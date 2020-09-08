Moody's assigns junior senior rating (P)A3 to DNB Bank

Stockholm, September 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today assigned a local and foreign currency (P)A3 rating to the senior non-preferred (referred to as junior senior unsecured by Moody's) MTN programme of DNB Bank ASA (DNB Bank).

Moody's forward looking assessment is based on Norway's current Minimum Requirements for own funds and Eligible Liabilities (MREL) framework, as well as the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority's (NFSA) bank-specific MREL decision for DNB Group.

The full list of the affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

ASSIGNMENT OF JUNIOR SENIOR NOTE PROGRAMME RATING INCORPORATES THE LIKELY MODERATE LOSS SEVERITY FOR THIS TYPE OF INSTRUMENT

The (P)A3 rating assigned to the junior senior MTN programme reflects (1) DNB Bank's adjusted baseline credit assessment (BCA) of a3; (2) Moody's advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis, which indicates likely moderate loss severity for these instruments in the event of the bank's failure, leading to a position at the level of the bank's adjusted BCA; and (3) Moody's assumption of a low probability of government support for this new instrument, resulting in no additional uplift.

DNB Bank is subject to the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD), as adopted by Norwegian legislation, and Moody's considers Norway to be an Operational Resolution Regime. The senior non-preferred class of debt has been introduced in Norway in order to allow banks to issue a class of debt which is senior to regulatory capital instruments and junior to other senior obligations, facilitating loss-absorption and recapitalisation via a debt conversion or write-down of the junior senior notes in resolution. For this to be effective, banks must have eligible capital and liabilities that fulfil the MREL requirements. DNB Group shall hold total MREL equal to two times the capital requirements including combined buffers, minus the countercyclical buffer, which equals 36.7%, based on adjusted risk weighted assets at the year-end 2018. This translates into a NOK 318 billion requirement of own funds and eligible debt. [1] The amount of eligible debt to be issued is NOK 157 billion, taking into account DNB's own funds. This amount will be adjusted each year, reflecting the previous year's end of year balance sheet.

Moody's forward looking LGF analysis takes into account DNB group's balance sheet structure, given the high probability that the merger between DNB Bank and DNB ASA will close during 2021, and that DNB Bank will thus be the parent of the group. Furthermore, the forward looking analysis takes into account the group's capital and funding plans up to 1 January 2024, when the subordination requirement for MREL is applicable, whereby all of the MREL amount needs to be subordinated.

Moody's expects that DNB Bank will fulfil the requirement, add a buffer, and that the bank will continue to have good access to the capital markets.

The BCA continues to incorporate the bank's very strong capital and good level of profitability, balanced against moderate deterioration in asset quality due to the spread of the coronavirus and low oil prices, as well as high reliance on international capital markets, which renders the bank susceptible to investor sentiment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upward or downward movement in the BCA and adjusted BCA would have an impact on DNB Bank's junior senior ratings, as well as any significant change in the liability structure if it were to impact Moody's LGF assessment.

DNB Bank's BCA could be upgraded if DNB Bank: (1) further reduces its asset vulnerability, especially in relation to oil-related and offshore exposures as well as to historically more volatile segments, such as shipping and CRE; (2) maintains strong and stable earnings generation without increasing its risk profile; and (3) preserves sustained access to international capital markets.

Conversely, the bank's BCA could be downgraded if the bank's (1) DNB's financing conditions become challenging; (2) its asset quality were to deteriorate beyond our expectations and lead to further increase of the bank's credit costs; (3) its credit profile substantially deteriorates due to adverse developments in the Norwegian oil, offshore and real-estate markets; (4) DNB increases its involvement in more risky operations such as capital market activities.

The junior senior programme ratings could also be downgraded if subordination requirements under the Norwegian MREL framework were significantly lowered following the incorporation of the revised Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD2) into Norwegian law, leading to materially lower than expected issuances of senior non-preferred issuances.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: DNB Bank ASA

Assignments:

....Junior Senior Unsecured MTN, Assigned (P)A3

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority, press release 23-Dec-2019

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Niclas Boheman

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Sean Marion

MD - Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

