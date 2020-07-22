Moody's assigns initial Baa3 Und and Aa3 Enh to Colorado Ed and Cult Fac. Auth.'s Charter Sch Ref Rev Bds (Windsor Charter Academy Proj), Ser 2020; outlook stable

New York, July 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned initial Baa3 underlying and Aa3 enhanced ratings to $10.955 million Colorado Educational and Cultural Facilities Authority's Charter School Refunding Revenue Bonds (Windsor Charter Academy Project), Series 2020. We have also assigned a Baa3 underlying rating to $18.145 million (original par) Colorado Educational and Cultural Facilities Authority's Charter School Revenue Development and Refunding Bonds (Windsor Charter Academy Project), Series 2016. The outlook is stable.

The bonds will be issued by the Colorado Educational and Cultural Facilities Authority with proceeds loaned to Windsor Charter Academy Building Corp, under a loan agreement. Windsor Charter Academy (herein "the school" or "WCA") has provided a pledge of all its available revenue under the loan, as well as a mortgage lien on the school's real property, to the Authority, and ultimately to bondholders.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 rating and stable outlook reflects Windsor Charter Academy's very strong competitive profile in an academically strong district. The school's focus on Core Knowledge curriculum as well as its emphasis on college readiness; 59% of WCA's high school students graduate with an Associate's degree. The school's robust curriculum program and partnership with a nearby community college helps to set it apart from peers, as does its considerable academic performance versus the district and state. WCA's competitive profile is also strengthened by its proven ability to grow enrollment as needed, its strong waitlist, and its continued charter renewals.

The Baa3 rating also reflects the school's satisfactory cash position (134 days cash as of 2020) and solid coverage (est 1.19xs) of projected maximum annual debt service. Should material cuts to state aid be realized, revenues could potentially soften, which would result in deterioration of debt service coverage. However, the school has shown foresight into its near term budget planning by adding two students per classroom for 2021 to help offset any cuts. WCA's cash position could also serve as a buffer against revenue losses if needed. These credit positive factors are somewhat offset by the school's high fixed costs when debt and pensions are considered. Leverage is moderately high, with debt to operating revenue of 2.45xs.

The Aa3 enhanced rating reflects Colorado's Treasury Department's determination that the bonds qualify for Colorado's Charter School Moral Obligation Program. Colorado's Charter School Moral Obligation Program provides debt service reserve replenishment or direct payment of debt service by the program, if necessary. The assignment of the Aa3 enhanced rating is contingent upon the planned issuance through the Colorado Educational and Cultural Facilities Authority and participation in the Colorado Charter School Moral Obligation Program. For more information on the Moral Obligation Program, please see Moody's Rating Action on the Colorado Charter School Moral Obligation Program dated May 24, 2018.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. We have incorporated our current understanding of these risks into our credit analysis for Windsor Charter Academy, including stress scenarios that considered reductions in state aid funding as a result of the financial impact from coronavirus at the state level. We have also incorporated our understanding of the school's 2021 learning plan, which includes in person, hybrid, and fully virtual learning model. Nevertheless, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and any longer term impact on WCA will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the school changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook for the underlying rating reflects stability in the school's prior years' financial and academic performance, as well as management's detailed forward budget, which provides for a plan to address near-term operational challenges of reopening school during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as a plan to adjust budget to incorporate any softening of revenue due to state aid cuts, if realized.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material improvement in liquidity and reserves

- An upgrade to the state's Issuer Rating (Enhanced Rating)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material erosion of current liquidity position

- Material contraction of state aid funding

- Inability to meet bond covenants

- Failure by the legislature to make requested appropriations under the Charter School Moral Obligation Program (Enhanced Rating)

- A downgrade of the state's Issuer Rating (Enhanced Rating)

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2020 and 2016 bonds are secured under a loan agreement between the Colorado Educational and Cultural Facilities Authority and Windsor Charter Academy Building Corp. as borrower. Pursuant to the Indenture, the Authority has assigned all loan repayments pursuant to the loan agreement to the Trustee for the benefit of bondholders. The loan payments are provided for via a lease agreement between Windsor Charter Academy Building Corp and Windsor Charter Academy. Under the lease agreement, the Academy has made an absolute and unconditional pledge to provide for lease payments. To further secure the bonds, the school has granted to the issuer a mortgage lien on and a security interest in the school's facilities.

Legal provisions are generally in line with market norms, with a debt service coverage requirement of 1.10xs. The covenanted cash requirement is 45 days' cash. Covenants also include an additional bonds test requiring 1.10xs coverage for the prior one-year period and a consultant's report showing 1.25xs coverage for the first three consecutive years following incurrence of new debt; or a report showing Historical Pro Forma DSCR is not less than 1.10xs.

Bondholders will also benefit from a debt service reserve sized at the lesser of a standard three-pronged test (maximum annual debt service, 125% of average annual principal and interest, or 10% of the original principal amount).

The enhanced rating on the Series 2020 bonds reflects the benefits of the Colorado Charter School Debt Service Reserve Fund Program (CCSDSRF) under the state's Moral Obligation Program. This is a separate reserve, held by the State Treasurer, which is available to pay debt service on participating charter school debt. The balance in the fund currently totals approximately $14.1 million including $6 million in the Interest Savings fund funded by annual 10 bps payments by participating charter schools and $8 million appropriated by the state legislature. If, 10 days prior to a debt service date, the trustee for a participating charter school bond has not received funds for the payment of principal and interest and the bond debt service reserve has been depleted, the trustee shall notify the State Treasurer and the State Treasurer will make the debt service payment using money in the CCSDSRF. Payment of debt service using money in the CCSDSRF does not require additional appropriation by the legislature.

Participation in the Moral Obligation Program is capped by statute at $500 million outstanding principal. Currently, there are 29 participating charter schools with an outstanding par amount of $423.8 million and combined maximum annual debt service of $18.5 million. The state has never had to make a payment under this program.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2020 bond proceeds will provide for a refunding, on a current refunding basis, of the Authority's outstanding Charter School Development Revenue Bonds (Windsor Charter Academy Project), Series 2017, originally issued in the principal amount of $10 million. Series 2020 proceeds will also provide for improvements to WCA's elementary and middle / high school educational facilities.

The 2016 bonds were originally issued to refund the Series 2007 bonds; to provide for the equipping, renovation, and construction of an elementary school expansion and high school addition; and to provide for the acquisition of the school's high school facilities, previously being leased.

PROFILE

Windsor Charter Academy is a K-12 Core Knowledge Charter School, chartered through Weld County School District RE-4 (Windsor) (Aa3) in Colorado.

WCA initially opened for the 2001-02 school year, serving approximately 175 students in grades K-5. For the 2003-04 school year, the school expanded to serve approximately 332 students in grades K-8. As part of its continued expansion, grades 9 and 10 were added to the school in 2015 and grade 11 was added in the following year. In 2017, WCA became a grade K-12 school. As of the 2019-20 school year, the school served approximately 1,338 students in grades K-12.

The school's initial charter was granted in September 2000 by the Weld RE School District and has since been renewed four times. The school's current charter expires in June 2024.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was US Charter Schools published in September 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1039451. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

