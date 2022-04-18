Moody's assigns negative outlook to Johnson/Miami Counties USD 230 (Spring Hill), KS; affirms A1 GO and issuer ratings

New York, April 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a negative outlook to Johnson/Miami Counties Unified School District 230 (Spring Hill), KS. At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the district's issuer rating at A1 and the outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt rating at A1. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. The district's outstanding debt totals $226.0 million.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the A1 issuer and GOULT ratings reflects the district's strong economic metrics, including a strong enrollment growth trend and high full value per capita. The rating also reflects the expectation that, following draws on reserves over the last couple years, strong financial performance in fiscal years 2022 and 2023 will result in an improved financial position that is consistent with the district's historic position and better aligned with similarly rated peers. The rating also reflects the district's elevated long-term liabilities when compared to similarly rated peers, which is made up entirely of debt. Finally, the rating also considers the district's weak financial reporting, as the cash-based audit does not comply with US accounting principles and does not disclose a modified accrual-based fund balance, other post-employment liabilities, capital asset values, or depreciation.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the weak operating reserves after sizable draws over the last couple years and the challenge associated with replenishing them to a level consistent with similarly rated peers.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant improvement in operating reserves

- Moderation of long-term liabilities and fixed costs

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to restore operating reserves over the next several years to a level consistent with peers within the rating category

- Decline of in-person student enrollment- Further increase in long-term liabilities through additional borrowing absent corresponding revenue growth- Significant decline of income and wealth metrics

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's general obligation bonds are backed by an irrevocable pledge of the district's full faith, credit and resources and are payable from ad valorem taxes to be levied, without limitation as to rate or amount, against all taxable property within the district.

PROFILE

The district is in the City of Spring Hill, Kansas which is approximately 30 miles south of downtown Kansas City, Missouri (Aa3 stable) and five miles south of Olathe, Kansas (Aa1). The district encompasses approximately 71 square miles and has a current enrollment of over 5,800 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

