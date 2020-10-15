Moody's assigns provisional Aaa (sf) to Notes to be issued by Silver Arrow France 2020-1

EUR [] million ABS Notes provisionally rated, relating to a portfolio of French auto lease and loan receivables
Paris, October 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following provisional
rating to Notes to be issued by Silver Arrow France 2020-1:
....EUR []M Class A Floating Rate Notes
due November 2030, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Moody's has not assigned a rating to the EUR []M Class B Fixed Rate
Notes due November 2030 and the EUR []M Subordinated Loan due November
2030.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The transaction is a static cash securitisation of French auto leases
and loans extended by Mercedes-Benz Financial Services France,
S.A. ("MBFS France") (NR), ultimately owned by Daimler
AG (A3/P-2) to obligors located in France. This transaction
represents the first issuance out of Silver Arrow series in France.
As of September 30, 2020, the provisional portfolio consists
of 29,645 non-delinquent contracts with a weighted average
seasoning of 16 months. The provisional portfolio is collateralized
by approximately 87.55% new cars and 12.45%
used cars, and the financed vehicles are Mercedes-Benz and
Smart vehicles. Lease agreements constitute approximately 92.8%
and Loan agreements approximately 7.2% of the portfolio.
Lease contracts are split between principal payments (38.52%)
and residual value (61.48%). The contracts are extended
to individuals (48.93%) and to retail small business borrowers
(51.07%).
The manufacturer guarantees 57.8% of the residual value
exposure while external dealers guarantee 39.5% of the exposure.
This means that those entities will cover any shortfall resulting from
the sale of returned vehicles. We have given partial benefit to
this feature in our analysis.
Moody's analysis focused, amongst other factors, on:
(i) an evaluation of the underlying portfolio of receivables; (ii)
historical performance information on defaults and recoveries from Q1
2015 to Q2 2020; (iii) the credit enhancement provided by subordination
and the reserve fund; (iv) the liquidity support available in the
transaction by way of the reserve fund; and (v) the legal and structural
integrity of the transaction.
According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from various credit
strengths such as a granular portfolio, credit enhancement provided
through subordination, excess spread, and a non-amortising
general reserve sized at 0.5% of Class A and B notes balance
at closing. The general reserve will also be available to cover
senior costs and Class A interest. At the final payment date the
general reserve will also be available to cover losses on the notes of
the transaction. However, Moody's notes that the transaction
features some credit weaknesses such as an unrated servicer and monthly
sweep of collections from the servicer account to the issuer collection
account. Various mitigants to operational risk are in place in
the transaction, such as: (i) a commingling reserve funded
if the long term unsecured rating of Daimler AG fall below Baa2;
(ii) a back-up servicer facilitator, namely the management
company, appointed at closing; and (iii) a non-amortising
general reserve in place to potentially cover around 11 months of senior
costs and interest coupons on the rated notes.
MAIN MODEL ASSUMPTIONS:
Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected defaults of 5.5%,
expected recoveries of 45% and Aaa portfolio credit enhancement
("PCE") of 13% related to borrower receivables. The expected
defaults and recoveries capture our expectations of performance considering
the current economic outlook, while the PCE captures the loss we
expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario.
Expected defaults and PCE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate
its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability
with each potential future loss scenario in the cash flow model to rate
Auto ABS.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the
current weak French economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming
months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is
tenuous, and its continuation will be closely tied to containment
of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Portfolio expected defaults of 5.5 % is higher than the
EMEA Auto ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime
expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) historic performance
of the book of the originator; (ii) benchmark transactions;
and (iii) other qualitative considerations.
Portfolio expected recoveries of 45% is in line with the EMEA Auto
ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation
for the pool taking into account: (i) historic performance of the
originator's book; (ii) benchmark transactions; and (iii)
other qualitative considerations.
PCE of 13% is in line with the EMEA Auto ABS average and is based
on Moody's assessment of the pool which is mainly driven by: (i)
evaluation of the underlying portfolio, complemented by the historical
performance information as provided by the originator; (ii) the relative
ranking to originator peers in the EMEA market; and (iii) other qualitative
considerations. The PCE level of 13% results in an implied
coefficient of variation ("CoV") of 39.7%.
Moody's determined the Aaa RV CE of 16% to account for the residual
value market risk. RV CE captures additional portfolio losses which
would arise on the securitised RV receivables following a decline in the
market prices of used cars in a severe recession environment in case payments
from the guarantor are not available (e.g. originator insolvency).
Lease contracts permit lessees to return their vehicle at the end of the
lease in lieu of the final payment, which is not a default and thus
is not captured in the loss assumptions for the lease receivables described
in the previous section. The sum of the RV CE and the credit enhancement
for the loan and lease receivables, as described above, determines
the total credit enhancement that is needed to be consistent with the
Notes rating.
In deriving the RV CE Moody's assumes a haircut to the portfolio's
residual value cash flows of 40.0% for the Aaa (sf) rated
Notes taking into account: (i) robustness of RV setting; (ii)
good track record of car sales; and (iii) comparatively low diversification
of brands in the RV portfolio. The haircut is lower than the EMEA
Auto ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the pool which
is mainly driven by: (i) the originator's quality to set residual
values; (ii) the financial strength of the manufacturer; and
(iii) portfolio composition.
AUTO SECTOR TRANSFORMATION:
Technological obsolescence, shifts in demand patterns and changes
in government policy will result in some segments of the portfolio experiencing
greater volatility in certain asset performance metrics compared to that
seen historically. Combustion engines are declining in popularity
and will face carbon, air pollution and emission regulations.
Rising popularity of Alternative Fuel Vehicles (AFVs) introduces uncertainty
in the future price trends of both legacy engine types and AFVs themselves
due to evolutions in technology, battery costs and government incentives.
While 75.6% of the financed vehicles are diesel engines,
the securitised portfolio is at low risk due to the exposure to 87.55%
new cars adhering to the latest emission standards, and short tenor
of the assets (26-month Weighted Average Remaining Term).
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Global Approach
to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in
July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1236186.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:
Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the rating include: (i)
increased counterparty risk leading to potential servicing interruptions;
and (ii) economic conditions being worse than forecasted resulting in
higher arrears and losses.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or Note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Germain-Pierre Fargue
Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
Anthony Parry
Senior Vice President/Manager
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
