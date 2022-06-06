Moody's assigns initial Baa2 to Two Independence Properties Hana OW, LLC's Federal Lease Revenue Bonds (NASA DC HQ), Federally Taxable Series 2022; outlook stable

New York, June 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an initial Baa2 rating to Two Independence Properties Hana OW, LLC (NASA HQ Project)'s $275 million Federal Lease Revenue Bonds (NASA DC HQ), Federally Taxable Series 2022, issued by the Wisconsin Public Finance Authority. The outlook is stable.

The transaction will replace the previously rated Federal Lease Revenue Bonds (NASA DC HQ), Federally Taxable Series 2022 that was planned for Two Independence Properties, LLC (NASA HQ Project) to acquire the project from the current owner Two Independence Properties Hana OW, LLC.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The initial Baa2 rating reflects the credit strength of the United States government (Aaa stable) to make timely lease payments and the essentiality of the facility to the mission of the United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Those strengths are counterbalanced by high leverage on the project and the need for lease renewal and refinancing to fully service the debt.

In Moody's opinion it is extremely likely the lease with the General Services Administration (GSA), on behalf of NASA, will be renewed on or before expiration in August 2028. The bonds mature after the lease term ends and very high leverage will remain but we expect that the lease renewal terms will support a refinancing and repayment of amounts outstanding at that time. In Moody's opinion the financed project, a level IV security office building in Washington DC that is NASA's headquarters, is essential, supporting our view of lease renewal. This is somewhat offset by the risk that the increased availability of remote work, and/or downsizing of the federal workforce, could reduce the government's need for a facility of this size. Absent lease renewal, recovery for bondholders will be limited. While the facility likely would find demand for reuse given its quality and location, it would be challenging to find a new tenant or owner within a reasonable timeframe to refinance and fully support the high amount of debt outstanding.

Like most federal lease transactions with renewal risk, this project benefits from a satisfactory legal and cash flow structure, which includes a strong US federal government tenant through August 2028, a mortgage lien on the facility and the assignment and direct payment of all lease payments to the trustee, that reduces bondholders' exposure to operating risk of the borrower and property manager, as well as a small debt service reserve fund.

The ability of the property manager/borrower to maintain the facility and meet the terms of the various agreements, including the lease with the federal government, is a material governance consideration, and a key driver of this initial rating.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that monthly lease payments will continue to flow uninterrupted to the trustee during the current term of the lease, as well as through the sublease renewal option periods, owing to the strong legal and cash flow structure, and that the tenant, the United States of America, acting through the GSA, will maintain its strong credit quality.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Reduction in debt levels or final bullet payment that reduces overall leverage and refinancing risk

- Strong indications that the lease with the GSA will be renewed with terms that enable all bond payments to be serviced with revenue from leases currently in force - Evidence of a robust private sector tenant/owner market for this property that supports sufficient market value to provide meaningful bondholder recovery in the event the federal lease is not renewed

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Material credit weakening of the United States

- Increased leverage on the project - Interruption or delay in monthly lease payments - Nonperformance of its obligations under the lease by the borrower - Increased risk of non-renewal of the lease, due to deterioration in asset condition, weakened lessor/lessee relationship and/or change in federal policies

LEGAL SECURITY

Interest on the bonds is paid with monthly lease payments from the GSA, made to the borrower Two Independence Properties Hana OW, LLC. The bonds are also secured by a mortgage lien on the leased facility and a debt service reserve fund funded at one month's maximum annual debt service. All security interests in the property, and rights to the leases, rents and property management agreements have been assigned from the respective parties to the trustee.

Principal is intended to be repaid with proceeds of a bond refinancing prior to maturity.

As the conduit issuer, the Wisconsin Public Finance Authority will service the debt using proceeds received under the terms of a loan agreement with Two Independence Properties Hana OW, LLC. In turn Two Independence Properties Hana OW, LLC will repay the loan solely using revenue received under its lease agreement with the GSA.

As security under the loan agreement, the borrower will grant to the trustee a security interest in and its fee simple interest in the land and the facility. This provides a mortgage interest for the benefit of the bondholders. Additionally, the loan agreement requires that adequate levels of insurance be obtained and regularly renewed from highly rated companies and names the trustee as a loss payee. The required insurance is extensive and includes all risk, comprehensive liability, 18 months of business interruption, flood (if in zone) and workers' compensation, among others. The property and casualty insurance on the facility must be greater than replacement cost, which also exceeds the par amount on the bonds.

Total rent is pledged to the bonds and will be paid directly to the trustee monthly. After monthly set-asides for principal and interest payments, as well as administrative and operating expenses, lease payments from the GSA will fund several reserve funds in addition to the DSRF.

Additionally, the borrower/lessor/manager has agreed to substantial continuing disclosures including annual audited financial statements and semi-annual updates regarding lease amendments and the timeliness of lease payments.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the bonds will be used to refinance existing loans initially used to acquire the property at 300 E St. SW, Washington DC plus issuance costs and fund various reserves.

PROFILE

The Wisconsin Public Finance Authority, a governmental entity established under Wisconsin State Statute, is acting as the conduit issuer.

The borrower and lessor is Two Independence Properties Hana OW, LLC (NASA HQ Project), a Delaware Limited Liability Company serving, is a single-asset, bankruptcy-remote, special purpose entity created for the sole purpose of owning and leasing the property as well as issuing and securing the bonds. The ultimate owners and parent companies are Hana Financial Group Inc., a Korean public company that has owned the property since 2017, and Ocean West Capital Partners, a California corporation that also serves as the property manager. The property is located at 300 E St. SW, Washington DC and serves as the national headquarters of NASA.

The United States has the world's largest economy and is the center of global trade and finance, with a gross domestic product of $24 trillion in 2020. Its population of 333 million is third-largest. The United States General Services Administration (GSA) pays rent to the lessor on behalf of the primary occupant of the facility, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) with its headquarters located at the property in southwest Washington DC. The NASA lease is the 6th largest GSA lease by annual rent and 14th largest by square footage. Founded in 1958, NASA is the largest independent agency of the executive branch of the US Federal Government and is responsible for science and technology related to air and space.

