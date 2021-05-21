Moody's assigns program (P)Aaa to AIIB's AUD and NZD Debt Issuance Program

Singapore, May 21, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today assigned a senior unsecured program rating of (P)Aaa to the Australian
dollar and New Zealand dollar Debt Issuance Program ("the Program") of
the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). Moody's
has concurrently assigned a Aaa rating to the 6 May 2021 takedown of Australian
dollar senior unsecured notes under the program.
The payment obligations associated with these notes are direct,
unsecured obligations of AIIB ranking pari passu with all its other unsecured
and unsubordinated obligations. Notes representing drawdowns from
the program may be denominated in various currencies and consist of different
maturities. AIIB intends to use net proceeds from future issuances
from this program for its general operations. The long-term
program rating is in line with AIIB's long-term issuer rating of
Aaa.
RATINGS RATIONALE
AIIB's Aaa issuer rating reflects the establishment of its operational
capabilities and governance frameworks, which Moody's assesses as
consistent with the highest-rated multilateral development banks
(MDBs). Consequently, Moody's continues to expect AIIB to
maintain strong capital adequacy supported by low leverage, strong
asset performance, and solid development asset credit quality (DACQ).
At the same time, shareholder support will remain steadfast.
Overall, the rating incorporates the rating agency's assessment
of AIIB's current and future creditworthiness as it enters a growth phase
ramping up its operations over the next 5-10 years.
Since its establishment, AIIB has made significant progress on finalizing
the design and implementation of a comprehensive governance framework
and risk management architecture. Moody's assessment of the quality
of AIIB's corporate governance, and the quality and diversity of
its development assets, rests on the assumption that AIIB will retain
full operational autonomy from its largest shareholders including China
(A1 stable), and that it will remain broadly focused on infrastructure
development across a wide range of emerging markets in the wake of the
increased lending for members during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Investment operations have risen significantly as the bank has built up
staff, enhanced its internal processes and systems, sharpened
its sector-specific strategies and responded to the COVID-19
pandemic. The deterioration in sovereign credit quality during
2020, reflected in downgrades of India (Baa3 negative), Turkey
(B2 negative) and Oman (Ba3 negative) has put pressure on the AIIB's Weighted
Average Borrower Rating (WABR) which has been only partly offset by the
rapid growth in projects in higher-rated jurisdictions such as
Indonesia (Baa2 stable), China (A1 stable) and the Philippines (Baa2
stable). Over the longer-term, Moody's expects that
the Bank's lending activities will incorporate larger exposures to higher-rated
sovereigns, helping to maintain the current WABR of its sovereign-backed
portfolio at or above the target in AIIB's risk limits policy.
The AIIB's asset performance is expected to remain strong, though
rapid loan growth -- particularly in response to the COVID-19
pandemic -- will test the Bank's risk management framework.
Through its first four years of operations, and as of December 2020
AIIB has had no nonperforming loans. Moody's expects that AIIB's
asset performance will remain strong, even as its portfolio of loans
expands significantly over the coming years, supported by AIIB's
strong risk management framework.
AIIB's adherence to its conservative liquidity policy, requiring
a deep and large pool of liquid assets relative to projected net cash
flow requirements, is consistent with Moody's assessment of very
high liquidity.
Shareholders' commitment to AIIB is illustrated by the high levels of
callable capital, as well as in terms of members' obligations with
regards to paid-in capital. Moody's expects AIIB to abide
by statutory requirements that limit the size of its development portfolio
to the sum of its unimpaired subscribed capital, reserves,
and retained earnings, which would obviate the need for shareholder
support beyond that furnished by callable capital.
Nevertheless, Moody's believes that the likelihood of further,
extraordinary, support being made available by those shareholders
with a strategic interest in sustaining the bank's operations --
including but not limited to China -- further enhances AIIB's
credit profile. In addition, AIIB's broad shareholder base
mitigates concentration risks arising from economic and financial linkages
that could impede the provision of extraordinary support in the event
of need.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
AIIB's credit profile could face downward pressure if the bank's underwriting
and risk management processes are not implemented in a manner consistent
with those of the highest-rated MDBs. These failings could
include shortcomings in corporate governance, such as interference
by shareholders, or a shift in strategy that results in a greater
geographic concentration of lending and investment than we currently expect.
A significant and durable deterioration in asset performance and evidence
of diminished capacity or willingness to support from key shareholders
-- in particular China -- would also lead
to a lower rating.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Environmental risks are not significant for AIIB's rating, as the
Bank's credit profile is unlikely to be affected despite generally high
environmental risks in the region. Moreover, AIIB has set
high standards and targets for operations on green and environmental issues
with sustainability underpinning all financings, adopting green
infrastructure as a thematic priority and setting an ambitious climate
finance target.
Social risks are not significant for AIIB's rating, amid the relative
social and political stability in the region and the diversification of
its portfolio. We regard the coronavirus pandemic as a social risk
under our ESG framework because of the substantial implications for public
health and safety. Moody's expects that the outbreak of the coronavirus
will lead to a temporary weakening of economic and fiscal strength across
the Asia-Pacific, which could lead to a temporary deterioration
in asset quality and performance. However, we do not see
the impact as significant to the AIIB's credit profile for now.
Governance risks are material. AIIB's governance framework has
continued to evolve since its early years with a focus on achieving best
practice standards and policy approaches. This has resulted in
a sound and prudent framework for its finances and operations as illustrated
by its prudent risk-management policies, and high standard
governance principles.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Multilateral Development
Banks and Other Supranational Entities Methodology published in October
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1232238.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited.
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
