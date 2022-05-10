Moody's assigns positive outlook to CQP Holdco's B2 ratings

New York, May 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed CQP Holdco LP's (CQP Holdco) ratings, including its B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), and B2 senior secured ratings. The outlook was changed to positive from stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: CQP Holdco LP

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD4)

.... Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: CQP Holdco LP

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in the outlook to positive follows the corresponding assigning of a positive outlook to the ratings of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP, Ba2 positive), reflecting increased distributions made by CQP to CQP Holdco that result in a gradual deleveraging of CQP Holdco.

The B2 CFR is supported by the predictability and recurring nature of the long-dated, contractually derived cash flow distributed through CQP to CQP Holdco, which holds a 41% limited partner (LP) stake in CQP. The market value of its investment in CQP approximates $11 billion (as of May 2022), allowing for good collateral coverage of its debt, with a 35% loan-to-value on CQP Holdco's $3.9 billion in secured debt. The stability and magnitude of this cash flow stream is tempered by the extent to which CQP Holdco's secured debt is structurally subordinated to CQP's debt and project debt that has financed CQP's principal asset, its Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility, Sabine Pass Liquefaction LLC (SPL, Baa3 positive). CQP Holdco's rating is further supported by the substantial governance rights it maintains over CQP's operations and strategic planning by virtue of its majority membership on the CQP Executive Committee of the Board of Directors, and the significant extent of its influence on the CQP Board itself.

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the increased distributions from CQP will support gradual deleveraging over 2022-2023.

CQP Holdco's senior secured term loan facility and senior secured notes are both rated B2, at the same level as the CFR. The facility and the notes represent all debt of the company, rank pari passu and benefit from the first lien pledge of all the equity interests in CQP and the pledge of equity in the borrowers.

Moody's expects CQP Holdco to maintain adequate liquidity. The company derives its cash flow from distributions received by CQP from its operating subsidiaries, which are then distributed by CQP to its unitholders, including CQP Holdco. Funds from operations (FFO), which are projected to exceed $600 million in 2022, readily cover projected CQP Holdco's interest and required minimum term loan amortization.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of CQP's ratings or a reduction in CQP Holdco's leverage could lead to an upgrade of CQP Holdco's ratings. A deterioration in the financial performance of CQP Holdco caused by a blockage of distributions from SPL or CQP to CQP Holdco or the downgrade of either SPL or CQP would likely cause a downgrade of CQP Holdco's ratings.

CQP Holdco LP is jointly owned by Blackstone Infrastructure and Brookfield Infrastructure. CQP Holdco now owns 41% of CQP's common units.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in February 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1285021. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Elena Nadtotchi

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Steven Wood

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

