Moody's assigns provisional (P)Aaa (sf) to Bank of America's Class A(2020-1) card ABS

$500 million of asset-backed securities rated
New York, December 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned
a provisional (P)Aaa (sf) rating to the BASeries Class A(2020-1)
Notes to be issued by the BA Credit Card Trust (the Trust), sponsored
by Bank of America, N.A. (Bank of America).
Moody's rating actions is as follows:
Issuer: BA Credit Card Trust, BAseries
BASeries Class A (2020-1) Notes, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
RATING RATIONALE
The rating is based on the quality of the underlying credit card receivables,
the expertise of Bank of America as servicer, the transaction's
legal and structural protections including early amortization trigger
events, the credit enhancement provided by subordinate notes,
and the likelihood of the sponsor becoming insolvent and shutting down
its credit card portfolio. Moody's assesses this likelihood from
the sponsor's counterparty risk assessment (CR Assessment).
The BASeries Class A(2020-1) Notes will have a fixed rate coupon,
an expected maturity date of December 15, 2023 and a legal maturity
date of May 15, 2026.
The assets of the Trust consist of a collateral certificate issued by
the BA Master Credit Card Trust II (Master Trust II) representing an undivided
interest in the receivables, originated and serviced by Bank of
America, which Master Trust II holds.
Summary of Analytical Outputs
Moody's Aaa LGSD and Aaa CE are 44.0% and 11.88%
respectively for this transaction. The Aaa LGSD reflects Moody's
expectation of the trust's performance following a sponsor default and
portfolio shutdown. The Aaa CE reflects the level of credit enhancement
consistent with a Aaa (sf) rating by haircutting the Aaa LGSD based on
the rating of the sponsor.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the performance of credit card asset backed
securities (ABS) from the current weak US economic activity and a gradual
recovery for the coming months. Specifically, for credit
card ABS, loan performance will weaken due to an unprecedented spike
in the unemployment rate that may limit the borrower's income and their
ability to service debt. Furthermore, borrower assistance
programs, such as payment deferrals, may adversely impact
scheduled cash flows to bondholders. Although an economic recovery
is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely
tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree
of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Methodology Underlying the Rating Actions:
The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach
to Rating Credit Card Receivables-Backed Securities" published
in June 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230126.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:
Moody's could downgrade the rating of the Class A(2020-1) Notes
if our expectation of the trust's performance following a sponsor default
and portfolio shutdown (i.e., Aaa LGSD) deteriorates
materially, specifically, if the charge-off rate rises
or the payment rate or yield falls. An increase in Moody's assessment
of the likelihood of either of the sponsors shutting down its credit card
portfolio, generally reflected from a downgrade in either of the
sponsors' CR assessment, could also lead to a downgrade to the rating
of the Class A(2020-1) Notes.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1256770.
In rating this transaction, Moody's uses a cash flow model to determine
the collateral loss in a maximum stress scenario. As a second step,
Moody's haircuts this collateral loss based on the sponsor's credit quality.
Finally, Moody's compares the available credit enhancement with
the haircut collateral loss, taking into account loss allocation
and other structural features, to determine the model-indicated
rating for each instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Puloma Mukherjee
Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Pedro Sancholuz Ruda
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653