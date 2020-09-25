Moody's assigns initial Baa3 to Viridian MMD, TX's GOs; stable outlook

New York, September 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an initial Baa3 rating to Viridian Municipal Management District, TX's $14.5 million Unlimited Tax Utility Improvement Bonds, Series 2020 and $20.8 million Unlimited Tax Road Improvement Bonds, Series 2020. Post sale, the district will have $174.5 million in outstanding debt, $139 million not rated by Moody's. Concurrently, we assigned a stable outlook.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 rating reflects the district's advantageous location within the DFW metroplex weighed against the extremely elevated net direct debt burden and overlapping debt burden. The rating further considers the district's moderately sized and growing tax base featuring both residential and commercial development in progress and healthy resident income indices. The district's reserve position is strong as a result of setting aside previous bond issuances, which partially mitigates the historical reliance on developer advances for operations. The district will continue to utilize some operating reserves in lieu of raising the maintenance tax rate, and will require tax base growth to sufficiently cover annual operating expenses. The district has no active management or employees and therefore does not carry a pension liability. Governance is a primary driver of the rating and management, provided through contracted services, has historically shown strong budget performance.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the district, given that a majority of its revenues are derived through property tax. Any possible volatility in the housing market would not reflect in taxable values until at least fiscal year 2022, giving the district ample headway to make operational changes. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update our opinion at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the district's tax base will continue to develop given its attractive location near major employment and entertainment centers in the DFW area. As the district develops, the tax rate will generate positive operating margins through its property tax levy to begin to break even against annual operating expenses. The outlook also reflects our expectation that the net direct debt burden will continue to be elevated through the near-term, yet annual debt service will remain manageable through TIRZ and property tax levies.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Material decline in debt burden

-Continued growth and maturity of tax base

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Decline in the tax base

-Additional debt issuance absent material tax base growth

-An increase in operating expenses beyond the budget that leads to substantial reserve erosion

LEGAL SECURITY

The Bonds are secured by revenues derived from the levy of a continuing, direct annual ad valorem tax by the District, without limit as to rate or amount, levied against all taxable property located within the district and Tax Increment Payments derived from taxation of real property within the boundaries of Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. Six, Arlington, Texas.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the sale of the Utility Bonds will be used to pay for or reimburse the Developer for certain Utility Improvements and pay related costs and pay 24 months of capitalized interest on the Utility Bonds.

The proceeds of the sale of the Road Bonds will be used to pay for or reimburse the Developer for certain Road Improvements and pay 18 months of capitalized interest on the Road Bonds.

PROFILE

Viridian Municipal Management District is a conservation and reclamation district of the State of Texas and contains the mixed-use master planned community known as the Viridian. The District encompasses approximately 2,194 acres of land located entirely within the corporate limits of the City of Arlington, Texas and within Tarrant County.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Samantha Krouse

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG Dallas

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Plaza Of The Americas

600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165

Dallas 75201

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Nicholas Lehman

Additional Contact

Regional PFG Northeast

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

