Rating Action: Moody's assigns initial Baa3 to Golden View Classical Academy, CO's Series 2020 Charter School Revenue Bonds; outlook is stable 26 Feb 2020 New York, February 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an initial Baa3 rating and stable outlook to Golden View Classical Academy, CO's $11.1 million Charter School Revenue Bonds (Golden View Classical Academy Project), Series 2020. The bonds will be issued by the Colorado Educational and Cultural Facilities Authority with proceeds loaned to the Golden View Classical Academy Building Corporation, which was created to lease the facilities to Golden View Classical Academy. The bonds will be issued by the Colorado Educational and Cultural Facilities Authority with proceeds loaned to the Golden View Classical Academy Building Corporation, which was created to lease the facilities to Golden View Classical Academy. RATINGS RATIONALE The initial Baa3 rating reflects the satisfactory financial performance and liquidity of this K-12 school with net revenues in fiscal 2019 sufficient to cover maximum annual debt service (MADS) off of existing enrollment with projected coverage remaining above 1.3x. The rating takes into consideration the market position of the school, with academic performance at or above competing district schools and full enrollment in grades K-8. The rating is also based upon favorable management practices, with adopted policies, targeted cash reserve levels and a board committee structure that helps to train and develop future board members. While not atypical for single site charter schools, the school's relatively high debt leverage is factored into the rating. The rating further accounts for Colorado's intercept mechanism, under which per pupil revenues will be paid directly to the trustee by the state treasurer. This structure provides additional security and serves to partially offset liquidity and debt service coverage requirements that are slightly weaker than typical. RATING OUTLOOK The stable outlook is based upon our expectation that the financial performance of the school will remain satisfactory with favorable liquidity levels that could serve to help the school accommodate the potential diminishment in mill levy revenues beginning in fiscal 2029. The outlook also incorporates our expectation that the school will remain essentially fully enrolled in grades K-8, with the potential for modest growth in the high school grades despite slowed growth in the area's school aged population. FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE - Enrollment growth leading to full enrollment at all grades with a strong waitlist - Sustained improvement in liquidity and debt service coverage in excess of projections - Significant improvement in academic performance FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE - Enrollment losses - Weakened financial performance that falls below projections - Failure to maintain Board target of 120 days cash - Termination of mill levy revenues beginning in fiscal 2029 that would lead to weakened financial performance LEGAL SECURITY All of the charter school revenue bonds are payable from payments received pursuant to a Loan Agreement between the Colorado Educational and Cultural Facilities Authority (CECFA) and the Golden View Classical Academy Building Corporation, a nonprofit corporation organized for the purpose of serving as borrower and owner of the charter school land and property. Under the Loan Agreement, the Corporation will make debt service payments from pledged revenues, which consist of all revenues derived from the charter school facility, most notably lease payments made to the Corporation pursuant to the Lease Agreement with Golden View Classical Academy. The school will make lease payments from Gross Revenues, defined as all income and revenue of the charter school with the exception of restricted donor gifts or special purpose revenues that are not available for debt service. Legal provisions somewhat weaker than typical, with a debt service coverage requirement of 1.2x and a 40 days' cash requirement. However, required coverage falls to 1.1x if there is 75 days' cash. Should coverage or liquidity fall below these levels, a consultant must be hired. Covenants also include an additional bonds test requiring 1.2x coverage in the prior fiscal year of maximum annual debt service (MADS) of both the existing and proposed debt or a consultant report demonstrating not less than 1.2x debt service coverage in the prior year and 1.2x coverage of MADS for the three consecutive years. Coverage of less than 1.0x constitutes an event of default. The bond reserve requirement, expected to be funded from bond proceeds, will equal the traditional, three-pronged test of the least of maximum annual debt service, 125% of average annual principal and interest, or 10% of the original principal amount. Beginning in 2024, an outside consultant will determine the capital needs of the school's facilities over the next five years, and this amount will then be deposited, in 60 equal payments, into a repair and replacement reserve account. The structure also benefits from the state's intercept mechanism, under which the State Treasurer, on a monthly basis, will pay debt service based upon 1/6 principal and 1/12 interest amounts, directly to the Trustee from first available state aid payments owed to the school. In the event of default, the bonds are additionally secured by a deed of trust on the land and school. While not subject to the intercept mechanism, the school has also agreed to immediately send any capital construction funds received from the state to the trustee for required sinking fund deposits should state per pupil funding be insufficient. In its Continuing Disclosure Agreement, the school covenants to file quarterly financials, an annual audit, annual enrollment and waiting list figures and hold an annual investor call. USE OF PROCEEDS Bond proceeds will be used to purchase the existing building in which the school is located for $7.8 million and fund $3.5 million of renovations within the building including construction of a gym and classroom space for the arts. PROFILE Initially opened in the fall of 2015 with 496 students in grades K-10, the school now serves 654 full-time equivalent students in grades K-12. The school is essentially fully enrolled in grades K-8 with two classes per grade of 30 students each. Similar to many charter schools, enrollment falls off somewhat in the high school grades with around 40 students total per class. As the name suggests, the curriculum focuses on classical instruction with an emphasis on character development. Academic performance generally meets or exceeds that of the district, with academic performance of the school's 3rd grade students, who have been at the school since Kindergarten, especially strong. Located in Golden, Colorado, the school was initially chartered by Jefferson County R-1 School District but in April 2018, applied for a transfer to the state's Charter School Institute. Its current charter expires June 30, 2023. METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in this rating was US Charter Schools published in September 2016. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Helen Cregger

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG West

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

One Front Street

Suite 1900

San Francisco 94111

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Nicolanne Serrano

Additional Contact

Regional PFG Northeast

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

