Moody's assigns negative outlook to Framingham, MA; affirms Aa2 GO

Assigns MIG 1 to GO BANs

New York, May 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a MIG 1 short-term rating to the City of Framingham, MA's $24.1 million General Obligation Bond Anticipation Notes (BANs, dated June 17, 2022 and payable December 16, 2022). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the Aa2 issuer rating and Aa2 rating on the city's outstanding general obligation limited tax (GOLT) bonds. The issuer rating is equivalent to the city's hypothetical general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating. There is no debt associated with the issuer rating. The outlook has been revised to negative from stable. Post-sale, the city will have $304 million in outstanding general obligation debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The MIG 1 short-term rating reflects the strong credit quality of the town based on its Aa2 rating as well as the city's history of market access and sufficient liquidity at the time of issuance.

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the city's sizeable tax base with a large and diverse economy, above-average resident income and wealth, slightly elevated debt burden and manageable long-term liabilities. The rating also incorporates a satisfactory financial position that has, however, recently declined due to the use of reserves for the operating budget, a one-time use towards a school project, as well as operating challenges in the utility enterprise fund.

The absence of distinction between the GOLT rating and the issuer rating reflects the city's ability to override the Proposition 2 1/2 tax levy cap and its pledge of its full faith and credit.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the recent decline in the financial position due to a greater use of reserves and limited property tax revenue increases that have resulted in a structural operating imbalance. The outlook also incorporates uncertainty around the city's large commercial sector that has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and the potential for it to limit the city's ability to stabilize its financial operations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material growth in reserves

- Significant decline in leverage from debt, pension and OPEB liabilities - Strengthening of resident income levels

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant decline in the city's long-term credit quality (BANs only)

- Further decline in general fund reserves beyond fiscal 2021 levels - Inability to structurally balance the operating budget - Material increase in leverage from debt, pension and OPEB liabilities

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds and notes are backed by the city's general obligation limited tax pledge given that not all of the debt service has been voted by the city as excluded from the tax levy limit of Proposition 2 1/2.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Note proceeds will renew existing notes and provide new money for various capital projects and equipment of the city including pumping stations, roadway improvements, the Fuller Middle School project, and water and sewer improvements.

PROFILE

Framingham has a population of 72,308 (2019 American Community Survey) and is primarily residential with a large commercial and industrial presence acting as a regional economic center. The largest industry sectors that drive the local economy are professional, scientific, technical services, health services and retail trade. The city is located in Middlesex County approximately 20 miles west of Boston (Aaa stable).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the short-term rating was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/67339. The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70015. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

