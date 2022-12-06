Moody's assigns new ratings to Chart Industries including B1 CFR; outlook is stable

New York, December 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned ratings to Chart Industries, Inc. ("Chart" NYSE: GTLS) following the company's announcement that it intends on acquiring Granite US Holdings Corporation (dba "Howden", B2 stable). Ratings assigned include a B1 corporate family rating, Ba3 senior secured bank facility rating, Ba3 senior secured note rating and B3 senior unsecured note rating. At the same time Moody's assigned a speculative grade liquidity rating of SGL-3. The rating outlook is stable. Ratings are subject to review of documentation. Howden's ratings are unchanged and will be withdrawn when its debt is repaid when the transaction closes.

"The assignment of a B1 corporate family rating reflects Chart's high pro forma leverage of about 7.8x at September 30, 2022 (excluding synergies, or 5.9x with synergies) and integration risks as the company more than doubles its size in terms of revenue and EBITDA with the acquisition of Howden," stated Peter Trombetta, Moody's VP-Senior Analyst. Deleveraging is reliant upon achieving announced synergies of $175 million in year 1 as well as earnings growth to generate sufficient free cash flow to reduce debt. The acquisition is set to close in the first half of 2023 in a sluggish macroeconomic environment that could lead to dampened revenue and earnings growth (all metrics include Moody's standard adjustments).

Moody's highlights the company's high pro forma leverage as an area of elevated risk under financial strategy and risk governance considerations under its General Principles for Assessing Environmental, Social and Governance Risks Methodology for assessing ESG risks.

On November 9, Chart announced plans to acquire Howden from KPS Capital Partners, LP ("KPS") for a total purchase price of $4.4 billion. The acquisition price, plus fees and expenses, will be funded by a $1,315 million term loan B, $1,310 million senior secured notes and $750 million senior unsecured notes. Separate from the purchase price, Chart also plans on issuing $1.1 billion of preferred equity to KPS, which could at some point be replaced with common or mandatory convertible equity. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2023, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. Moody's views the acquisition positively as it gives Chart access to customers, commercial projects and geographies that would have taken considerable time and investment for Chart to penetrate on its own. The combined company is poised to benefit from increased spending related to the Inflation Reduction Act, evolving environmental regulations and the move to hydrogen and liquid nitrogen for cleaner fuels. The acquisition also improves Chart's aftermarket services that is a large part of Howden's offerings.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Chart Industries, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B1-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Assigned SGL-3

....Senior Secured Term Loan B, Assigned Ba3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned Ba3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba3 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Chart Industries, Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The company's ratings are constrained by the aforementioned high pro forma leverage and integration risk. The company is also dependent upon cyclical end markets for a portion of its revenue. Supply chain issues have plagued the manufacturing industry, and without improvement, Chart's projected revenue and cash flow could be at risk. The rating is supported by Chart's large scale in terms of revenue and earnings and its strong geographic diversification following the closing of the planned acquisition. The acquisition of Howden gives Chart access to customers, commercial projects and geographies that would have taken considerable time and investment for Chart to penetrate on its own. Earnings growth will come from the record backlogs at both companies and higher revenue growth of Chart's specialty products segment which typically carries higher margins. Moody's forecasts Chart's debt/EBITDA will improve to about 5.0x at the end of 2023 driven by improved free cash flow and debt repayment. The combined company is poised to benefit from increased spending related to the Inflation Reduction Act, evolving environmental regulations and the move to liquid nitrogen and hydrogen for cleaner fuels. The acquisition also improves Chart's aftermarket services that are a large part of Howden's offerings. Also supporting the ratings are Chart's public net leverage target of 2.0x – 2.5x and its stated intentions to not pursue sizeable acquisitions or shareholder returns until leverage returns to this range.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's forecast that the integration of Howden's business will be successful resulting in Chart's debt/EBITDA improving to about 5.0x after the first full year of operations.

Chart's liquidity is adequate with cash balances of about $90 million expected at the close of the acquisition and about $500 million of availability under its $1 billion committed revolver that expires in 2026. The company has no material debt maturities until 2024 when its $257 million convertible notes come due. The company is subject to leverage and coverage financial maintenance covenants. Debt/EBITDA is required to be below 6.0x for the first four full fiscal quarters post-close, stepping down to below 5.0x for the following two quarters and below 4.5x thereafter. Interest coverage is required to be above 2.0x for the first six full fiscal quarters post-close and above 2.5x thereafter. Alternate forms of liquidity are considered modest as the company's secured debt is secured by its assets.

The Ba3 rating on the senior secured bank facility and secured notes – one notch above the corporate family rating – reflects the support provided by the unsecured notes and convertible notes in the capital structure. The B3 rating on the unsecured notes reflects the material amount of secured debt ahead of it in the capital structure. The secured debt is expected to be secured by substantially all the assets of Chart and its guarantors. Guarantors are expected to be all material domestic subsidiaries. The unsecured notes will also be guaranteed by the same guarantors.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if the integration of Howden is successful, resulting in debt/EBITDA declining toward 4.0x and EBITA/interest expense sustained above 3.0x. Ratings could be downgraded if there are integration challenges or deterioration in the company's liquidity. Downward rating pressure could also come if debt/EBITDA does not improve to below 5.0x or if EBITA/interest expense remains below 2.5x.

Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the Energy and Industrial Gas markets. The company's product portfolio is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including upfront engineering, service and repair. Chart has over 25 global manufacturing locations from the United States to China, India, Europe and the Americas. For the last 12 months ended September 30, 2022, Chart generated revenue of about $1.5 billion.

Granite Holdings US Acquisition Co. ("Granite," dba "Howden") provides heavy duty centrifugal and axial fans, cooling fans, rotary heat exchangers (heat recovery), gas compressors and ventilation control systems to the power generation, energy and petrochemical, mining, wastewater and general industrial industries. Headquartered in Renfrew, U.K., the business generated $1.8 billion of revenue in the 12 months ended September 30, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021

