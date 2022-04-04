info

Rating Action:

Moody's assigns new B2 CFR to Element; outlook stable

04 Apr 2022

London, April 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to EM Midco 2 Limited ("Element", or "the group"). Concurrently, Moody's has assigned B1 instrument ratings to the new $1,825 million equivalent backed senior secured first-lien term loan B due 2029, the new $200 million backed senior secured first-lien revolving credit facility (RCF) and the new $200 million backed senior secured first-lien acquisition capex facility due in 2028, all to be issued by EM Bidco Limited. The outlook on all ratings is stable.

As part of the same rating action, Moody's withdraws the B3 CFR and B3-PD PDR and the stable outlook assigned to Element Materials Technology Limited. The B2 instrument ratings and stable outlook assigned to Greenrock Finance, Inc. and Greenrock Midco Limited remain unaffected and will be withdrawn upon repayment.

The refinancing transaction was driven by the announced acquisition of Element by its previous minority shareholder Temasek who is acquiring a majority stake from previous owner Bridgepoint. The proceeds of the new $1.8 billion first-lien debt issuance, together with $350 million of second-lien debt and the $4.8 billion equity contribution (incl. the new PIK note), will be used to fund the equity purchase, refinance existing debt and fund a larger acquisition of a North American business for a consideration of about $0.75 billion.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The effective upgrade of the CFR to B2 from B3 reflects Element's strong business profile which has become significantly more diversified in recent years and is further strengthened by the acquisition of a leading provider of laboratory-based testing, inspection and certification (TIC) services in North America. At the same time, the ratings factor in Element's high financial leverage of 8.2x Moody's-adjusted EBITDA pro forma at closing of the transaction based on year-end 2021, but also reflects Moody's expectation that the group will be able to reduce its leverage to around 6.5x within the next 12-18 months, dependent on the successful integration of the acquired businesses and the realisation of targeted synergies.

Element's B2 CFR further reflects (1) the group's well established position in the TIC market, supported by high barriers to entry into the technically demanding testing market and significant switching costs for customers; (2) the critical and non-discretionary nature of the group's testing services, which are dedicated to largely resilient industries with zero or low tolerance for failure; (3) Element's strengthened business profile with significantly improved revenue diversification towards less cyclical, new technology markets with good growth prospects.

Conversely, the CFR is constrained by (1) Element's high financial leverage and debt-funded growth strategy; (2) the historically limited free cash flow generation albeit improving on the back of the cost actions taken by management and as one-off costs fade away; (3) Element's exposure to cyclical end markets, such as commercial aerospace and energy which still accounted for around one quarter of 2021 revenues (pro forma for acquisitions).

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Element's ratings factor in certain governance considerations such as the ownership structure with Temasek as the new majority shareholder. Compared to the previous owner, the private equity firm Bridgepoint, Moody's expects Element to follow a somewhat more conservative financial policy under new owner Temasek with financial leverage levels that are lower compared to recent years. Furthermore, the presence of a PIK note as part of the new capital structure increases structural complexity and highlights the group's tolerance for high leverage.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Element will be able to continue to achieve good organic revenue and EBITDA growth and that its aerospace and energy segments show good recovery in 2022 and 2023. The outlook further assumes that liquidity will remain adequate and that any larger acquisitions will not lead to material re-leveraging.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

While an upgrade in the near term is unlikely, given the initially weak rating positioning, upward rating pressure could occur if Moody's-adjusted Debt/EBITDA sustainably decreases towards 5.0x, Moody's-adjusted free cash flow/debt increases to the high-single digits in percentage terms and liquidity remains adequate.

Downward pressure on the rating could develop if Element fails to reduce its Moody's-adjusted Debt/EBITDA to around 6.5x within the next 18 months, Moody's-adjusted free cash flow remains negative for a sustained period of time or liquidity weakens. Any significant delays in integrating recent acquisitions, and as such the targeted synergies will not be realised as planned would also create negative rating pressure.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

Moody's considers Element's liquidity to be adequate. On 31 December 2021, the group had $115 million of cash on balance sheet and a combined $85 million of availability under its committed facilities. Following the full refinancing as part of the Temasek acquisition, the group's committed facilities will be refinanced and the group will have access to a fully undrawn $200 million RCF and a $200 million backed senior secured first-lien acquisition capex facility both with maturity in 2028.

The RCF is subject to a springing first-lien net leverage covenant set with 40% initial headroom and is tested when the facility is drawn for more than 40%.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The new backed senior secured first-lien term loan B, the pari passu ranking RCF and backed senior secured first-lien acquisition capex facility, benefit from first-lien guarantees from all material subsidiaries covering at least 80% of the consolidated EBITDA and are secured by a first-lien pledge over substantially all tangible and intangible assets of the borrowers and guarantors in the US and by shares, bank accounts, intra-group receivables and a floating charge in England & Wales. The B1 instrument rating of the first-lien facilities is one notch above the B2 CFR and reflects the presence of the second-lien term loan facility in the capital structure.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Assignments:

..Issuer: EM Bidco Limited

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B1

..Issuer: EM Midco 2 Limited

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: Element Materials Technology Limited

.... Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated B3-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated B3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: EM Midco 2 Limited

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: EM Bidco Limited

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: Element Materials Technology Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Withdrawn From Stable

CORPORATE PROFILE

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Element is an independent provider of materials and product qualification testing, offering a full suite of laboratory-based services. The group is specialised in the aerospace, space & defence, connected technology, life sciences, mobility, energy & transition and built environment sectors, mainly in the US and Europe with a growing presence in Asia. Services provided cover technically demanding testing for a broad range of advanced materials, components, products and systems to ensure compliance with safety, performance and quality standards imposed by customers, accreditation bodies and regulatory authorities. In January 2022 Element announced its acquisition (subject to customary regulatory approvals) by previous minority shareholder Temasek, a Singapore-based investment company that will hold more than 80% of the group's share capital.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Timo Fittig
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London, E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Richard Etheridge
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London, E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

