Moody's assigns provisional (P)Baa2 rating to Sharjah's Global Medium Term Notes programme

New York, July 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a provisional rating of (P)Baa2 to the Government of Sharjah's Global Medium Term Note (GMTN) Programme.

Moody's expects to assign definitive rating(s) to notes issued under the Programme upon closing of the issuance and review of the terms of the final transaction documents.

RATINGS RATIONALE

According to the transaction documents provided to Moody's, the Notes under the proposed GMTN programme are direct, general, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the Government of Sharjah (Baa2 stable) and will rank pari passu with all other unsecured external debt obligations of the issuer. The proposed Notes are governed by English law and the terms of the notes contain a negative pledge provision. The (P)Baa2 rating on Sharjah's proposed GMTN programme mirrors the Government of Sharjah's long-term issuer rating.

Sharjah's credit profile is supported by the emirate's membership in the United Arab Emirates (UAE Aa2 stable), high income levels and a relatively diversified economy. Limited policy effectiveness, the government's narrow revenue base and a rising government debt burden weigh negatively on creditworthiness. The coronavirus outbreak will reduce revenues from VAT, land sales and transfers from government-related entities in the short-term, and significantly affect economic activity, particularly given Sharjah's close links to Dubai.

The stable outlook on the issuer rating is supported by Sharjah's relatively diversified economy, low external vulnerability risks and a credible currency peg afforded by membership in the federation of the UAE, ample funding sources, and high income levels contributing to shock absorption capacity, indicating a degree of resiliency at the current rating level despite pressures on creditworthiness globally associated with the coronavirus shock. The stable outlook also takes into account the relatively low probability of a significant improvement in fiscal strength.

ENVIRONMENTAL SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental risk is material to Sharjah's credit profile. The UAE is one of the world's top ten most arid states, and rapid growth in recent decades has further increased environmental risks surrounding water sustainability, a challenge which also applies to Sharjah given that water generation is handled at the emirate level. The majority of the UAE's (and Sharjah's) water is produced by desalination plants, which are highly energy intensive. Growth and/or fiscal constraints would rise if water supply is unable to keep pace with demand.

Social risks currently exert limited impact on Sharjah's credit profile, although the effectiveness of labour market nationalisation policies in keeping unemployment low among citizens will remain an important consideration for social risks for the foreseeable future. Moody's regards the coronavirus pandemic as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. For Sharjah, it mainly manifests in an economic shock and revenue deterioration that exacerbates existing pressures on fiscal strength.

Governance risks are material to Sharjah's credit profile. The risks relate to the limited transparency on fiscal policy, in particular the recent track record of missed fiscal targets and the incurrence and assumption of government guaranteed debt point to reactive fiscal policy formation.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

A sustained decline in the debt burden relative to revenues, whether arising from a significant sustainable expansion of the revenue base and/or through substantive expenditure restraint achieving primary balance surpluses, would likely exert positive pressure on Sharjah's issuer rating. Furthermore, evidence of decreasing volatility in government revenues which would provide greater comfort over the capacity of Sharjah to carry a higher debt burden could also support a higher rating.

Further significant deterioration in fiscal strength, resulting from wider fiscal deficits for longer than Moody's currently projects and/or a more marked increase in government debt, would likely lead to a downgrade of Sharjah's issuer rating, revealing yet weaker institutions and governance than Moody's now assesses.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 26,985 (2019 Moody's Estimate) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 2% (2019 Moody's Estimate) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): -1% (2019 Moody's Estimate)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -6.1% (2019 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: [not available]

External debt/GDP: [not available]

Economic resiliency: baa2

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

On 06 July 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Sharjah, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The terms and conditions of the instruments to be issued under the proposed programme and the conclusion that these instruments would rank pari passu with other senior unsecured debt obligations of the Government of Sharjah.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

