Moody's assigns provisional (P)Aa1 ratings to Banco Santander S.A. (Spain) - Export Finance Covered Bonds

Madrid, April 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned a provisional long-term
ratings of (P)Aa1 to the Export Finance Covered Bonds (Cédulas
de Internacionalización or CIs) to be issued by Banco Santander
S.A. (Spain) (Banco Santander or the issuer) (deposits A2;
adjusted baseline credit assessment baa1; counterparty risk (CR)
assessment A3(cr)).
RATINGS RATIONALE
A covered bond benefits from the issuer's promise to pay interest and
principal on the bond and, following a CB anchor event, the
economic benefit of a collateral pool (the cover pool). The ratings
therefore reflect the following factors:
(1) The credit strength of the issuer (CR Assessment A3(cr)) and a CB
anchor of CR assessment plus 1 notch.
(2) Following a CB anchor event the value of the cover pool. The
stressed level of losses on the cover pool assets following a CB anchor
event (cover pool losses) for this transaction is 46%.
Moody's considered the following factors in its analysis of the cover
pool's value:
a) The credit quality of the assets backing the covered bonds.
The cover pool consists of export finance loans guaranteed by different
ECAs backed by the states they represent. As of December 2019,
Banco Santander reported a cover pool of around EUR 9.3 billion,
with the collateral score for the cover pool at 13%.
b) The robustness of the Spanish legal framework for CIs. Its strengths
include: (i) that CI holders have a priority security claim over
the issuer's entire loan book linked to the financing of export of goods
and services or to the internationalization of companies, and complying
with certain eligibility criteria (excluding those loans linked to Export
Finance Bonds - Bonos de Internacionalización or BIs) (the
cover pool); (ii) the restriction on issuing CIs to a maximum of
70% of the cover pool, which provides for a minimum 42.9%
over-collateralisation (OC) for issuance purposes; and (iii)
that the issuer does not have to terminate or accelerate the CIs because
of insolvency proceedings.
c) The exposure to market risk, which is 39.5% for
this cover pool.
d) The over-collateralisation in the cover pool (based on an expected
covered bonds issuance of USD 3.8 billion and EUR 2.3 billion)
is 63.9%, of which the issuer provides 42.9%
on a "committed" basis (see Key Rating Assumptions/Factors, below).
The Timely Payment Indicator (TPI) assigned is "Improbable." The
country ceiling for Spain is set at Aa1. Both TPI and country ceiling
constrain the ratings assigned to the covered bonds.
At present, the total value of the assets included in the cover
pool is approximately EUR 9.3 billion, comprising 254 export
finance loans. These loans are guaranteed by different ECAs backed
by the states they represent. The weighted-average (WA)
seasoning of the cover pool is 45.7 months and a WA remaining terms
is 118.8 months.
Our analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the
effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the Spanish economy as well as the
effects that the announced government measures put in place to contain
the virus, will have on the covered bond sponsor entity and the
cover assets' performance. We regard the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. It is a global health
shock, which makes it extremely difficult to provide an economic
assessment. The degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually
high.
KEY RATING ASSUMPTIONS/FACTORS
Moody's determines covered bond ratings using a two-step process:
an expected loss analysis and a TPI framework analysis.
EXPECTED LOSS: Moody's uses its Covered Bond Model (COBOL) to determine
a rating based on the expected loss on the bond. COBOL determines
expected loss as: (1) a function of the probability that the issuer
will cease making payments under the covered bonds (a CB anchor event);
and (2) the stressed losses on the cover pool assets following a CB anchor
event.
The CB anchor for this programme is CR assessment plus 1 notch.
The cover pool losses for this programme are 46%. This is
an estimate of the losses Moody's currently models following a CB anchor
event. Moody's splits cover pool losses between market risk of
39.5% and collateral risk of 6.5%.
Market risk measures losses stemming from refinancing risk and risks related
to interest-rate and currency mismatches (these losses may also
include certain legal risks). Collateral risk measures losses resulting
directly from cover pool assets' credit quality. Moody's derives
collateral risk from the collateral score, which for this programme
is currently 13%.
The over-collateralisation in the cover pool is 63.9%,
based on an expected issuance of USD 3.8 billion and EUR 2.3
billion, of which the issuer provides 42.9% on a "committed"
basis. Under Moody's COBOL model, the minimum OC consistent
with the (P)Aa1 rating is 48%. These numbers show that Moody's
is relying on "uncommitted" OC in its expected loss analysis.
For further details on cover pool losses, collateral risk,
market risk, collateral score and TPI Leeway across covered bond
programmes rated by Moody's please refer to "Covered Bonds Sector Update",
published quarterly.
TPI FRAMEWORK: Moody's assigns a TPI, which is our assessment
of the likelihood of timely payment of interest and principal to covered
bondholders following a CB anchor event. The TPI framework limits
the covered bond rating to a certain number of notches above the CB anchor.
For Banco Santander S.A. (Spain) - Export Finance
Covered Bonds, Moody's has assigned a TPI of Improbable.
RATING METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating Covered Bonds" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1154442.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The CB anchor is the main determinant of a covered bond programme's rating
robustness. A change in the level of the CB anchor could lead to
an upgrade or downgrade of the covered bonds. The TPI Leeway measures
the number of notches by which Moody's might lower the CB anchor before
the rating agency downgrades the covered bonds because of TPI framework
constraints.
Based on the current TPI of "Improbable", the TPI Leeway for this
programme is 0 notch. This implies that Moody's might downgrade
the covered bonds because of a TPI cap if it lowers the CB anchor by one
notch, all other variables being equal.
A multiple-notch downgrade of the covered bonds might occur in
certain circumstances, such as: (1) a country ceiling or sovereign
downgrade capping a covered bond rating or negatively affecting the CB
Anchor and the TPI; (2) a multiple-notch downgrade of the
CB Anchor; or (3) a material reduction of the value of the cover
pool.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Miguel Lopez Patron
AVP-Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Nicholas Lindstrom
Associate Managing Director
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454