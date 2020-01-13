Moody's assigns provisional (P)Aa1 to Luminor Bank AS -- Mortgage Covered Bonds

Madrid, January 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a provisional
(P)Aa1 long-term rating to the mortgage covered bonds (hüpoteekpandikiri
or covered bonds) issued by Luminor Bank AS (the issuer/Luminor,
deposits Baa1, outlook stable; adjusted baseline credit assessment
ba1; counterparty risk (CR) assessment A3(cr)), which are governed
by the Estonian Covered Bond Act.
RATINGS RATIONALE
A covered bond benefits from (1) the issuer's promise to pay interest
and principal on the bonds; and (2) following a CB anchor event,
the economic benefit of a collateral pool (the cover pool). The
ratings therefore reflect the following factors:
(1) The credit strength of Luminor (deposits Baa1, outlook stable;
adjusted baseline credit assessment ba1; counterparty risk (CR) assessment
A3(cr)) and a CB anchor of CR assessment plus 1 notch.
(2) Following a CB anchor event the value of the cover pool. The
stressed level of losses on the cover pool assets following a CB anchor
event (cover pool losses) for this transaction is 22.5%.
Moody's considered the following factors in its analysis of the
cover pool's value:
a) The credit quality of the assets backing the covered bonds.
The mortgage covered bonds are backed primarily by Estonian residential
mortgage loans. The collateral score for the cover pool is 10.75%.
b) The legal framework. Notable aspects of the Estonian covered
bonds framework include a requirement to have a buffer of liquid assets,
floored at a minimum of 2% of the nominal value of the cover pool,
to cover potential liquidity gaps over the next 180 days between payments
expected to be received under the cover pool assets and the payments due
under the outstanding covered bonds. For mortgage covered bonds,
primary cover pool assets are limited to residential mortgage loans and
the law sets an loan-to-value (LTV) ratio threshold of 70%.
Wide-ranging powers of the cover pool administrator reduce the
risk of an asset fire-sale.
c) The exposure to market risk, which is 15.3% for
this cover pool.
d) The over-collateralisation (OC) in the cover pool is 46.7%,
based on an expected issuance of €500 million, of which the
issuer provides, as per the legal framework, either (i) 2.0%
on a net present value (NPV) "committed" basis and 0%
on a nominal basis, or (ii) 5.0% on a nominal "committed"
basis (see Key Rating Assumptions/Factors, below).
The TPI assigned to this transaction is Improbable. This TPI does
constrain the rating of the covered bonds at its current level.
At present, the total value of the assets included in the cover
pool is approximately EUR 733 million, comprising 12,368 residential
mortgage loans, and substitute assets. The residential mortgage
loans have a weighted-average (WA) seasoning of 72 months and WA
unindexed and indexed loan-to-value (LTV) ratios of 78.0%
and 47.0%, respectively.
Moody's issues provisional ratings in advance of the final sale
of securities and these ratings only represent Moody's preliminary
opinion. Upon a conclusive review of the transaction and associated
documentation Moody's will endeavour to assign a definitive rating
to the covered bonds.
KEY RATING ASSUMPTIONS/FACTORS
Moody's determines covered bond ratings using a two-step
process: an expected loss analysis and a TPI framework analysis.
EXPECTED LOSS: Moody's uses its Covered Bond Model (COBOL)
to determine a rating based on the expected loss on the bond. COBOL
determines expected loss as (1) a function of the probability that the
issuer will cease making payments under the covered bonds (a CB anchor
event); and (2) the stressed losses on the cover pool assets following
a CB anchor event.
The CB anchor for this programme is CR assessment plus 1 notch.
The cover pool losses for this programme are 22.5%.
This is an estimate of the losses Moody's currently models following a
CB anchor event. Moody's splits cover pool losses between
market risk of 15.3% and collateral risk of 7.2%.
Market risk measures losses stemming from refinancing risk and risks related
to interest-rate and currency mismatches (these losses may also
include certain legal risks). Collateral risk measures losses resulting
directly from cover pool assets' credit quality. Moody's
derives collateral risk from the collateral score, which for this
programme is currently 10.75%.
The over-collateralisation in the cover pool is 46.7%,
based on an expected issuance of €500 million, of which the
issuer provides, as per the legal framework, either (i) 2.0%
on a net present value (NPV) "committed" basis and 0%
on a nominal basis, or (ii) 5.0% on a nominal "committed"
basis. Under Moody's COBOL model, the minimum OC consistent
with the (P)Aa1 rating is 10.0%, of which 0%
needs to be in "committed" form to be given full value (numbers
in nominal value terms). These numbers show that Moody's
is relying on "uncommitted" OC in its expected loss analysis.
For further details on cover pool losses, collateral risk,
market risk, collateral score and TPI Leeway across covered bond
programmes rated by Moody's please refer to "Covered Bonds Sector Update",
published quarterly.
THE MODELLING OF THE COLLATERAL SCORE: For the Estonian market,
we have used the specific parameters described in the "Recourse
New Securitisation Markets" (RNSM) settings appended to the methodology
"Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework", published
in July 2019, and available on www.moodys.com.
The RNSM settings contain the standard settings used for new markets that
do not have their own specific country settings and where there is recourse
to the borrowers. Most of the loans in the cover pool are floating
rate, linked to Euribor, and total mortgage interest rates
are in line with those in most euro countries. As a result,
we have assumed an accrued interest rate of 6.25%,
which is in line with our assumptions for most euro countries, instead
of the 12% interest rate in the RNSM settings.
TPI FRAMEWORK: Moody's assigns a "timely payment indicator"
(TPI), which measures the likelihood of timely payments to covered
bondholders following a CB anchor event. The TPI framework limits
the covered bond rating to a certain number of notches above the CB anchor.
For Luminor Bank AS -- Mortgage Covered Bonds, Moody's has
assigned a TPI of Improbable.
RATING METHODOLOGY
The methodologies used in this rating were "Moody's Approach
to Rating Covered Bonds" published in February 2019, and "Moody's
Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in July 2019.
Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING:
The CB anchor is the main determinant of a covered bond programme's rating
robustness. A change in the level of the CB anchor could lead to
an upgrade or downgrade of the covered bonds. The TPI Leeway measures
the number of notches by which Moody's might lower the CB anchor before
the rating agency downgrades the covered bonds because of TPI framework
constraints.
Based on the current TPI of "Improbable", the TPI Leeway
for this programme is 0 notches. This implies that Moody's
might downgrade the covered bonds because of a TPI cap if it lowers the
CB anchor all other variables being equal.
A multiple-notch downgrade of the covered bonds might occur in
certain circumstances, such as (1) a country ceiling or sovereign
downgrade capping a covered bond rating or negatively affecting the CB
Anchor and the TPI; (2) a multiple-notch downgrade of the
CB Anchor; or (3) a material reduction of the value of the cover
pool.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Tomas Rodriguez-Vigil
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
Juan Pablo Soriano
MD - Structured Finance
Structured Finance Group
