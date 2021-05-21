Moody's assigns program (P)Aaa to AIIB's AUD and NZD Debt Issuance Program

Singapore, May 21, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today assigned a senior unsecured program rating of (P)Aaa to the Australian dollar and New Zealand dollar Debt Issuance Program ("the Program") of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). Moody's has concurrently assigned a Aaa rating to the 6 May 2021 takedown of Australian dollar senior unsecured notes under the program.

The payment obligations associated with these notes are direct, unsecured obligations of AIIB ranking pari passu with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. Notes representing drawdowns from the program may be denominated in various currencies and consist of different maturities. AIIB intends to use net proceeds from future issuances from this program for its general operations. The long-term program rating is in line with AIIB's long-term issuer rating of Aaa.

RATINGS RATIONALE

AIIB's Aaa issuer rating reflects the establishment of its operational capabilities and governance frameworks, which Moody's assesses as consistent with the highest-rated multilateral development banks (MDBs). Consequently, Moody's continues to expect AIIB to maintain strong capital adequacy supported by low leverage, strong asset performance, and solid development asset credit quality (DACQ). At the same time, shareholder support will remain steadfast. Overall, the rating incorporates the rating agency's assessment of AIIB's current and future creditworthiness as it enters a growth phase ramping up its operations over the next 5-10 years.

Since its establishment, AIIB has made significant progress on finalizing the design and implementation of a comprehensive governance framework and risk management architecture. Moody's assessment of the quality of AIIB's corporate governance, and the quality and diversity of its development assets, rests on the assumption that AIIB will retain full operational autonomy from its largest shareholders including China (A1 stable), and that it will remain broadly focused on infrastructure development across a wide range of emerging markets in the wake of the increased lending for members during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Investment operations have risen significantly as the bank has built up staff, enhanced its internal processes and systems, sharpened its sector-specific strategies and responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. The deterioration in sovereign credit quality during 2020, reflected in downgrades of India (Baa3 negative), Turkey (B2 negative) and Oman (Ba3 negative) has put pressure on the AIIB's Weighted Average Borrower Rating (WABR) which has been only partly offset by the rapid growth in projects in higher-rated jurisdictions such as Indonesia (Baa2 stable), China (A1 stable) and the Philippines (Baa2 stable). Over the longer-term, Moody's expects that the Bank's lending activities will incorporate larger exposures to higher-rated sovereigns, helping to maintain the current WABR of its sovereign-backed portfolio at or above the target in AIIB's risk limits policy.

The AIIB's asset performance is expected to remain strong, though rapid loan growth -- particularly in response to the COVID-19 pandemic -- will test the Bank's risk management framework. Through its first four years of operations, and as of December 2020 AIIB has had no nonperforming loans. Moody's expects that AIIB's asset performance will remain strong, even as its portfolio of loans expands significantly over the coming years, supported by AIIB's strong risk management framework.

AIIB's adherence to its conservative liquidity policy, requiring a deep and large pool of liquid assets relative to projected net cash flow requirements, is consistent with Moody's assessment of very high liquidity.

Shareholders' commitment to AIIB is illustrated by the high levels of callable capital, as well as in terms of members' obligations with regards to paid-in capital. Moody's expects AIIB to abide by statutory requirements that limit the size of its development portfolio to the sum of its unimpaired subscribed capital, reserves, and retained earnings, which would obviate the need for shareholder support beyond that furnished by callable capital.

Nevertheless, Moody's believes that the likelihood of further, extraordinary, support being made available by those shareholders with a strategic interest in sustaining the bank's operations -- including but not limited to China -- further enhances AIIB's credit profile. In addition, AIIB's broad shareholder base mitigates concentration risks arising from economic and financial linkages that could impede the provision of extraordinary support in the event of need.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

AIIB's credit profile could face downward pressure if the bank's underwriting and risk management processes are not implemented in a manner consistent with those of the highest-rated MDBs. These failings could include shortcomings in corporate governance, such as interference by shareholders, or a shift in strategy that results in a greater geographic concentration of lending and investment than we currently expect.

A significant and durable deterioration in asset performance and evidence of diminished capacity or willingness to support from key shareholders -- in particular China -- would also lead to a lower rating.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental risks are not significant for AIIB's rating, as the Bank's credit profile is unlikely to be affected despite generally high environmental risks in the region. Moreover, AIIB has set high standards and targets for operations on green and environmental issues with sustainability underpinning all financings, adopting green infrastructure as a thematic priority and setting an ambitious climate finance target.

Social risks are not significant for AIIB's rating, amid the relative social and political stability in the region and the diversification of its portfolio. We regard the coronavirus pandemic as a social risk under our ESG framework because of the substantial implications for public health and safety. Moody's expects that the outbreak of the coronavirus will lead to a temporary weakening of economic and fiscal strength across the Asia-Pacific, which could lead to a temporary deterioration in asset quality and performance. However, we do not see the impact as significant to the AIIB's credit profile for now.

Governance risks are material. AIIB's governance framework has continued to evolve since its early years with a focus on achieving best practice standards and policy approaches. This has resulted in a sound and prudent framework for its finances and operations as illustrated by its prudent risk-management policies, and high standard governance principles.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Multilateral Development Banks and Other Supranational Entities Methodology published in October 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1232238. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

