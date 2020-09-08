Moody's assigns junior senior rating (P)A3 to DNB Bank

Stockholm, September 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today assigned a local and foreign currency (P)A3 rating to the senior
non-preferred (referred to as junior senior unsecured by Moody's)
MTN programme of DNB Bank ASA (DNB Bank).
Moody's forward looking assessment is based on Norway's current Minimum
Requirements for own funds and Eligible Liabilities (MREL) framework,
as well as the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority's (NFSA) bank-specific
MREL decision for DNB Group.
The full list of the affected ratings can be found at the end of this
press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
ASSIGNMENT OF JUNIOR SENIOR NOTE PROGRAMME RATING INCORPORATES THE LIKELY
MODERATE LOSS SEVERITY FOR THIS TYPE OF INSTRUMENT
The (P)A3 rating assigned to the junior senior MTN programme reflects
(1) DNB Bank's adjusted baseline credit assessment (BCA) of a3; (2)
Moody's advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis, which indicates
likely moderate loss severity for these instruments in the event of the
bank's failure, leading to a position at the level of the bank's
adjusted BCA; and (3) Moody's assumption of a low probability of
government support for this new instrument, resulting in no additional
uplift.
DNB Bank is subject to the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive
(BRRD), as adopted by Norwegian legislation, and Moody's considers
Norway to be an Operational Resolution Regime. The senior non-preferred
class of debt has been introduced in Norway in order to allow banks to
issue a class of debt which is senior to regulatory capital instruments
and junior to other senior obligations, facilitating loss-absorption
and recapitalisation via a debt conversion or write-down of the
junior senior notes in resolution. For this to be effective,
banks must have eligible capital and liabilities that fulfil the MREL
requirements. DNB Group shall hold total MREL equal to two times
the capital requirements including combined buffers, minus the countercyclical
buffer, which equals 36.7%, based on adjusted
risk weighted assets at the year-end 2018. This translates
into a NOK 318 billion requirement of own funds and eligible debt.
[1] The amount of eligible debt to be issued is NOK 157 billion,
taking into account DNB's own funds. This amount will be
adjusted each year, reflecting the previous year's end of
year balance sheet.
Moody's forward looking LGF analysis takes into account DNB group's balance
sheet structure, given the high probability that the merger between
DNB Bank and DNB ASA will close during 2021, and that DNB Bank will
thus be the parent of the group. Furthermore, the forward
looking analysis takes into account the group's capital and funding
plans up to 1 January 2024, when the subordination requirement for
MREL is applicable, whereby all of the MREL amount needs to be subordinated.
Moody's expects that DNB Bank will fulfil the requirement, add a
buffer, and that the bank will continue to have good access to the
capital markets.
The BCA continues to incorporate the bank's very strong capital and good
level of profitability, balanced against moderate deterioration
in asset quality due to the spread of the coronavirus and low oil prices,
as well as high reliance on international capital markets, which
renders the bank susceptible to investor sentiment.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upward or downward movement in the BCA and adjusted BCA would have
an impact on DNB Bank's junior senior ratings, as well as
any significant change in the liability structure if it were to impact
Moody's LGF assessment.
DNB Bank's BCA could be upgraded if DNB Bank: (1) further
reduces its asset vulnerability, especially in relation to oil-related
and offshore exposures as well as to historically more volatile segments,
such as shipping and CRE; (2) maintains strong and stable earnings
generation without increasing its risk profile; and (3) preserves
sustained access to international capital markets.
Conversely, the bank's BCA could be downgraded if the bank's (1)
DNB's financing conditions become challenging; (2) its asset quality
were to deteriorate beyond our expectations and lead to further increase
of the bank's credit costs; (3) its credit profile substantially
deteriorates due to adverse developments in the Norwegian oil, offshore
and real-estate markets; (4) DNB increases its involvement
in more risky operations such as capital market activities.
The junior senior programme ratings could also be downgraded if subordination
requirements under the Norwegian MREL framework were significantly lowered
following the incorporation of the revised Bank Recovery and Resolution
Directive (BRRD2) into Norwegian law, leading to materially lower
than expected issuances of senior non-preferred issuances.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: DNB Bank ASA
Assignments:
....Junior Senior Unsecured MTN, Assigned
(P)A3
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was Banks Methodology published
in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority, press release
23-Dec-2019
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Niclas Boheman
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB
Norrlandsgatan 20
Stockholm 111 43
Sweden
Sean Marion
MD - Financial Institutions
Financial Institutions Group
