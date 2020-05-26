Moody's assigns negative outlook to Grant Co, NM's GO & GRT bonds; A2 ratings affirmed

New York, May 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A2 ratings on Grant County, NM's outstanding general obligation and gross receipt tax bonds. The action affects $9.7 million in GO and $5.5 million GRT debt. A negative outlook has been assigned.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 GO rating reflects the county's moderately-sized and concentrated tax base, stable reserve position that is not overly reliant on economically sensitive revenues, and manageable direct debt and pension burdens. Incorporated into the rating is the enterprise risk posed by the county's hospital, Gila Regional Medical, a component unit of the county. At fiscal 2019 year-end, the hospital's cash position declined to a narrow 25 days. The County Commission has not presented a clear plan on how it plans to balance operations, repay federal loans, and manage the hospital going forward. While the ongoing coronavirus pandemic does present additional challenges, Gila Regional Medical did receive several cash infusions from state and federal sources this year, thus, in the near-term, the hospital should have liquidity sufficient to operate.

The A2 GRT rating reflects the county's healthy debt service coverage, adequate legal provisions and lack of future borrowing plans. Based on year-to-date gross receipts tax collections alone (July 2019 to February 2020), the county has sufficient revenues to meet 2020 annual debt service requirements.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact of the crisis on Grant County, NM and Gila Regional Medical. The pandemic has led to additional hospital revenue strain alongside the hospital's already narrow liquidity. However, this risk is mitigated in the near-term by cash infusions received from the state and federal government. The situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the county changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the increased enterprise risk posed by Gila Regional Medical on the county's credit profile. Over the next several months, the hospital has the reserves necessary to operate. However, starting Fall 2020, the hospital has to repay loans received from Medicare, and it is unclear how it will meet this obligation, especially given that Gila Regional Medical has a history of structural imbalance. If steps are not taken to stabilize hospital operations and/or the county uses its own resources to support the hospital, we may take further rating action.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant tax base expansion and diversification (GO)

- Reduction in the enterprise risk posed by the hospital (GO)

- Significant increase in reserves (GO)

- Material improvement in debt service coverage on the outstanding GRT bonds; improvement in the county's credit profile (GRT)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- A trend of tax base declines (GO)

- Deterioration of reserves; use of reserves to support hospital operations (GO)

- Significant increase in debt burden (GO)

- Decline in debt service coverage levels on the outstanding GRT bonds, either due to economic volatility and/or further leveraging of the revenue streams (GRT)

- Downgrade of the county's GO rating (GRT)

LEGAL SECURITY

The GO bonds are secured by a direct and continuing property tax levied, without limitation as to rate of amount, on all taxable property within the county. The GRT bonds constitute special limited obligations of the county, secured by an irrevocable and first lien upon the revenues of the 0.375% hold-harmless gross receipts tax.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Not applicable.

PROFILE

Grant County is located in southwestern New Mexico (Aa2 stable). Albuquerque (Aa3 negative) lies approximately 200 miles to the north, and El Paso, Texas, lies approximately 150 miles to the southeast. The local economy is based on copper mining. The population is estimated at 27,000.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the general obligation ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. The principal methodology used in the special tax rating was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1077147. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Heather Correia

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG Dallas

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Plaza Of The Americas

600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165

Dallas 75201

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Roger Brown

Additional Contact

Regional PFG Dallas

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

