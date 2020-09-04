Moody's assigns initial Baa3 underlying & Aa2 enhanced to Spectrum Academy, UT's charter school revenue bonds; stable outlook

New York, September 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service assigns an initial Baa3 underlying rating and an enhanced Aa2 rating to the Utah Charter School Finance Authority, UT's $26.5 million Charter School Revenue Refunding Bonds (Spectrum Academy Project) Series 2020A and to the $200,000 Charter School Revenue Refunding Bonds (Spectrum Academy Project) Series 2020B (Federally Taxable). Following the sale, the school will have about $27 million in outstanding revenue debt. A stable outlook has also been assigned.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The underlying Baa3 rating reflects a robust 15 year operating history supported by a perpetual charter, growing enrollment trends with good prospects for sustained demand and a demonstrated history of strong governance and prudent financial management. Spectrum's mission is unique, it provides special educational services especially for students with high-functioning Autism Spectrum Disorders. In this way, the school serves a social need in the region, which bolsters its competitive profile. The rating also incorporates relatively narrow, though stable, liquidity and somewhat high debt leverage.

The Aa2 programmatic rating reflects the credit quality of the State of Utah (Aaa stable) and its moral obligation pledge under the provisions of the Utah Charter School Credit Enhancement Program. The program's strengths include statutory requirements that the authority and the governor request the legislature to make an appropriation to replenish the debt service reserve funds of bonds issued by qualifying charter schools in the event of a draw on that fund. The rating also reflects the essentiality of charter schools in Utah's K-12 education system and the state's established track record of making appropriation-backed debt payments under certain financing agreements for state projects. The two-notch distinction between the programmatic rating and the state's general obligation rating reflects the weaker nature in legal structure of a contingent, subject-to-appropriation moral obligation pledge. The assignment of the Aa2 enhanced rating is contingent upon the planned issuance through the Utah Charter School Finance Authority and Spectrum Academy's participation in the Utah Charter School Credit Enhancement Program. For more information on the program, please see Moody's Rating Action on the Utah Charter School Credit Enhancement Program dated January 22, 2020.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. We have incorporated our current understanding of these risks into our credit analysis for Spectrum Academy, and do not anticipate any material immediate credit risks for the school. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Spectrum Academy changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

When the pandemic began last spring, the school has transitioned entirely to remote learning which was a difficult transition. Going into the current school year, the school was able to bring most of its students back into the classroom at the beginning of the fall semester. The district is uniquely positioned for reopening given the size of its current facilities, small class sizes and staff composition.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the underlying Baa3 rating reflects our expectation that the school's established operating history, coupled with a healthy wait list and solid management, will continue to support stable operations going forward. The stable outlook also reflects our expectation that the school will maintain comfortable headroom above the liquidity covenant of 40 days cash on hand.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial improvements to liquidity coupled with healthy and sustained debt service coverage

- Continued growth in the school's operating budget and enrollment

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Any weakening of liquidity

- Enrollment declines accompanied by a weakening wait list

- Inability to provide sound debt service coverage following the issuance of the 2020 bonds

- Downgrade of Utah GO rating (Enhanced Rating)

- Failure by the legislature to make requested appropriations under the Utah Charter School Credit Enhancement Program (Enhanced Rating)

LEGAL SECURITY

The 2020 bonds are being issued by the Utah Charter School Finance Authority, proceeds of which will be loaned to Spectrum Academy per the loan agreement. Spectrum Academy's obligation to make payments under the loan agreement is absolute and unconditional. State aid payments are Spectrum Academy's primary source of revenue and are the principal and expected source of repayment of the bonds.

However, the revenue under the pledge includes all revenue, rentals, fees, third-party payments, receipts, donations, contributions or other income of the charter school. Per the loan agreement, Spectrum Academy covenants that it will direct the treasurer of the State and the Utah Office of Education to disburse all state payments directly to the custodian for subsequent disbursements to the trustee. The bonds are additionally secured by a mortgage on, and security interest in, the school's facilities. However, the mortgage specifically does not encumber the existing STARS building, which was paid for with cash and does not have any associated debt specifically related to the facility.

Bond covenants include a 40 days' cash on hand requirement and a minimum of 1.1x annual debt service coverage. Bondholders additionally benefit from a fully funded debt service reserve fund at maximum annual debt service on the bonds. Spectrum Academy has no plans to issue additional debt at this time though the current bonds have an Additional Bonds Test based both on projected coverage and historical coverage. To issue addition bonds the projected net revenue available for debt service in the first fiscal year immediately following completion of the newly financed project must equal at least 1.1x MADS on all debt or the historical net revenue available for debt service in the most recent audited fiscal year must equal at least 1.1x MADS on all debt.

The bonds additionally benefit from the Utah Charter School Credit Enhancement Program. The program is open to charter schools that issue bonds through the Utah Charter School Finance Authority and have received an underlying investment-grade rating or met the alternative Credit Enhancement Program requirements for schools that have enrollment of less than 450 students. Charter school bonds that qualify for the program must maintain a debt service reserve funded at maximum annual debt service (MADS). If there is a draw on the debt service reserve statute requires the authority by December 1 to certify to the governor any amount required to restore the fund to the reserve requirement. The governor is then statutorily required to submit to the legislature a request for an appropriation in that amount.

The statute also requires participating schools to issue bonds with debt service payment dates that make the notification and budget submission timing sufficient for the legislature to make appropriations before the reserve funds are depleted. The authority also requires charter schools whose debt service reserve funds have been replenished according to this process to repay the state. Qualifying schools pay fees into a charter school reserve account, separate from the debt service reserve, which may be appropriated by the legislature to replenish debt service reserve deficiencies. Participation in the Credit Enhancement Program is capped by statute based on a formula allowing issuance to increase as the proportion of students enrolled in charter schools grows.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the 2020A bonds will refund the existing Series 2015 Bonds, refund an outstanding bank note that financed the high school facilities construction and expansion, will finance the addition of a new S.T.A.R.S facility and will fund a Debt Service Reserve Fund. Proceeds of the 2020B bonds will cover excess cost of issuance.

PROFILE

Spectrum Academy, Inc. is a Utah public charter school and a nonprofit corporation organized under the laws of the State of Utah. The school is specifically designed with a mission to provide education and programming for students with high functioning Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) and others who would benefit from its unique learning environment. The charter school currently operates under a charter agreement originally granted in 2005 with the Utah State Charter School Board. Spectrum Academy began operations in fiscal 2007 with 150 students in grades K-8 at the school's first campus in North Salt Lake. The school was then allowed to increase its enrollment cap to 558 students, which lead to the construction of the school's second campus in North Salt Lake. The second campus is adjacent to the first campus and houses grades 6-12. The approval to increase enrollment was based on the school's plans to add 9th and 10th grades in fiscal 2012, then add 11th grade in fiscal 2013 and subsequently the final 12th grade class for fiscal 2014.

Spectrum Academy's enrollment reached 1,469 students in grades K-12 in fiscal 2020. The school is authorized for up to 1,582 students. State charter schools in Utah, including Spectrum Academy, have perpetual charter terms, meaning the term of the charter agreement will continue unless terminated by the State Charter School Board.

Spectrum Academy now operates six buildings at two major campuses. The four buildings in North Salt Lake include the North Salt Lake S.T.A.R.S. building (grades K-6), the North Salt Lake elementary building (grades K-3), the North Salt Lake intermediate building (grades 4-8) and the North Salt Lake high school building (grades 9-12). There are two buildings at the Pleasant Grove Campus, including elementary and secondary (grades K-12) education facilities. The proposed project will expand the Pleasant Grove Campus by adding $3.7 million S.T.A.R.S. facility that will be about 24,000 square feet and will increase student capacity by about 100 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was US Charter Schools published in September 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1039451. The principal methodology used in the enhanced ratings was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

