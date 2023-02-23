Moody's assigns initial Baa3 to Leman Academy of Excellence, Inc., CO's Education Revenue Bonds, Series 2023; outlook stable

New York, February 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an initial Baa3 underlying rating to Colorado Educational and Cultural Facilities Authority, CO's approximately $37 million Education Facility Revenue Bonds (Leman Academy of Excellence - Douglas County, Colorado Campus Project) Series 2023A and $230,000 Education Facility Revenue Bonds (Leman Academy of Excellence - Douglas County, Colorado Campus Project) Taxable Series 2023B. Following the sale, the school will have about $71 million in revenue bonds outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The initial Baa3 rating reflects Leman Academy of Excellence, Inc., CO's strong financial operations, highlighted by above average liquidity and debt service coverage that are expected to remain sound as capitalized interest expires. The rating incorporates the school's competitive profile, which is supported by service area population growth and healthy community demand for the school's services, key social considerations. Leman Academy's academic performance exceeds the state average, but by and large, academic performance is in line with competing schools in the area, including schools of the authorizer, Douglas County School District RE-1 (Aa2 stable). The rating also considers the school's high leverage which will rise to about 7.2 times fiscal 2022 operating revenue post-issuance and inclusive of adjusted net pension liabilities. However, the school's projections indicate leverage relative to operating revenue will improve materially when the school opens its new campus in the fall of 2024.

Governance considerations are key drivers of all initial rating actions and include the school's board composition and positive relationship with its authorizer coupled with utilization of professional management services.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the school's healthy demand profile will support and maintain steady debt service coverage and liquidity during construction of the New Parker Campus.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Successful completion of the new campus and demonstrated trend of stable or improved financial trends that result in materially improved days cash on hand and/or debt service coverage

- Reaching full enrollment at both campuses without compromising leverage, liquidity, or operating performance - Materially stronger competitive profile driven by improved academic performance and/or a stronger waitlist

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to open new campus as scheduled in fall 2024 resulting in materially weakened days cash on hand and/or debt service coverage

- Failure to maintain current enrollment and achieve projected enrollment at new campus necessary to support debt service - Materially weaker competitive profile driven by declines in academic performance and/or a waitlist

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2023 bonds are being issued by the Colorado Educational and Cultural Facilities Authority, proceeds of which will be loaned to Leman Academy of Excellence-Douglas County, Colorado. Under the loan agreement, the school, through annually appropriated lease payments to its Building Corporation, will make debt service payments from pledged revenue, which consists of all revenue generated by the Original Parker School and the New Parker School, the pledged campuses. In the event of default, the bonds are additionally secured by a deed of trust with a first priority lien on and security interest in the pledged campuses and pledged revenues.

The land upon which the New Parker School is to be constructed is owned by the district and will be leased to the school for a period of thirty years in consideration of the inclusion and construction at the site of a suite of three classrooms for students with special needs. The land is included in the deed of trust. The school has the option to purchase the land after ten years for a minimal amount at the conclusion of the lease.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the Series 2023 bonds will finance the construction and equipping of the New Parker Campus expected to begin operations in the fall of 2024, fund a debt service reserve at MADS, and fund capitalized interest.

PROFILE

Leman Academy of Excellence, Inc. is a nonprofit public charter school organized under the laws of the State of Colorado. The school operates one K-8 campus in the Douglas County School District RE-1, CO, the school's authorizer, with plans to open a second PK-8 campus in the fall of 2024. The school's academic program offers a rigorous, classical education based on the traditions of Western culture where all disciplines are interrelated allowing scholars the ability to think independently and critically. The school's fiscal 2023 enrollment is about 1,100 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Charter Schools published in September 2016 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64397. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

