Moody's assigns initial Baa3 underlying & Aa2 enhanced to Spectrum Academy, UT's charter school revenue bonds; stable outlook

info

Yes No
Moodys.com
Terms of Use
REGULATORY AFFAIRS
CAREERS
.
ABOUT US
.
CONTACT US
HOME
Please Note
We brought you to this page based on your search query. If this isn't what you are looking for, you can continue to Search Results for ""
The maximum number of items you can export is 3,000. Please reduce your list by using the filtering tool to the left.
Close
Close
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Can't read?
Try a new set
Send Cancel
Close
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
OK
Close
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
OK
Already a customer?
LOG IN
Don't want to see this again?
REGISTER
OR
Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com:

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN!

 

By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the “Information”).   References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates.

 

Terms of One-Time Website Use

 

1.            Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form.               

 

2.            You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities.  Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision.  No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.          

 

3.            To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information.

 

4.            You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.     

 

5.            You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​

I AGREE
Rating Action:

Moody's assigns initial Baa3 underlying & Aa2 enhanced to Spectrum Academy, UT's charter school revenue bonds; stable outlook

04 Sep 2020

New York, September 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service assigns an initial Baa3 underlying rating and an enhanced Aa2 rating to the Utah Charter School Finance Authority, UT's $26.5 million Charter School Revenue Refunding Bonds (Spectrum Academy Project) Series 2020A and to the $200,000 Charter School Revenue Refunding Bonds (Spectrum Academy Project) Series 2020B (Federally Taxable). Following the sale, the school will have about $27 million in outstanding revenue debt. A stable outlook has also been assigned.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The underlying Baa3 rating reflects a robust 15 year operating history supported by a perpetual charter, growing enrollment trends with good prospects for sustained demand and a demonstrated history of strong governance and prudent financial management. Spectrum's mission is unique, it provides special educational services especially for students with high-functioning Autism Spectrum Disorders. In this way, the school serves a social need in the region, which bolsters its competitive profile. The rating also incorporates relatively narrow, though stable, liquidity and somewhat high debt leverage.

The Aa2 programmatic rating reflects the credit quality of the State of Utah (Aaa stable) and its moral obligation pledge under the provisions of the Utah Charter School Credit Enhancement Program. The program's strengths include statutory requirements that the authority and the governor request the legislature to make an appropriation to replenish the debt service reserve funds of bonds issued by qualifying charter schools in the event of a draw on that fund. The rating also reflects the essentiality of charter schools in Utah's K-12 education system and the state's established track record of making appropriation-backed debt payments under certain financing agreements for state projects. The two-notch distinction between the programmatic rating and the state's general obligation rating reflects the weaker nature in legal structure of a contingent, subject-to-appropriation moral obligation pledge. The assignment of the Aa2 enhanced rating is contingent upon the planned issuance through the Utah Charter School Finance Authority and Spectrum Academy's participation in the Utah Charter School Credit Enhancement Program. For more information on the program, please see Moody's Rating Action on the Utah Charter School Credit Enhancement Program dated January 22, 2020.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. We have incorporated our current understanding of these risks into our credit analysis for Spectrum Academy, and do not anticipate any material immediate credit risks for the school. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Spectrum Academy changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

When the pandemic began last spring, the school has transitioned entirely to remote learning which was a difficult transition. Going into the current school year, the school was able to bring most of its students back into the classroom at the beginning of the fall semester. The district is uniquely positioned for reopening given the size of its current facilities, small class sizes and staff composition.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the underlying Baa3 rating reflects our expectation that the school's established operating history, coupled with a healthy wait list and solid management, will continue to support stable operations going forward. The stable outlook also reflects our expectation that the school will maintain comfortable headroom above the liquidity covenant of 40 days cash on hand.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial improvements to liquidity coupled with healthy and sustained debt service coverage

- Continued growth in the school's operating budget and enrollment

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Any weakening of liquidity

- Enrollment declines accompanied by a weakening wait list

- Inability to provide sound debt service coverage following the issuance of the 2020 bonds

- Downgrade of Utah GO rating (Enhanced Rating)

- Failure by the legislature to make requested appropriations under the Utah Charter School Credit Enhancement Program (Enhanced Rating)

LEGAL SECURITY

The 2020 bonds are being issued by the Utah Charter School Finance Authority, proceeds of which will be loaned to Spectrum Academy per the loan agreement. Spectrum Academy's obligation to make payments under the loan agreement is absolute and unconditional. State aid payments are Spectrum Academy's primary source of revenue and are the principal and expected source of repayment of the bonds.

However, the revenue under the pledge includes all revenue, rentals, fees, third-party payments, receipts, donations, contributions or other income of the charter school. Per the loan agreement, Spectrum Academy covenants that it will direct the treasurer of the State and the Utah Office of Education to disburse all state payments directly to the custodian for subsequent disbursements to the trustee. The bonds are additionally secured by a mortgage on, and security interest in, the school's facilities. However, the mortgage specifically does not encumber the existing STARS building, which was paid for with cash and does not have any associated debt specifically related to the facility.

Bond covenants include a 40 days' cash on hand requirement and a minimum of 1.1x annual debt service coverage. Bondholders additionally benefit from a fully funded debt service reserve fund at maximum annual debt service on the bonds. Spectrum Academy has no plans to issue additional debt at this time though the current bonds have an Additional Bonds Test based both on projected coverage and historical coverage. To issue addition bonds the projected net revenue available for debt service in the first fiscal year immediately following completion of the newly financed project must equal at least 1.1x MADS on all debt or the historical net revenue available for debt service in the most recent audited fiscal year must equal at least 1.1x MADS on all debt.

The bonds additionally benefit from the Utah Charter School Credit Enhancement Program. The program is open to charter schools that issue bonds through the Utah Charter School Finance Authority and have received an underlying investment-grade rating or met the alternative Credit Enhancement Program requirements for schools that have enrollment of less than 450 students. Charter school bonds that qualify for the program must maintain a debt service reserve funded at maximum annual debt service (MADS). If there is a draw on the debt service reserve statute requires the authority by December 1 to certify to the governor any amount required to restore the fund to the reserve requirement. The governor is then statutorily required to submit to the legislature a request for an appropriation in that amount.

The statute also requires participating schools to issue bonds with debt service payment dates that make the notification and budget submission timing sufficient for the legislature to make appropriations before the reserve funds are depleted. The authority also requires charter schools whose debt service reserve funds have been replenished according to this process to repay the state. Qualifying schools pay fees into a charter school reserve account, separate from the debt service reserve, which may be appropriated by the legislature to replenish debt service reserve deficiencies. Participation in the Credit Enhancement Program is capped by statute based on a formula allowing issuance to increase as the proportion of students enrolled in charter schools grows.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the 2020A bonds will refund the existing Series 2015 Bonds, refund an outstanding bank note that financed the high school facilities construction and expansion, will finance the addition of a new S.T.A.R.S facility and will fund a Debt Service Reserve Fund. Proceeds of the 2020B bonds will cover excess cost of issuance.

PROFILE

Spectrum Academy, Inc. is a Utah public charter school and a nonprofit corporation organized under the laws of the State of Utah. The school is specifically designed with a mission to provide education and programming for students with high functioning Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) and others who would benefit from its unique learning environment. The charter school currently operates under a charter agreement originally granted in 2005 with the Utah State Charter School Board. Spectrum Academy began operations in fiscal 2007 with 150 students in grades K-8 at the school's first campus in North Salt Lake. The school was then allowed to increase its enrollment cap to 558 students, which lead to the construction of the school's second campus in North Salt Lake. The second campus is adjacent to the first campus and houses grades 6-12. The approval to increase enrollment was based on the school's plans to add 9th and 10th grades in fiscal 2012, then add 11th grade in fiscal 2013 and subsequently the final 12th grade class for fiscal 2014.

Spectrum Academy's enrollment reached 1,469 students in grades K-12 in fiscal 2020. The school is authorized for up to 1,582 students. State charter schools in Utah, including Spectrum Academy, have perpetual charter terms, meaning the term of the charter agreement will continue unless terminated by the State Charter School Board.

Spectrum Academy now operates six buildings at two major campuses. The four buildings in North Salt Lake include the North Salt Lake S.T.A.R.S. building (grades K-6), the North Salt Lake elementary building (grades K-3), the North Salt Lake intermediate building (grades 4-8) and the North Salt Lake high school building (grades 9-12). There are two buildings at the Pleasant Grove Campus, including elementary and secondary (grades K-12) education facilities. The proposed project will expand the Pleasant Grove Campus by adding $3.7 million S.T.A.R.S. facility that will be about 24,000 square feet and will increase student capacity by about 100 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was US Charter Schools published in September 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1039451. The principal methodology used in the enhanced ratings was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Benjamin VanMetre
Lead Analyst
Regional PFG Chicago
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
100 N Riverside Plaza
Suite 2220
Chicago 60606
US
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Nicolanne Serrano
Additional Contact
Regional PFG Northeast
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

No Related Data.
© 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH  CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND  OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND  PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND  PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES  ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR  PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

​​​​​​​​
Moodys.com