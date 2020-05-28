Moody's assigns initial Baa3 to True North Rochester Prep, NY's Series 2020 A&B Charter School Revenue Bonds; Outlook is stable

New York, May 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an initial Baa3 rating and stable outlook to True North Rochester Preparatory Charter School, NY's $31.8 million Charter School Revenue Bonds, 2020A (Tax Exempt) and $2.6 million 2020B (Taxable). The bonds will be issued by the Monroe County Industrial Development Corporation with proceeds loaned to five limited liability corporations (the LLCs). The sole member of the LLCs, which are joint and severally obligated under the loan agreement, is Rochester Prep Foundation, Inc., an affiliate of Uncommon Schools, Inc. The LLCs will lease real property to True North Rochester Preparatory Charter School (herein "Rochester Prep", or "the school") via separate lease agreements. Rochester Prep has provided a pledge of all available revenue under these leases, which is the ultimate payment source for the bonds.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The initial Baa3 rating reflects True North Rochester Preparatory Charter School, NY's strong competitive position, demonstrated by healthy enrollment growth over the last decade, its considerable waitlist, and academic achievement that well outperforms that of its district. The Baa3 rating also reflects the additional governance controls achieved by the relationship with Uncommon Schools, Inc ("USI"), and the schools' access to USI's broad network of 54 regional schools for teacher support and training, and ongoing curriculum application and refinement.

The rating incorporates Rochester Prep's satisfactory finances with expected stable coverage in the near term given reasonable enrollment growth projections, as well as anticipated reductions in per pupil state aid and the potential of slower enrollment growth in light of the current coronavirus crisis. The Baa3 rating reflects our assumption that the school will be able to meet its debt and operating obligations with consistent operating margins despite reduced state aid in the coming year.

Liquidity of roughly 114 days' cash at fiscal 2019 year end is well in line with the Baa3-rated peer group. Leverage is moderate, given the school's 2020 bond issuance, but debt service costs are manageable. These credit strengths are somewhat offset by a complex legal structure, though bondholder covenants are relatively more robust than industry norms. Uncommon provides a framework for strong fiscal controls and formal policies, but the school's board must include one USI appointee (of eight total board members), which limits the school's operating independence.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. We have incorporated our current understanding of these risks into our credit analysis for Rochester Prep, including anticipated reductions in state aid funding as a result of the financial impact from coronavirus at the state level. Nevertheless, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and any longer term impact on Rochester Prep will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Rochester Prep changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation of Rochester Prep's sound operating performance and continued enrollment growth, as well as its continued academic outperformance compared to the Rochester public school district.

LEGAL SECURITY

All of the charter school revenue bonds are ultimately payable from payments received pursuant to individual Lease Agreements between five limited liability companies, the sole member of each LLC being Rochester Prep Foundation, an affiliate of USI, and True North Rochester Preparatory Charter School. Rochester Prep has provided a general obligation pledge of all of its revenues, including, but not limited to, per-pupil funding received pursuant to the New York Charter School Act. The school has covenanted to provide for "basic rent", which will equate to 115% of annual debt service due to bondholders. The LLCs are joint and severally obligated under a Loan Agreement with Monroe County Industrial Development Authority.

To further secure the bonds, each LLC, as the holders of real property, have granted to the issuer a mortgage lien on and a security interest in each of the school facilities, as detailed in the trust indenture. Each LLC has assigned to the issuer all of its rights, title and interest in and to each lease agreement with Rochester Prep.

Legal provisions are somewhat stronger than typical, with a debt service coverage requirement of 1.2x and a 45 days' cash requirement. Pursuant to the lease agreement, Rochester Prep has covenanted a 1.05x coverage ratio of basic rent, which is sized at 115% of debt service, for an actual covenant of 1.2x. Covenants also include an additional bonds test requiring 1.1x coverage in the prior fiscal year of maximum annual debt service (MADS) of both the existing and proposed debt.

Bondholders will also benefit from a debt service reserve sized at the lesser of a standard three-pronged test (maximum annual debt service, 125% of average annual principal and interest, or 10% of the original principal amount).

Further, debt service payments are senior to the CMO's management fee, which is 13.5% of the school's net revenue.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to finance the costs of acquisition, construction, renovation, equipping, and modernization of a charter high school facility located in Rochester, NY, as well as refinancing loans for four other elementary and middle school campuses. When the high school facility is complete, Rochester Prep will be able to open its third middle school in the facility currently occupied by the high school.

PROFILE

True North Rochester Preparatory School is a six school system located in Rochester, NY (A2 negative), serving roughly 2,400 charter students in grades K-12 as of the 2020 fiscal year. Rochester Prep maintains three charters, which will be up for next renewal in 2021. The charter authorizer is the Board of Trustees of the State University of New York (SUNY).

Rochester Prep is managed by Uncommon Schools, Inc., a NJ-based non-profit corporation and charter management organization, with 54 schools under management serving more than 20,000 students in three states (NY, NJ, MA).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Stability of cash and coverage over multiple reporting periods

- Enrollment growth in line with expectations and stable for multiple reporting periods

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Structural operating imbalance

- Material reserve draws

- Material decline in enrollment

- Material change at CMO that negatively affects Uncommon brand

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Charter Schools published in September 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1039451. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

