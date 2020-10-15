Moody's assigns provisional Aaa (sf) to Notes to be issued by Silver Arrow France 2020-1

EUR [] million ABS Notes provisionally rated, relating to a portfolio of French auto lease and loan receivables

Paris, October 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following provisional rating to Notes to be issued by Silver Arrow France 2020-1:

....EUR []M Class A Floating Rate Notes due November 2030, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Moody's has not assigned a rating to the EUR []M Class B Fixed Rate Notes due November 2030 and the EUR []M Subordinated Loan due November 2030.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The transaction is a static cash securitisation of French auto leases and loans extended by Mercedes-Benz Financial Services France, S.A. ("MBFS France") (NR), ultimately owned by Daimler AG (A3/P-2) to obligors located in France. This transaction represents the first issuance out of Silver Arrow series in France.

As of September 30, 2020, the provisional portfolio consists of 29,645 non-delinquent contracts with a weighted average seasoning of 16 months. The provisional portfolio is collateralized by approximately 87.55% new cars and 12.45% used cars, and the financed vehicles are Mercedes-Benz and Smart vehicles. Lease agreements constitute approximately 92.8% and Loan agreements approximately 7.2% of the portfolio. Lease contracts are split between principal payments (38.52%) and residual value (61.48%). The contracts are extended to individuals (48.93%) and to retail small business borrowers (51.07%).

The manufacturer guarantees 57.8% of the residual value exposure while external dealers guarantee 39.5% of the exposure. This means that those entities will cover any shortfall resulting from the sale of returned vehicles. We have given partial benefit to this feature in our analysis.

Moody's analysis focused, amongst other factors, on: (i) an evaluation of the underlying portfolio of receivables; (ii) historical performance information on defaults and recoveries from Q1 2015 to Q2 2020; (iii) the credit enhancement provided by subordination and the reserve fund; (iv) the liquidity support available in the transaction by way of the reserve fund; and (v) the legal and structural integrity of the transaction.

According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from various credit strengths such as a granular portfolio, credit enhancement provided through subordination, excess spread, and a non-amortising general reserve sized at 0.5% of Class A and B notes balance at closing. The general reserve will also be available to cover senior costs and Class A interest. At the final payment date the general reserve will also be available to cover losses on the notes of the transaction. However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit weaknesses such as an unrated servicer and monthly sweep of collections from the servicer account to the issuer collection account. Various mitigants to operational risk are in place in the transaction, such as: (i) a commingling reserve funded if the long term unsecured rating of Daimler AG fall below Baa2; (ii) a back-up servicer facilitator, namely the management company, appointed at closing; and (iii) a non-amortising general reserve in place to potentially cover around 11 months of senior costs and interest coupons on the rated notes.

MAIN MODEL ASSUMPTIONS:

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected defaults of 5.5%, expected recoveries of 45% and Aaa portfolio credit enhancement ("PCE") of 13% related to borrower receivables. The expected defaults and recoveries capture our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the PCE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults and PCE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario in the cash flow model to rate Auto ABS.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the current weak French economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous, and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Portfolio expected defaults of 5.5 % is higher than the EMEA Auto ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) historic performance of the book of the originator; (ii) benchmark transactions; and (iii) other qualitative considerations.

Portfolio expected recoveries of 45% is in line with the EMEA Auto ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) historic performance of the originator's book; (ii) benchmark transactions; and (iii) other qualitative considerations.

PCE of 13% is in line with the EMEA Auto ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the pool which is mainly driven by: (i) evaluation of the underlying portfolio, complemented by the historical performance information as provided by the originator; (ii) the relative ranking to originator peers in the EMEA market; and (iii) other qualitative considerations. The PCE level of 13% results in an implied coefficient of variation ("CoV") of 39.7%.

Moody's determined the Aaa RV CE of 16% to account for the residual value market risk. RV CE captures additional portfolio losses which would arise on the securitised RV receivables following a decline in the market prices of used cars in a severe recession environment in case payments from the guarantor are not available (e.g. originator insolvency). Lease contracts permit lessees to return their vehicle at the end of the lease in lieu of the final payment, which is not a default and thus is not captured in the loss assumptions for the lease receivables described in the previous section. The sum of the RV CE and the credit enhancement for the loan and lease receivables, as described above, determines the total credit enhancement that is needed to be consistent with the Notes rating.

In deriving the RV CE Moody's assumes a haircut to the portfolio's residual value cash flows of 40.0% for the Aaa (sf) rated Notes taking into account: (i) robustness of RV setting; (ii) good track record of car sales; and (iii) comparatively low diversification of brands in the RV portfolio. The haircut is lower than the EMEA Auto ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the pool which is mainly driven by: (i) the originator's quality to set residual values; (ii) the financial strength of the manufacturer; and (iii) portfolio composition.

AUTO SECTOR TRANSFORMATION:

Technological obsolescence, shifts in demand patterns and changes in government policy will result in some segments of the portfolio experiencing greater volatility in certain asset performance metrics compared to that seen historically. Combustion engines are declining in popularity and will face carbon, air pollution and emission regulations. Rising popularity of Alternative Fuel Vehicles (AFVs) introduces uncertainty in the future price trends of both legacy engine types and AFVs themselves due to evolutions in technology, battery costs and government incentives. While 75.6% of the financed vehicles are diesel engines, the securitised portfolio is at low risk due to the exposure to 87.55% new cars adhering to the latest emission standards, and short tenor of the assets (26-month Weighted Average Remaining Term).

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1236186. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the rating include: (i) increased counterparty risk leading to potential servicing interruptions; and (ii) economic conditions being worse than forecasted resulting in higher arrears and losses.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or Note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

