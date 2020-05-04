Moody's assigns provisional (P)Aa1 to AS LHV Pank - Mortgage Covered Bonds

Frankfurt am Main, May 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has today assigned a provisional (P)Aa1 long-term rating to the mortgage covered bonds (hüpoteekpandikiri or covered bonds) issued by AS LHV Pank (AS LHV Pank / the issuer), deposits Baa1 (stable); adjusted baseline credit assessment baa3; counterparty risk (CR) assessment A3(cr)), which are governed by the Estonian Covered Bond Act.

RATINGS RATIONALE

A covered bond benefits from (1) the issuer's promise to pay interest and principal on the bonds; and (2) following a CB anchor event, the economic benefit of a collateral pool (the cover pool). The ratings therefore reflect the following factors:

(1) The credit strength of AS LHV Pank (Baa1, deposits (stable); adjusted baseline credit assessment baa3; CR assessment A3(cr)) and a CB anchor of CR assessment plus 1 notch.

(2) Following a CB anchor event the value of the cover pool. The stressed level of losses on the cover pool assets following a CB anchor event (cover pool losses) for this transaction is 29.5%.

Moody's considered the following factors in its analysis of the cover pool's value:

a) The credit quality of the assets backing the covered bonds. The mortgage covered bonds are backed by Estonian residential mortgage loans. The collateral score for the cover pool is 10.0%.

b) The legal framework. Notable aspects of the Estonian covered bonds framework include a requirement to have a buffer of liquid assets, floored at a minimum of 2.0% of the nominal value of the cover pool, to cover potential liquidity gaps over the next 180 days between payments expected to be received under the cover pool assets and the payments due under the outstanding covered bonds. For mortgage covered bonds, primary cover pool assets are limited to residential mortgage loans and the law sets a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio threshold of 70%. Wide-ranging powers of the cover pool administrator reduce the risk of an asset fire-sale.

c) The exposure to market risk, which is 22.8% for this cover pool.

d) The over-collateralisation (OC) in the cover pool depends on the size of the cover pool at closing and on the amount of the initial issuance. Based on the preliminary cover pool and an assumed issuance of EUR250million, the OC would be 121%, of which AS LHV Pank provides as per the legal framework, either: (i) 2.0% on a net present value (NPV) "committed" basis and 0% on a nominal basis; or (ii) 5.0% on a nominal "committed" basis (see Key Rating Assumptions/Factors, below).

The TPI assigned to this transaction is Improbable. This TPI does constrain the rating of the covered bonds at its current level.

At present, the total value of the assets included in the preliminary cover pool is approximately EUR552.2 million, comprising 10,949 residential mortgage loans. The residential mortgage loans have a weighted-average (WA) seasoning of 82 months and a WA indexed loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 47.1%.

Our analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the Estonian economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures put in place to contain the virus, will have on the covered bond sponsor entity and the cover assets' performance. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. It is a global health shock, which makes it extremely difficult to provide an economic assessment. The degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

KEY RATING ASSUMPTIONS/FACTORS

Moody's determines covered bond ratings using a two-step process: an expected loss analysis and a TPI framework analysis.

EXPECTED LOSS: Moody's uses its Covered Bond Model (COBOL) to determine a rating based on the expected loss on the bond. COBOL determines expected loss as (1) a function of the probability that the issuer will cease making payments under the covered bonds (a CB anchor event); and (2) the stressed losses on the cover pool assets following a CB anchor event.

The CB anchor for this programme is CR assessment plus 1 notch.

The cover pool losses for AS LHV Pank - Mortgage Covered Bonds are 29.5%. This is an estimate of the losses Moody's currently models following a CB anchor event. Moody's splits cover pool losses between market risk of 22.8% and collateral risk of 6.7%. Market risk measures losses stemming from refinancing risk and risks related to interest-rate and currency mismatches (these losses may also include certain legal risks). Collateral risk measures losses resulting directly from cover pool assets' credit quality. Moody's derives collateral risk from the collateral score, which for this programme is currently 10.0%.

Based on an assumed initial issuance of EUR250 million, the over-collateralisation in the cover pool would be 121%, of which AS LHV Pank provides as per the legal framework, either: (i) 2.0% on a net present value (NPV) "committed" basis and 0% on a nominal basis; or (ii) 5.0% on a nominal "committed" basis. Under Moody's COBOL model, the minimum OC consistent with the (P)Aa1 rating is 19%, of which 0% needs to be in "committed" form to be given full value. These numbers show that Moody's is relying on "uncommitted" OC in its expected loss analysis.

For further details on cover pool losses, collateral risk, market risk, collateral score and TPI Leeway across covered bond programmes rated by Moody's please refer to " Covered Bonds Sector Update ", published quarterly.

THE MODELLING OF THE COLLATERAL SCORE: For the Estonian market, we have used the specific parameters described in the "Recourse New Securitisation Markets" (RNSM) settings appended to the methodology "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework", published in July 2019, and available on www.moodys.com. The RNSM settings contain the standard settings used for new markets that do not have their own specific country settings and where there is recourse to the borrowers. Most of the loans in the cover pool are floating rate, linked to Euribor, and total mortgage interest rates are in line with those in most euro countries. As a result, we have assumed an accrued interest rate of 6.25%, which is in line with our assumptions for most euro countries, instead of the 12% interest rate in the RNSM settings.

TPI FRAMEWORK: Moody's assigns a "timely payment indicator" (TPI), which is our assessment of the likelihood of timely payment of interest and principal to covered bondholders following a CB anchor event. The TPI framework limits the covered bond rating to a certain number of notches above the CB anchor.

RATING METHODOLOGY

The methodologies used in this rating were "Moody's Approach to Rating Covered Bonds" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1154442, and "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in July 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1179948. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of a rating for an RMBS security may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The CB anchor is the main determinant of a covered bond programme's rating robustness. A change in the level of the CB anchor could lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the covered bonds. The TPI Leeway measures the number of notches by which Moody's might lower the CB anchor before the rating agency downgrades the covered bonds because of TPI framework constraints.

Based on the current TPI of "Improbable", the TPI Leeway for this programme is 0 notches. This implies that Moody's might downgrade the covered bonds because of a TPI cap if it lowers the CB anchor all other variables being equal.

A multiple-notch downgrade of the covered bonds might occur in certain circumstances, such as (1) a country ceiling or sovereign downgrade capping a covered bond rating or negatively affecting the CB Anchor and the TPI; (2) a multiple-notch downgrade of the CB Anchor; or (3) a material reduction of the value of the cover pool.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Martin Lenhard

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Juan Pablo Soriano

MD - Structured Finance

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

