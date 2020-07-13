Moody's assigns provisional Aaa (sf) ratings to Lotte Card's credit card deal

KRW[300] billion of asset-backed securities rated

Hong Kong, July 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned provisional (P)Aaa (sf) ratings to the fixed rate bonds to be issued by Supreme Seventeenth Securitization Specialty Co., Ltd.

The complete rating action is as follows:

Issuer: Supreme Seventeenth Securitization Specialty Co., Ltd.

.... KRW[100,000,000,000] Class A1 Fixed Rate Bonds due [2024], Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

.... KRW[100,000,000,000] Class A2 Fixed Rate Bonds due [2024], Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

.... KRW[100,000,000,000] Class A3 Fixed Rate Bonds due [2024], Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The provisional ratings of the bonds have been based on: (1) the credit quality of the portfolio; (2) the credit enhancement level of 22%; (3) the excess spread and liquidity reserve available to the transaction; (4) the minimum seller interest to account for certain risks, such as fraud and dilutions; (5) the credit quality and expertise of Lotte Card Co., Ltd. (Lotte Card) in its role as servicer; and (6) the structural and legal integrity of the transaction.

There is a high degree of linkage between the ratings of the bonds to the credit quality of Lotte Card, which is acting as sponsor, seller, and servicer.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook, have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors, regions and markets. Moody's analysis has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the collapse in Korea's economic activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around Moody's forecasts is unusually high. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

DESCRIPTION OF TRANSACTION AND ISSUER

This is a securitization transaction sponsored by the Korea-based Lotte Card. The assets backing the bonds consist of present and future receivables under designated credit card accounts originated by Lotte Card.

The portfolio comprises credit card receivables owed by cardholders for their purchases on credit, as well as for drawing cash advances.

Purchases on credit can be repaid, either: (1) in full by the next payment due date (lump sum purchases); or (2) on an installment basis, for which principal payment will be made over a fixed term (installment purchases).

Cash advances drawn by cardholders need to be repaid in full and with interest by a designated payment due date.

The transaction's revolving period ends in [April] 2023, and a six-month controlled amortization period will then follow. The bonds pay monthly interest at a fixed rate. The principal will be repaid during the controlled amortization period.

With the occurrence and declaration of any of the early amortization triggers, the revolving or the controlled amortization periods will end immediately, and the principal collections will be used to accelerate principal repayments on the bonds.

DESCRIPTION OF THE METHODOLOGY:

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating Credit Card Receivables-Backed Securities" published in June 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230126. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's credit card ABS rating methodology begins by developing a maximum loss that is consistent with a Aaa (sf) rating (Aaa level of credit enhancement given sponsor default (LGSD)), assuming that the sponsor has closed its cardholders' accounts. This scenario is associated with sponsors that are in or close to default. For Supreme Seventeenth Securitization Specialty Co., Ltd., the Aaa LGSD is 27%.

The key parameters used to derive the Aaa LGSD are: charge off rates (current, long run and peak); payment rates (current and at the start of early amortization), receivable yield rates (current, at the start of early amortization and the compression level due to potential asset-liability mismatches); servicing fees (current and stressed) and the minimum seller's interest (as per the documents).

For Supreme Seventeenth Securitization Specialty Co., Ltd., Moody's assumes a long run charge-off rate of 10%, principal payment rate at the start of early amortization of 10% and receivable yield rate at start of early amortization of 11%.

In a second step, the level of credit enhancement that is consistent with a Aaa (sf) rating is determined by lowering the Aaa LGSD by the applicable "dependency ratio". This ratio varies according to the sponsor's credit rating or counterparty risk assessment (CR Assessment), if available.

The higher the sponsor's credit rating or CR Assessment — as the case may be — the lower the dependency ratio. The ratio reflects the likelihood of the sponsor entering default, so higher-rated sponsors will require lower Aaa enhancement, all else being equal. The result is the minimum Aaa credit enhancement (CE), absent other counterparty or operational risks. For Supreme Seventeenth Securitization Specialty Co., Ltd., the 22.0% subordination in the subject transaction is sufficient to cover the minimum Aaa CE.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

Factors that may cause a downgrade of the ratings include a significant decline in the overall performance of the pool and a deterioration of the credit profile of the transaction counterparties, including the originator.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Moody's either did not receive or take into account one or more third-party due diligence assessment(s) regarding the underlying assets or financial instruments (the "Due Diligence Assessment(s)") in this credit rating action.

The Due Diligence Assessment(s) referenced herein were prepared and produced solely by parties other than Moody's. While Moody's uses Due Diligence Assessment(s) only to the extent that Moody's believes them to be reliable for purposes of the intended use, Moody's does not independently audit or verify the information or procedures used by third-party due-diligence providers in the preparation of the Due Diligence Assessment(s) and makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of the Due Diligence Assessment(s).

In rating this transaction, Moody's uses a cash flow model to determine the collateral loss in a maximum stress scenario. As a second step, Moody's haircuts this collateral loss based on the sponsor's credit quality. Finally, Moody's compares the available credit enhancement with the haircut collateral loss, taking into account loss allocation and other structural features, to determine the model-indicated rating for each instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Limited ("MIS HK") is not a qualified credit rating agency within Korea. Any rating on any Korean domestic issuance assigned by MIS HK cannot be used within Korea for any regulatory or other purpose which is not permitted under relevant Korean laws or regulations.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Joe Wong

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Jerome Cheng

Associate Managing Director

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

