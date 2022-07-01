Moody's assigns long-term deposit ratings of Baa3 to Bigbank AS; outlook stable

Stockholm, July 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned Baa3 long-term and Prime-3 short-term foreign and local currency bank deposit ratings to Bigbank AS (Bigbank) in Estonia. The assigned long-term deposit ratings carry a stable outlook.

Moody's also assigned a Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA of ba1, a Baa1(cr) long-term and P-2(cr) short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment, and Baa1 long-term and P-2 short-term foreign and local currency Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs).

The ratings reflect Bigbank's robust capitalisation coupled with strong profitability, and retail focused deposit funding.

These strengths are balanced against Moody's expectation of continued very high loan growth, the bank's high risk-appetite in both lending and direct investments, and the key-person risk, reflecting the two founders and co-owners which are heavily involved in the operations of the bank.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

BASELINE CREDIT ASSESSMENT

The deposit ratings of Baa3/Prime-3 reflect standalone credit characteristics of Bigbank as a fast growing lender to Baltic households and small and medium-sized enterprises, which translates into a BCA of ba1, together with a one-notch rating uplift which captures the low loss level faced by junior depositors under Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis.

The bank's standalone fundamentals are strong, but aggressive growth over the past three years, with a 53% growth in gross loans in 2021, creates key credit challenges, including operational risks and the unseasoned nature of the loan book, in a weak macro-economic environment. High levels of capital and strong internal capital generation are among the bank's key strengths, supporting the bank's strategy to scale up its franchise.

However, Moody's expects the bank's capitalization, in the form of tangible common equity-to-risk-weighted assets (TCE/RWA) ratio to decline by around 150 basis points by year-end 2022 from 16.0% as of end-March 2022. This reflects the bank's very high expected loan growth, with the bank planning to add 25% to 50% to the balance sheet on a yearly basis. Despite this, the ratio still compares well with the bank's Baltic peers.

The bank's solid profitability is evidenced by a net income-to-tangible assets ratio of 3.2% in 2021, increasing from 2.9% a year-earlier. Despite the elevated loan loss provisions booked in 2021 and the decline in net interest margin, the net income rose, as a result of the growing business volumes and slightly improved efficiency. We expect Bigbank's profitability to remain strong although likely to decline as the bank diversifies its lending to segments with lower risks and lower margins. The bank will also be faced with potentially higher costs and provisioning needs resulting from the higher inflation in the bank's operating domains.

Bigbank is largely deposit funded, with deposits making up 93% of total liabilities at the end of 2021. Almost all deposits, 98%, are sourced from individuals and are protected under the Estonian deposit guarantee scheme, but a large share is sourced outside the Baltic countries; including in Germany and the Netherlands. Although the bank has a good franchise and gathers deposits directly from retail clients, with 62% being term deposits and 48% having a remaining maturity of 6 months or more as of end of 2021, Moody's considers cross-country deposits to be more volatile than locally sourced deposits. Due to the inherently more volatile nature of cross-border deposits, there is a risk that the bank's funding costs could increase in case of market volatility or a weakening of the bank's franchise or reputation.

With a liquid banking assets-to-tangible banking assets ratio of 13.5% as of end-March 2022, and relatively short tenors on its lending the bank has adequate volumes of liquid assets to cover the fluctuations in deposit flows.

Corporate governance is highly relevant for Bigbank. Bigbank's ba1 BCA incorporates two negative corporate behavior adjustments. One adjustment reflects the elevated risk appetite as exhibited by the bank's growth strategy and direct investments, leaving Bigbank exposed to potentially adverse developments in asset quality; with a second adjustment reflecting the key-person risk, given the bank's reliance on its two co-owners, who are heavily involved in the operations of the bank.

LOSS GIVEN FAILURE

Moody's applies the Advanced LGF analysis to Bigbank as the bank is subject to the European Union Bank Resolution and Recovery Directive (BRRD), which Moody's considers to be an operational resolution regime. In a bail-in scenario, the bank's junior deposits are likely to face a low loss given failure, owing to the buffer provided by the volumes of loss absorbing obligations, including junior deposits. As a result, Bigbank's deposits are rated one notch above the ba1 Adjusted BCA. The long-term CR Assessment is positioned at Baa1(cr), and the long-term CRRs are placed at Baa1, three notches above the Adjusted BCA of ba1 as indicated by LGF.

GOVERNMENT SUPPORT

The ratings reflect a low assumption of government support resulting in no uplift. This reflects the small market share of 3% of lending in Estonia. Moody's considers that the bank's lack of systemic importance does not justify any explicit rating uplift from government support.

OUTLOOK

The long-term bank deposit ratings carry a stable outlook, reflecting the fact that over the next 12-18 months the bank will continue growing its loan book rapidly leading to lower capitalisation and heightened asset risk, but that the bank will manage these challenges.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include: 1) a more gradual loan growth while maintaining or lowering the problem loan ratio, signaling a less aggressive growth strategy; 2) a more granular ownership and a reduction of key-person risk; 3) a higher volume of junior deposits or issuances of senior unsecured debt which would increase the volumes of loss absorbing obligations.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include: 1) continued fast growth leading to deterioration in capital levels beyond Moody's expectations and buildup of additional asset risk including rapid increase in problem loans; 2) significant deteriorating levels of profitability; 3) loss of confidence from international depositors; or 4) lower levels of subordinated debt, which lead to lower levels of loss absorbing obligations, increasing loss rates for depositors in case of failure.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Bigbank AS

Assignments:

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Assigned ba1

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Assigned ba1

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Assigned Baa1(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Assigned P-2(cr)

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Assigned Baa1

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Assigned P-2

....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Assigned Baa3, Outlook Assigned Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Assigned P-3

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

