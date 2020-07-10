Moody's assigns initial Baa2 underlying/A3 enhanced rating to Plum Borough School District, PA's Series D of 2020 Bonds

New York, July 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned initial Baa2 issuer, Baa2 general obligation limited tax (GOLT), and A3 (non-fiscal agent) enhanced ratings to Plum Borough School District, PA and its $15.5 million General Obligation Bonds, Federally Taxable Series D of 2020.

The issuer rating represents Moody's assessment of hypothetical debt of the district supported by a general obligation unlimited (GOULT) pledge. There is no debt associated with this rating.

The pledge supporting the district's rated debt is limited tax based on the limited ability of Pennsylvania school districts to increase their property tax levy above a preset index.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The district's Baa2 issuer and GOLT ratings reflect its improved finances, moderately sized, growing taxable base with above average wealth, and highly elevated debt burden. The rating incorporates the projected operating surplus in fiscal 2020, which was driven in part by operational savings derived from facility closures due to coronavirus. Near term projections for the district indicate overall financial stability, as coronavirus-related spending for remote learning and PPE has largely been offset by operational savings due to school building closures. Management projects continued improvement in fiscal 2021, which has also been incorporated into the district's current credit profile.

The absence of distinction between the issuer and GOLT ratings reflect Pennsylvania school districts' ability to apply for exceptions to the cap on property tax increases in order to cover debt service, the Commonwealth's history of granting such exceptions, and the district's full faith and credit pledge supporting all general obligation debt.

The A3 enhanced rating reflects our current assessment of the Pennsylvania School District Intercept Program, which provides that state aid will be allocated to bondholders in the event that the school district cannot meet its scheduled debt service payments. The A3 enhanced rating reflects the absence of language in the bond documents that requires the paying agent to trigger the state aid intercept prior to default. As of audited 2019 financial statements, Plum Borough School District's state aid revenue provides more than sum sufficient debt service coverage.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Plum Borough School District. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Plum Borough School District changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the underlying rating reflects our expectation that the district's reserves will remain satisfactory in the near term, while its debt burden will remain elevated.

The stable outlook on the enhanced rating mirrors that of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (Aa3 stable).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Material debt burden reduction

-Significant and sustained growth in reserves and liquidity

-Substantial tax base expansion

-Improvement in the Commonwealth's rating, resulting in an upgrade to the Pennsylvania School District State Aid Intercept Program rating (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Sustained structurally imbalanced operations leading to declines in reserves and liquidity

-Additional leverage

-Material decline in the tax base

-Debt service coverage by state aid falling below sum sufficient due to increased district debt issuance (enhanced)

-Reduction of state aid to the district, which would reduce interceptable funds available and decrease coverage levels (enhanced)

-Decline in the Commonwealth's rating, resulting in a downgrade to the Pennsylvania School District State Aid Intercept Program rating (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The issuer rating is the district's implied general obligation, unlimited tax credit strength; there is no debt associated with this security.

The district's Series D of 2020 bonds are secured by the district's GOLT pledge, which is subject to the limits of Pennsylvania's Act 1. All of the districts outstanding rated debt is also secured by its GOLT pledge.

The bonds are enhanced by the Pennsylvania School District Intercept Program.

The intercept program is not a general obligation guarantee of the Commonwealth and, in fact, there have been times when the state has not distributed any aid to school districts, as was the case during the 2016 state budget impasse. However, with implementation of Act 85 in 2016, the state has ensured that intercept payments, for the benefit of bond debt service, will be made even in the absence of an appropriation budget.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the sale of the Series D of 2020 bonds will be used to refund the district's Series of E of 2013 bonds.

PROFILE

Plum Borough School District serves the Borough of Plum, Pennsylvania, which is a relatively low density suburb of Pittsburgh (A1 stable) in Allegheny County (Aa3 stable). The district serves 3,533 students through three elementary, one junior high school, and one senior high school.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying and issuer ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Gregory Sobel

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG Northeast

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Nicolanne Serrano

Additional Contact

Regional PFG Northeast

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

