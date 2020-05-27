Moody's assigns negative outlook to Norfolk, MA's GO; affirms Aa3

New York, May 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a negative outlook to the Town of Norfolk, MA's general obligation rating. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the Aa3 rating on the town's outstanding general obligation bonds (Series 2003 dated January 8, 2003 and Series 2005 dated January 5, 2005) as well as the town's Aa3 issuer rating. The issuer rating is equivalent to the city's hypothetical general obligation unlimited tax rating; there is no debt associated with this security.

The outstanding general obligation bonds are considered limited tax because the entire amount of debt service has not been excluded from restrictions under Massachusetts law on the town's ability to increase the property tax levy to pay debt service, referred to as Proposition 2 1/2.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 issuer rating reflects the town's moderately sized and stable residential tax base with strong resident wealth and incomes, below average debt burden and manageable unfunded pension and OPEB liabilities. The rating further incorporates the town's limited financial position with reserves well below the median for the rating category.

The absence of distinction between the GOLT rating and the issuer rating reflects the town's ability to override the property tax cap and its pledge of its full faith and credit.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the town of Norfolk. However, the situation surrounding Coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Norfolk changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the continued weakness in the town's financial position that has resulted from a gradual decline in the available general fund reserves. At current levels, the reserves are well below the median for the rating category. Dependence on modest use of reserves to balance operations in recent years combined with the currently challenging economic climate will make it difficult for the town to stabilize and increase reserves to a level more consistent with the Aa rating category.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant growth in general fund available reserves

- Material growth in the tax base

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Further decline in the general fund available reserves as a percent of revenue

- Fiscal year 2020 general fund operating deficit

- Material increase in the debt burden and/or pension and OPEB liabilities

LEGAL SECURITY

The outstanding bonds are secured by the town's pledge of its full faith and credit supported by its authority to levy ad valorem taxes on all taxable property within the town, subject to the limitations of Proposition 2 1/2 the state's legislated property tax cap.

PROFILE

Norfolk is primarily a residential town located 20 miles southwest of Boston (Aaa stable). The town has a population of approximately 11,748 and covers an area of 15.35 square miles. The town is governed by a selectmen-open town meeting form of government.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Nicholas Lehman

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG Northeast

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

One International Place

100 Oliver St Suite 1400

Boston 02110

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Thomas Jacobs

Additional Contact

Regional PFG Northeast

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

