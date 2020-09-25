Moody's assigns new ratings for Array Technologies (B1 CFR, B1 Sr Sec Debt); outlook stable

Approximately $725 million of rated debt affected
New York, September 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned
initial ratings for Array Technologies, Inc. (Array),
a manufacturer of ground-mounting systems including its single-axis
"tracker" used in solar energy projects, including a
B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and a B1-PD probability of default
rating. Concurrently, Moody's assigned B1 ratings to
Array's first-lien senior secured facilities, including
a $575 million senior secured term loan due 2027 and a $150
million revolving credit facility due 2025. Proceeds from the term
loan will be used for a one-time distribution to return capital
to the company's current private equity sponsor, Oaktree Capital.
The ratings outlook is stable.
The following is a summary of today's rating actions:
Issuer: Array Technologies, Inc.
Corporate Family Rating, assigned B1
Probability of Default Rating, assigned B1-PD
Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities (term loan and revolver),
assigned B1 (LGD4)
Outlook: Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Array's B1 CFR broadly reflects the variation in earnings and cash
flow associated with the project nature of the company's business
as well as timing of a portion of customer demand impacted by changes
in solar tax incentives (albeit transitory). The ratings also consider
that although the company holds a strong market position, it operates
in an increasingly competitive environment. Moody's views
Array's solar tracking technology as a competitive advantage,
however the lack of a diverse product portfolio focused on a single product/system
niche business with a degree of customer concentration also constrains
the ratings. Moody's noted, though, that some of the
company's largest customers are EPCs (engineering, procurement
and construction firms) that construct multiple projects for different
end-users, partially mitigating customer concentration risk.
The company operates in a competitive industry, and hence maintenance
of the company's patented technology represents a key credit consideration.
Further, in Moody's view, there will be an ongoing need
to continue to invest in research & development in order to remain
competitive in the high growth solar power industry.
At the same time, the ratings recognize the company's well
established position as one of two main manufacturers of single axis trackers
for the solar energy sector, with modest but solidly growing scale
and good liquidity. The majority of Array's revenues are
derived within the US, with the remainder generated abroad.
Importantly, the ratings anticipate that the company will be able
to grow its business and gain share in international markets with demand
for single-axis trackers projected to grow globally. In
addition, positive tailwinds for the renewable power industry broadly
(i.e.; global megatrends such as corporate decarbonization,
and the decommissioning of legacy power generators such as coal and natural
gas), and for solar power in particular with its increasing cost
effectiveness, bolster expected demand growth. The ratings
also consider the relatively conservative leverage profile of the company,
with debt/EBITDA (including Moody's standard debt adjustments) expected
to fall to the 3.0x to 3.5x range over the next twelve to
eighteen months (from an estimated 4.2x at closing of the proposed
transaction), and good free cash flow generation affording an opportunity
to delever the balance sheet further.
From a corporate governance perspective, event risk exists from
private equity ownership. Of note the company has filled a form
S-1 registration statement for an initial public offering of its
common stock. In addition, it is expected that the company
will make additional debt repayments.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating
global economic outlook, low oil prices and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk
under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for
public health and safety. However, Array managed to continue
its operations without significant headwinds for much of this year,
completing its product deliveries on time and undamaged.
The stable ratings outlook reflects Array's solid competitive position
and Moody's assumption that Array will use a meaningful portion
of near-term free cash flow to proactively pay down debt and reduce
leverage. The stable outlook incorporates the expectation of organic
revenue growth and Moody's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA
being maintained below 3.5x after the initial 12-18 month
post-closing period.
The ratings also incorporate Moody's expectation that the company
will maintain a good liquidity profile, characterized by at least
double-digit free cash flow as a percent of debt commencing in
2021.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded following prudent and profitable expansion
of the company's geographical operations beyond the United States to achieve
greater scale and diversification. EBITDA margins above the 25%
range, FCF-to-debt maintained at double-digit
levels, and debt-to-EBITDA approaching the 2x range
or lower would also be supportive of prospective upward ratings momentum.
The ratings could be downgraded if revenues were to contract, FCF-to-debt
falls to low single-digit levels, debt-to-EBITDA
exceeds the low-4x range, or a weaker liquidity profile ensues
(particularly in consideration of the company's relatively negligible
cash position), such as from a sustained drop in free cash flow
generation or significantly reduced availability under the revolving credit
facility.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Array Technologies,
Inc. manufactures ground-mounting systems used in solar
energy projects. The company was acquired by funds managed by the
Power Opportunities group of Oaktree Capital Management, L.P.
in 2016 and generated revenues of approximately $975 million for
the last twelve months ended June 30, 2020.
