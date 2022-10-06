Moody's assigns initial Baa3 to Florida Development Finance Corporation's revenue bonds; outlook stable

New York, October 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an initial Baa3 rating to the Florida Development Finance Corporation's $22.6 million Educational Facilities Lease Revenue and Revenue Refunding Bonds (Seaside Community Charter School Project), Series 2022A and $375,000 Taxable Educational Facilities Lease Revenue and Revenue Refunding Bonds (Seaside Community Charter School Project), Series 2022B. Following the sale, the school will have approximately $23 million in outstanding revenue debt. A stable outlook has also been assigned.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 rating incorporates Seaside School Consortium Properties, LLC's, obligated parties (schools) adequate operating and financial characteristics. The obligated parties are two campuses each with an Early Learning Center and Kindergarten through Grade eight school. The rating also considers the school's nearly full enrollment and strong demand. Financials reflect solid pro forma Maximum Annual Debt Service (MADS) coverage and adequate liquidity levels. Demand and enrollment is supported by its unique Waldorf pedagogy, its solid performance on statewide testing, and a growing population and large student base in the city of Jacksonville and Duval County Public School district. Its solid management and governance, a key rating consideration, is reflected in well-developed board policies and its State designation as a High Performing Charter (Mandarin). Challenges include a very competitive environment for teachers and wage inflation as well as very high leverage when including proforma debt.

As an initial rating, governance is considered a key credit driver. The school exhibits a history of strong governance with a diversely skilled and active board and an in house management team that works closely with the board and the finance committee.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the school's strong demand, academic performance and trend of positive operation will continue. Strong governance will continue to provide leadership and vision that supports demand. The stable outlook also reflects our expectation that the school will grow liquidity and coverage levels.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Growing demand and sustained trend of full enrollment at all levels

- Debt service coverage and days cash on hand trending materially above forecast - Significant reduction in leverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Decline in enrollment

- Weakening of core financial metrics - Deterioration of academic performance and competitive position - State education funding not meeting assumptions - Additional debt that increases leverage

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds are secured by payments to be made by Seaside School Consortium Properties, LLC (the obligor) to the Florida Development Finance Corporation (the issuer) pursuant to the Loan Agreement. Seaside School Consortium Properties, LLC's sole member and the obligated parties include the Seaside School Consortium Properties, LLC. d/b/a as both the "Seaside Charter - Beaches" and "Seaside Charter - Mandarin" charter schools and the Early Learning Centers at each campus. The Seaside North Campus and its Early Learning Center are not an obligated party.

Under the Trust Indenture, the bonds are secured by the pledge and assignment of a security interest in the Trust Estate. The mortgage lien includes all the facilities owned by the LLC

The bond covenants include a 1.1x debt service coverage ratio and days cash on hand of at least 45 days. If the ratio is less than 1.1x and days cash on the borrower is required to hire an independent management consultant to review and analyze operations, submit written reports, and make such recommendations, as to the operation and administration of the schools to achieve at least 1.1 x ratio for the following year.

An event of default arising from failure to achieve the debt service coverage ratio shall only occur if the ratio is below 1.0x. Additional covenants include an additional bonds test which requires a historical coverage ratio for the prior 12 months of at least 1.25x debt service and a projected coverage ratio that requires 1.25x future annual debt Service including all parity debt as well as the additional debt and lease payments. The debt service reserve fund is at least 10% of principal amount of bonds, 125% of annual debt service, or 100% of MADS.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Refinance a loan for the acquisition of the Mandarin Campus and refinance the school's series 2018A&B bonds. In addition a portion of the proceeds will be used for renovations at both campuses.

PROFILE

Seaside School Consortium Properties, LLC consists of three campuses and charters making up its charter school system operations in Duval County School District in Jacksonville, Florida. As of academic year 2021-22 the school served 855 students in grades K-8. The obligated parties consists of its Beaches campus (PK-8) in Northeast Jacksonville and the newly relocated Mandarin campus (PK-8) and the associated Early Learning Centers. The Fall 2022 enrollment for the obligated group is 989. The obligated group charters terms expire in 2027 and 2033, respectively for Beaches and Mandarin. The Mandarin Campus is considered a High Performing School under state statute. The campuses are located on opposite sides of the Jacksonville Metro area and do not compete with each other. The Seaside North Campus is not a member of the obligated group.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Charter Schools published in September 2016 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64397. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

