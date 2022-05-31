Moody's assigns negative outlook to Napa Valley CCD, CA's GO Bonds; affirms Aa3 GOULT bond rating

New York, May 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Aa3 rating on Napa Valley Community College District, CA's $103.2 million in outstanding General Obligation Unlimited Tax (GOULT) bonds. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a negative outlook.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 rating reflects a robust and growing tax base coupled with healthy resident income levels and strong property wealth within the San Francisco Bay Area. Governance is an important credit consideration given the challenge the district faces in addressing weak financial management practices reflected in recurring budget gaps and high staff turnover. These deficiencies have also been noted by the Fiscal Crisis and Management Team (FCMAT) and Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges (ACCJC). The ongoing trend of budgetary underperformance and erosion of the district's reserves prompted a fiscal review conducted by FCMAT and the placement of the district on enhanced fiscal monitoring by the ACCJC. Additionally, the district's long-term liabilities, while moderate, are increasing and constrain budgetary flexibility as fixed costs are high. The GOULT rating also reflects the strength of the voter-approved, unlimited property tax pledge securing the bonds.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the significant challenges that a relatively new leadership team faces in addressing the operational and financial difficulties that have necessitated the presence of FCMAT as well as the ACCJC's placement of the district on enhanced fiscal monitoring, thereby putting the district's accreditation at risk. Additionally, weak financial practices, key staff turnover, structural gaps in the multi-year budget and rising expenditures associated with pension and OPEB obligations are also factored into the outlook. A demonstrated ability to implement measures to restore fiscal stability and appropriate internal controls will be essential to future evaluations of the rating and outlook.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material & sustained improvement in reserves

- Resolution of findings in FCMAT and ACCJC reports and improvement in the district's internal controls and financial trajectory - Greater entrenchment into community funded status - Considerable progress in reducing unfunded pension and OPEB liabilities

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Failure to fully address and resolve FCMAT and ACCJC report findings

- Continued deterioration in the district's financial profile - Need for additional emergency loans for cash flow purposes

LEGAL SECURITY

The GOULT pledge is a voter-approved, unlimited property tax on all taxable property within the district. The portion of the levy restricted for debt service is collected, held and transferred directly to the paying agent by Napa County and Sonoma County on behalf of the district. The GOULT bonds also benefit from a security interest created by statute.

Property tax revenue securing the district's GO bonds are covered by Napa County and Sonoma County's Teeter plans. Under the Teeter plans, the counties fund the district its full secured property tax levy allocation rather than actual collections (levy less delinquencies).

PROFILE

Napa Valley Community College District, CA provides higher education to Napa County and a small portion of Sonoma County. The district consists of one main campus in Napa with education centers in American Canyon and St. Helena. The district also offers classes and programs at various other locations throughout the district. The district reported 4,005 full-time equivalent students (FTES) during fiscal 2021.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70015. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

