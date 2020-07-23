Moody's assigns initial Baa3 to Liza Jackson Preparatory School, Inc.'s Revenue Bonds Series 2020 A&B; outlook stable

New York, July 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an initial Baa3 rating and stable outlook to Liza Jackson Preparatory School, Inc. FL's $18.3 million Educational Facilities Revenue Bonds (Liza Jackson Preparatory School, Inc. Project), Series 2020A and $145,000 Taxable Educational Facilities Revenue Bonds (Liza Jackson Preparatory School, Inc. Project), Series 2020B, issued through the Capital Trust Agency, FL. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 rating reflects Liza Jackson Preparatory School's strong and stable operating history with satisfactory debt service coverage and healthy liquidity, bolstered by a recently received PPP loan. The rating also incorporates the school's strong competitive profile that benefits from good integration with the community, consistently above-average academic performance, good relationship with the charter authorizer as evidenced by long-term charters, and above-average yet manageable overall leverage. The rating further incorporates adequate legal covenants and the current financial projections that reflect continued maintenance of healthy coverage of debt service and liquidity going forward. We view the school's governance and management favorably. Management has a strong history of proactive financial management and the school is in good standing with its authorizer.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We have incorporated our current understanding of these risks into our credit analysis for Liza Jackson Preparatory School, including stress scenarios that considered reductions in state aid funding as a result of the financial impact from coronavirus at the state level. Nevertheless, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and any longer-term impact on Liza Jackson Preparatory School will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the school changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the school's financial position will remain sound, supporting continued maintenance of healthy liquidity and adequate debt service coverage, driven by strong enrollment demand, sustained strong academic performance, and conservative budgetary practices.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material and sustained growth in debt service coverage and liquidity

- Significant reduction in leverage related to long-term debt and pension burdens

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to maintain structural balance resulting in declines in debt service coverage and liquidity

- Material increase in debt burden

- Weakening of academic outcomes

- Enrollment declines

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are a limited obligation of the issuer, The Capital Trust Agency, secured by the issuer's right to receive payments from the borrower, Liza Jackson Preparatory School, Inc., a 501(c)(3) corporation, pursuant to a loan agreement. The bonds are also secured by a mortgage, under which the borrower has assigned its rights and interests in the mortgaged properties to the trustee for the benefit of bondholders.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to finance the construction and equipping of a new school facility as well as the renovation of an existing facility.

PROFILE

Liza Jackson Preparatory School, Inc. is a public charter school located in the City of Fort Walton Beach, FL authorized by Okaloosa County School District, FL (Aa2). Founded in 2001, the school operates one campus serving grades K-8 and had enrollment of 862 students for the 2019-20 school year. The school's charter contract was recently renewed for another term of fifteen years, ending June 30, 2036.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Charter Schools published in September 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1039451. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

