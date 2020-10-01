Moody's assigns initial Baa3 to Russell Byers Charter School, PA revenue bonds; Outlook stable

New York, October 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an initial Baa3 rating to the Philadelphia Authority for Industrial Development (PA) Revenue Bonds (Russell Byers Charter School Project) $13.9 million Series 2020A and $250,000 Series 2020B (Federally Taxable). Following the sale, the school will have approximately $16 million in outstanding revenue debt. A stable outlook has also been assigned.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 rating reflects the Russell Byers Charter School's 20 year operating history. The school has received five consecutive five-year charters, reflecting its strong competitive position, effective governance controls and prudent financial management. Pro forma maximum annual debt service coverage is a satisfactory 1.33 times based on fiscal 2019 year end. The rating also incorporates the school's solid liquidity and legal structure, which includes a "lock box" for state aid. Russell Byers Charter School's (RBCS) strong academic performance is rooted in its experiential learning model, which benefits from its urban, center city Philadelphia location. In this way, the school serves a social need in the city, which bolsters its competitive profile. The school's enrollment trend is strong with satisfactory prospects for sustained demand. These social considerations are a driving factor of the school's assigned rating, as are its satisfactory governance controls, evidenced by strong financial planning, conflict of interest, school and cyber security policies and practice, and experienced management team. Challenges include a competitive operating environment and elevated leverage.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. We have incorporated our current understanding of these risks into our credit analysis for RBCS, and do not anticipate any material immediate credit risks for the school. When the pandemic began last spring, the school transitioned entirely to remote learning. As of the current school year, the RBCS initially opened on an all-digital learning model for five days a week, except for some 4K students who attend two days a week and some of its neediest students who are attending four days a week. In addition to all digital learning, the RBCS has developed a hybrid model that assigns students to two days of in-person learning and three days of digital learning, adjusted for the needs of each student. The Hybrid Model is being phased in such that the RBCS expects to add 5K and first grade in November.

The situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of RBCS changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the school's strong governance, established operating history, coupled with a healthy wait list will continue to support stable operations going forward. The stable outlook also reflects our expectation that the school will maintain above covenant requirements for liquidity and coverage levels above covenants.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Strengthening of coverage and liquidity levels

-Material improvement of competitive position

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Decline in enrollment levels and demand characteristics

-Weakened academic performance compared to competition and district

-Material decline of coverage or liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

The 2020 bonds are being issued by the Philadelphia Authority for Industrial Development, proceeds of which will be loaned to Byer School Foundation per the loan agreement. The obligations of the Foundation required under the loan agreement are absolute and unconditional. The Foundation leases the facility to RBCS through 2050 for lease payments and additional payments equal to debt service and other payment obligations under the loan agreement. State aid payments to RBCS are the primary source of revenue and are the principal and expected source of repayment of the bonds.

However, the revenue under the pledge includes all revenue, rentals, fees, third-party payments, receipts, donations, contributions or other income of the charter school, in addition to being secured by a general obligation of the Foundation. Per the lease agreement between the Foundation and RBCS, the School covenants that it will direct the School District of Philadelphia to disburse all payments directly to the trustee, in a 'lock box' structure. The school receives monthly disbursements from the trustee after the obligation in the flow of funds is met. The bonds are additionally secured by a mortgage on, and security interest in, the school's facilities.

Bond covenants include a 45 days' cash on hand requirement and a minimum of 1.1x annual debt service coverage. Bondholders additionally benefit from a fully funded debt service reserve funded with cash at maximum annual debt service on the bonds.

RBCS has no plans to issue additional debt at this time, though bondholders benefit from an Additional Bonds Test based both on projected coverage and historical coverage. To issue additional bonds the projected net revenue available for debt service in the first fiscal year immediately following completion of the newly financed project must equal at least 1.2x MADS on all debt or the historical net revenue available for debt service in the most recent audited fiscal year must equal at least 1.1x MADS on all debt.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the 2020A bonds will refund the existing Series 2017 Bonds, will finance renovations, and will fund a Debt Service Reserve Fund. Proceeds of the 2020B bonds will cover excess cost of issuance.

PROFILE

Russell Byers Charter School is public charter school and a nonprofit corporation organized under the laws of the State of Pennsylvania. The charter school currently operates under a charter agreement originally granted in 2001 with five year renewal periods currently extending through June 30, 2025. RBCS began operations in fiscal 2001 with 150 students in grades K-8. The school reached full enrollment of 725 (charter cap) students for fall 2020. The school provides a unique early learning program with unique 2 year kindergarten program starting at age four. Additionally, the school, through its foundation, provides counselling for all students through high school and the college admissions process. The school's mission is to build civic responsibility, community service, and academic excellence through the expeditionary learning pedagogy.

The school's facility is located in downtown Philadelphia (A2 stable) adjacent to the Comcast technology Center. The facility is a three story, 69,000 square foot building.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Charter Schools published in September 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1039451. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Frederick Cullimore

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG Northeast

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

One International Place

100 Oliver St Suite 1400

Boston 02110

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Nicolanne Serrano

Additional Contact

Regional PFG Northeast

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

