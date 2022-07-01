Moody's assigns issuer ratings of Baa3 to OSB GROUP and Baa2 to OneSavings Bank; outlook positive

London, July 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned long-term issuer ratings of Baa3 to OSB GROUP PLC ("OSBG") and long-term deposit and issuer ratings of Baa2 to OneSavings Bank plc ("OSB"). The outlooks on these ratings are positive.

A full list of assigned ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The baa2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA assigned to OSB reflect the bank's: (1) solid profitability, underpinned by its excellent efficiency, which Moody's believes will be sustained in the rising interest rate environment, notwithstanding inflationary pressures and their potential impact on borrowers' debt affordability and servicing capacity; (2) strong risk-based capitalisation and nominal leverage; (3) higher credit risk of the bank's loan portfolio as compared to traditional retail banks, given a larger portion of secured lending to near-prime customers and clients with non-standard credit profiles, and the bank's focus on specialty loan products, which are more susceptible to losses during economic downturns; (4) relatively short track record in a benign credit environment; (5) evolving wholesale market funding profile, predominantly consisting of central bank funding and relatively small amounts of securitizations, and most recently, AT1 issuance; and (6) concentration of revenue and risks in the UK housing market.

The Baa2 long-term deposit ratings and the Baa2 long-term issuer ratings assigned to OSB reflect the bank's baa2 BCA and moderate loss-given-failure under Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis, resulting in these ratings being positioned in line with the bank's BCA. The Baa3 long-term issuer rating of OSBG reflects OSB's baa2 BCA and high loss-given-failure under Moody's Advanced LGF analysis, resulting in a rating one notch below the BCA. Given the relatively small franchise of the bank, Moody's assumes a low probability of support from the Government of the United Kingdom (UK, Aa3 stable), which does not result in any uplift.

The positive outlook on OSB's long-term deposit and issuer ratings and on OSBG's long-term issuer ratings reflects Moody's expectation that the group will pursue debt issuances to meet its new interim minimum requirements for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) by July 2024, which will result in lower loss-given-failure for these instruments.

Governance is highly relevant for OSBG, as it is to all participants in the banking industry. Corporate governance weaknesses can lead to a deterioration in a company's credit quality, while governance strengths can benefit its credit profile. Governance risks are largely internal rather than externally driven. Moody's currently has no governance concerns in relation to OSBG.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Debt issuances by OSBG in order to satisfy its future MREL requirements would likely lead to a lower loss-given failure and an upgrade of OSBG's issuer ratings, as well as OSB's deposit and issuer ratings. Sustained levels of profitability and capitalisation, in conjunction with improved asset quality indicators, could lead to a higher BCA.

Weakened profitability, weak credit management, as evidenced by spikes in delinquencies and problem loans or further unexpected credit losses due to external fraud, and material reduction in capital through distribution of equity to shareholders could result in a downgrade of the BCA.

An upgrade or downgrade of the BCA will likely lead to a corresponding change in all long-term ratings and assessments.

LIST OF ASSIGNED RATINGS

Issuer: OSB GROUP PLC

..Assignments:

....Long-term Issuer Ratings, assigned Baa3, outlook Positive

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook assigned Positive

Issuer: OneSavings Bank plc

..Assignments:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, assigned Baa1

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, assigned P-2

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, assigned A3(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, assigned P-2(cr)

....Long-term Bank Deposits, assigned Baa2, outlook Positive

....Short-term Bank Deposits, assigned P-2

....Long-term Issuer Ratings, assigned Baa2, outlook Positive

....Baseline Credit Assessment, assigned baa2

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, assigned baa2

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook assigned Positive

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

