Moody's assigns negative outlook to Franklin SSD, TN; assigns Aa1 to Series 2020 refunding bonds

New York, October 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 to Franklin Special School District, TN $14.9 million Limited Tax School Refunding Bonds, Series 2020 (Federally Taxable) and affirmed the outstanding Aa1 issuer and general obligation limited tax obligations (GOLT). A negative outlook has been assigned.
The issuer rating represents Moody's assessment of hypothetical debt of the district supported by a general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) pledge. The district does not currently have any outstanding debt supported by a GOULT pledge. The pledge supporting the bonds are limited by Chapter 41 of the 2018 Private Acts of Tennessee.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa1 issuer rating reflects the district's strong tax base outside of Nashville and manageable long-term liabilities. The Aa1 also reflects the district's still sufficient but recently narrowed reserve position.
The absence of distinction between the Aa1 rating on the limited tax debt and the district's Aa1 issuer rating is based the pledge of the majority of the primary operating revenues.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Franklin Special School District given its strong tax base and local economy. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.
RATING OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the recently narrowed reserve position that will remain pressured in the near-term.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Material improvement in reserve position (issuer)
- Decline in long-term liabilities (issuer)
- Upgrade of issuer rating (GOLT)
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Any declines in its financial position beyond fiscal 2020 (issuer)
- Material increase in long-term liabilities (issuer)
- Contraction of the tax base (issuer)
- Downgrade of issuer rating (GOLT)
LEGAL SECURITY
The bonds are secured by the district's limited tax pledge that is authorized by the state of Tennessee. The bonds are also secured by and payable from its Local Option Sales Tax and Basic Education Program state funding in the event the limited tax pledge is insufficient to cover debt service on the outstanding bonds.
USE OF PROCEEDS
The bonds will be used to refund the district's Limited Tax School Refunding Bonds, Series 2014 and Limited Tax School Funding and Improvement Bonds, Series 2016.
PROFILE
Franklin Special School District is located in Williamson County (Aaa stable) with total population of 39,025, which benefits from its proximity to the Nashville economy. The district offers comprehensive educational programs for students in prekindergarten through the twelfth grade. Enrollment for the 2018-2019 school year was 3,453 students.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
