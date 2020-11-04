Moody's assigns initial Baa3 to Southfield Redevelopment Auth., MA's limited tax ref. bonds, Ser. 2020A; stable outlook

New York, November 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an initial Baa3 rating to the Southfield Redevelopment Authority, MA's $11.3 million Infrastructure Development Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020A. We have also assigned a stable outlook.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 initial rating reflects the small but rapidly growing tax base with above average resident wealth and income, the limited tax pledge that includes a portion of host towns property tax levy and assessments on portions of the Authority's redevelopment district, satisfactory legal covenants including a debt service reserve fund and an additional bonds test that does not allow for additional debt secured by the pledged property tax portion of revenues. The rating further incorporates the Authority's governance which includes a nine-member board of directors and limited active management that is satisfactory for the purposes of developing the property within the redevelopment district.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the tax base of Feasibility of Sustainable Transfers (FOSTs) 1 and 2 as well as the rest of the redevelopment district will continue to grow over the long term due to further residential and commercial development. The outlook also incorporates the favorable location and economies of the host municipalities that are expected to support the tax base growth of the redevelopment district.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Material growth in the tax base of FOSTs 1 and 2

- Strengthening of the pledged property tax revenue source

- Improved financial position of the authority

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Material decline in the tax base of FOSTs 1 and 2

- Inability to collect pledged property tax revenues and assessments equal to sum sufficient debt service coverage

- Inability to finalize agreement with new master developer

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are payable from and secured by pledged revenues consisting of revenues received by the Authority from Pledged property taxes and assessments collected and remitted by each of the member Towns of Abington, Rockland and Weymouth. Pledged property tax revenue is a 25% or 35% portion (depending on a certificate of occupancy for each property) of the ad valorem taxes levied by the host towns on properties within the district. If needed, assessment revenue is levied upon each assessed parcel in an aggregate amount equal to the annual costs of debt service on the bonds less the amount of pledged property tax revenue. Pledged property taxes are the primary source of repayment of the bonds. The legal structure also includes a debt service reserve fund requirement funded at the lesser of standard three-prong test. Although the indenture does not include a requirement and mechanism to replenish a draw on the reserve, management expects to replenish a draw on the reserve with otherwise available resources. Under the enabling act, there can be no additional bonds secured by the Pledged Property Tax revenues except for refunding purposes.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to refund the Authority's outstanding series 2010A bonds for present value savings with no extension of maturity. Proceeds will also fund the debt service reserve fund and cover costs of issuance. The bonds will also finance the costs of certain other projects using all or a portion of the original issue premium generated from the sale of the bonds.

PROFILE

The Authority was established in 1998 by the Massachusetts legislature as the South Shore Tri-town Development Corporation and reconstituted in 2014 as the Southfield Redevelopment Authority. The Authority was commissioned to exercise municipal control over land-use and development decisions for the 1,400-acre redevelopment area, located in the three towns of Abington, Rockland and Weymouth. The Authority serves as the conservation board, planning board and zoning enforcement Authority. The Authority is governed by a nine-member board of directors, four appointed by the member towns, one appointed by the South Shore Chamber of Commerce, one appointed by the Norfolk County Labor Council and two appointed by the Southfield Neighborhood Association. The Authority is operated by a limited staff consisting of a Land Use Administrator and Finance Director/Treasurer.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this raitng was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

