Moody's assigns new ratings for Array Technologies (B1 CFR, B1 Sr Sec Debt); outlook stable

Approximately $725 million of rated debt affected

New York, September 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned initial ratings for Array Technologies, Inc. (Array), a manufacturer of ground-mounting systems including its single-axis "tracker" used in solar energy projects, including a B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and a B1-PD probability of default rating. Concurrently, Moody's assigned B1 ratings to Array's first-lien senior secured facilities, including a $575 million senior secured term loan due 2027 and a $150 million revolving credit facility due 2025. Proceeds from the term loan will be used for a one-time distribution to return capital to the company's current private equity sponsor, Oaktree Capital. The ratings outlook is stable.

The following is a summary of today's rating actions:

Issuer: Array Technologies, Inc.

Corporate Family Rating, assigned B1

Probability of Default Rating, assigned B1-PD

Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities (term loan and revolver), assigned B1 (LGD4)

Outlook: Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Array's B1 CFR broadly reflects the variation in earnings and cash flow associated with the project nature of the company's business as well as timing of a portion of customer demand impacted by changes in solar tax incentives (albeit transitory). The ratings also consider that although the company holds a strong market position, it operates in an increasingly competitive environment. Moody's views Array's solar tracking technology as a competitive advantage, however the lack of a diverse product portfolio focused on a single product/system niche business with a degree of customer concentration also constrains the ratings. Moody's noted, though, that some of the company's largest customers are EPCs (engineering, procurement and construction firms) that construct multiple projects for different end-users, partially mitigating customer concentration risk. The company operates in a competitive industry, and hence maintenance of the company's patented technology represents a key credit consideration. Further, in Moody's view, there will be an ongoing need to continue to invest in research & development in order to remain competitive in the high growth solar power industry.

At the same time, the ratings recognize the company's well established position as one of two main manufacturers of single axis trackers for the solar energy sector, with modest but solidly growing scale and good liquidity. The majority of Array's revenues are derived within the US, with the remainder generated abroad. Importantly, the ratings anticipate that the company will be able to grow its business and gain share in international markets with demand for single-axis trackers projected to grow globally. In addition, positive tailwinds for the renewable power industry broadly (i.e.; global megatrends such as corporate decarbonization, and the decommissioning of legacy power generators such as coal and natural gas), and for solar power in particular with its increasing cost effectiveness, bolster expected demand growth. The ratings also consider the relatively conservative leverage profile of the company, with debt/EBITDA (including Moody's standard debt adjustments) expected to fall to the 3.0x to 3.5x range over the next twelve to eighteen months (from an estimated 4.2x at closing of the proposed transaction), and good free cash flow generation affording an opportunity to delever the balance sheet further.

From a corporate governance perspective, event risk exists from private equity ownership. Of note the company has filled a form S-1 registration statement for an initial public offering of its common stock. In addition, it is expected that the company will make additional debt repayments.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. However, Array managed to continue its operations without significant headwinds for much of this year, completing its product deliveries on time and undamaged.

The stable ratings outlook reflects Array's solid competitive position and Moody's assumption that Array will use a meaningful portion of near-term free cash flow to proactively pay down debt and reduce leverage. The stable outlook incorporates the expectation of organic revenue growth and Moody's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA being maintained below 3.5x after the initial 12-18 month post-closing period.

The ratings also incorporate Moody's expectation that the company will maintain a good liquidity profile, characterized by at least double-digit free cash flow as a percent of debt commencing in 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded following prudent and profitable expansion of the company's geographical operations beyond the United States to achieve greater scale and diversification. EBITDA margins above the 25% range, FCF-to-debt maintained at double-digit levels, and debt-to-EBITDA approaching the 2x range or lower would also be supportive of prospective upward ratings momentum.

The ratings could be downgraded if revenues were to contract, FCF-to-debt falls to low single-digit levels, debt-to-EBITDA exceeds the low-4x range, or a weaker liquidity profile ensues (particularly in consideration of the company's relatively negligible cash position), such as from a sustained drop in free cash flow generation or significantly reduced availability under the revolving credit facility.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Array Technologies, Inc. manufactures ground-mounting systems used in solar energy projects. The company was acquired by funds managed by the Power Opportunities group of Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. in 2016 and generated revenues of approximately $975 million for the last twelve months ended June 30, 2020.

