA HQ Project) to acquire the project from the current owner Two Independence Properties Hana OW, LLC.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The initial Baa2 rating reflects the credit strength of the United States government (Aaa stable) to make timely lease payments and the essentiality of the facility to the mission of the United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Those strengths are counterbalanced by high leverage on the project and the need for lease renewal and refinancing to fully service the debt.

In Moody's opinion it is extremely likely the lease with the General Services Administration (GSA), on behalf of NASA, will be renewed on or before expiration in August 2028. The bonds mature after the lease term ends and very high leverage will remain but we expect that the lease renewal terms will support a refinancing and repayment of amounts outstanding at that time. In Moody's opinion the financed project, a level IV security office building in Washington DC that is NASA's headquarters, is essential, supporting our view of lease renewal. This is somewhat offset by the risk that the increased availability of remote work, and/or downsizing of the federal workforce, could reduce the government's need for a facility of this size. Absent lease renewal, recovery for bondholders will be limited. While the facility likely would find demand for reuse given its quality and location, it would be challenging to find a new tenant or owner within a reasonable timeframe to refinance and fully support the high amount of debt outstanding.

Like most federal lease transactions with renewal risk, this project benefits from a satisfactory legal and cash flow structure, which includes a strong US federal government tenant through August 2028, a mortgage lien on the facility and the assignment and direct payment of all lease payments to the trustee, that reduces bondholders' exposure to operating risk of the borrower and property manager, as well as a small debt service reserve fund.

The ability of the property manager/borrower to maintain the facility and meet the terms of the various agreements, including the lease with the federal government, is a material governance consideration, and a key driver of this initial rating.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that monthly lease payments will continue to flow uninterrupted to the trustee during the current term of the lease, as well as through the sublease renewal option periods, owing to the strong legal and cash flow structure, and that the tenant, the United States of America, acting through the GSA, will maintain its strong credit quality.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Reduction in debt levels or final bullet payment that reduces overall leverage and refinancing risk

- Strong indications that the lease with the GSA will be renewed with terms that enable all bond payments to be serviced with revenue from leases currently in force

- Evidence of a robust private sector tenant/owner market for this property that supports sufficient market value to provide meaningful bondholder recovery in the event the federal lease is not renewed

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Material credit weakening of the United States

- Increased leverage on the project

- Interruption or delay in monthly lease payments

- Nonperformance of its obligations under the lease by the borrower

- Increased risk of non-renewal of the lease, due to deterioration in asset condition, weakened lessor/lessee relationship and/or change in federal policies

LEGAL SECURITY

Interest on the bonds is paid with monthly lease payments from the GSA, made to the borrower Two Independence Properties Hana OW, LLC. The bonds are also secured by a mortgage lien on the leased facility and a debt service reserve fund funded at one month's maximum annual debt service. All security interests in the property, and rights to the leases, rents and property management agreements have been assigned from the respective parties to the trustee.

Principal is intended to be repaid with proceeds of a bond refinancing prior to maturity.

As the conduit issuer, the Wisconsin Public Finance Authority will service the debt using proceeds received under the terms of a loan agreement with Two Independence Properties Hana OW, LLC. In turn Two Independence Properties Hana OW, LLC will repay the loan solely using revenue received under its lease agreement with the GSA.

As security under the loan agreement, the borrower will grant to the trustee a security interest in and its fee simple interest in the land and the facility. This provides a mortgage interest for the benefit of the bondholders. Additionally, the loan agreement requires that adequate levels of insurance be obtained and regularly renewed from highly rated companies and names the trustee as a loss payee. The required insurance is extensive and includes all risk, comprehensive liability, 18 months of business interruption, flood (if in zone) and workers' compensation, among others. The property and casualty insurance on the facility must be greater than replacement cost, which also exceeds the par amount on the bonds.

Total rent is pledged to the bonds and will be paid directly to the trustee monthly. After monthly set-asides for principal and interest payments, as well as administrative and operating expenses, lease payments from the GSA will fund several reserve funds in addition to the DSRF.

Additionally, the borrower/lessor/manager has agreed to substantial continuing disclosures including annual audited financial statements and semi-annual updates regarding lease amendments and the timeliness of lease payments.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the bonds will be used to refinance existing loans initially used to acquire the property at 300 E St. SW, Washington DC plus issuance costs and fund various reserves.

PROFILE

The Wisconsin Public Finance Authority, a governmental entity established under Wisconsin State Statute, is acting as the conduit issuer.

The borrower and lessor is Two Independence Properties Hana OW, LLC (NASA HQ Project), a Delaware Limited Liability Company serving, is a single-asset, bankruptcy-remote, special purpose entity created for the sole purpose of owning and leasing the property as well as issuing and securing the bonds. The ultimate owners and parent companies are Hana Financial Group Inc., a Korean public company that has owned the property since 2017, and Ocean West Capital Partners, a California corporation that also serves as the property manager. The property is located at 300 E St. SW, Washington DC and serves as the national headquarters of NASA.

The United States has the world's largest economy and is the center of global trade and finance, with a gross domestic product of $24 trillion in 2020. Its population of 333 million is third-largest. The United States General Services Administration (GSA) pays rent to the lessor on behalf of the primary occupant of the facility, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) with its headquarters located at the property in southwest Washington DC. The NASA lease is the 6th largest GSA lease by annual rent and 14th largest by square footage. Founded in 1958, NASA is the largest independent agency of the executive branch of the US Federal Government and is responsible for science and technology related to air and space.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US Local Governments Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/385579. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating.  For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Baye Larsen
Lead Analyst
State Ratings
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
One Stamford Plaza
263 Tresser Boulevard
Stamford 06901
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Timothy Blake
MANAGING DIRECTOR
MSPG
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

No Related Data.
© 2022 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

Moodys.com