Moody's assigns provisional backed ratings to Brookfield's multi-seniority shelf

New Brookfield Finance II Inc. backed Medium Term Notes assigned A3 rating

New York, December 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned provisional ratings to Brookfield Corporation's ("Brookfield" A3 stable) multi-seniority shelf registration statement that the company filed on 16 September 2022. Specifically, Moody's assigned provisional ratings, including a rating of (P)A3 to the senior unsecured shelf registration of Brookfield's financial subsidiary, Brookfield Finance II Inc. (BFI II). Any issuance by BFI II under the shelf registration would be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Brookfield. Subsequently, Moody's assigned an A3 rating to Brookfield Finance II Inc.'s new backed Medium Term Notes (senior unsecured) Canadian Dollar notes, which may be issued from time to time with maturities of not less than one year, (the "MTN Notes"), and which the company is marketing today.

Brookfield Finance II Inc. is a financial subsidiary of Brookfield. The MTN Notes will rank equally with any backed unsecured, unsubordinated obligations of BFI II, and they will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed as to payment of principal, premium (if any) and interest and certain other amounts by Brookfield. Such guarantee will rank equally with Brookfield's other unsecured, unsubordinated obligations. The rating outlook on BFI II is stable.

The following rating assignments were made:

Assignment of provisional rating:

Issuer: Brookfield Finance II Inc.

Guarantor: Brookfield Corporation

-- Backed Senior Unsecured (Foreign) shelf, assigned (P)A3

-- Backed Subordinated (Foreign) shelf, assigned (P)Baa1

Assignment of definitive rating:

Issuer: Brookfield Finance II Inc.

Guarantor: Brookfield Corporation

-- Backed Senior Unsecured Medium Term Notes, assigned A3

Outlook Action:

..Issuer: Brookfield Finance II Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The (P)A3 backed senior unsecured rating assigned to Brookfield Finance II Inc. and the A3 backed senior unsecured rating to its new issue of MTN Notes reflect both their senior status and the unconditional guarantee of Brookfield Corporation. Moody's noted that the planned issuance of a minimum of CDN $750 million of Medium Term Notes would have a de minimis impact on Brookfield's consolidated leverage.

Brookfield's A3 long-term senior unsecured debt rating reflects the strength of its fee-related earnings, the relatively stable distributions on its invested capital, and the potential distributions of carried interest derived from its fee-bearing capital (FBC).

On 9 December 2022 Moody's upgraded Brookfield's senior rating to A3 from Baa1, noting that the company has benefited from a strengthening of its credit profile over the last several years, driven by significant growth across all of its businesses. In the past year, fee-bearing capital and fee related earnings has increased by 19%. Distributable earnings (before realizations) of $4.2 billion were up 29% from the prior year and included $2.8 billion of distributions from investments and insurance solution operating earnings.

The company invests in capital-intensive industries where it has substantial operating expertise, including real estate, renewable power generation, infrastructure, and distressed businesses, through its private investment funds and its listed partnerships. Increasingly, private credit and private equity investments support fee-related earnings.

The long-term perpetual nature of the company's invested capital supports its rating, as does the stable, dividend yield on its invested capital in its public partnerships.

However, Moody's notes that Brookfield's earnings will arise from a complex, layered organization, with leverage carried (on a non-recourse basis) at the level of individual investments. While diversification and asset resilience are strengths, the complexity of the organizational structure can give rise to governance risks.

The A3 rating is generally supported by factors such as Brookfield's revenue scale, which exceeds $8 billion, and the stability of its asset base and high organic growth rate, which has exceeded 10% annually over the past three years. In addition, pretax margins have been strong, exceeding 50%.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Brookfield's rating and/or outlook (and the ratings and outlooks of the entities it supports) could be subject to positive pressure if the following occurs: 1) consistent growth in stable, fee bearing capital, 2) prudent funding of future strategic actions with a balance of debt and equity capital, and 3) Debt/EBITDA below 1.5x on a consistent basis, assuming listed partnership and private funds remain at or below current leverage levels (based upon cash flow generation, inclusive of preferred securities).

However, the long-term rating could face negative pressure if the following occurs: 1) Debt/EBITDA remaining above 2.5x on a sustained basis, 2) significant deterioration in the performance of core listed holdings resulting in a decline in distributions up to Brookfield, 3) increased leverage at the listed partnerships and private funds, or 4) subsequent distributions of interests in the Asset Management Company that are dilutive to creditors.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Asset Managers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65403. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Brookfield Corporation is a global investment management firm headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The firm had $762 billion of assets under management as of 30 September 2022.

The last rating action on Brookfield was on 9 December 2022, when Moody's upgraded Brookfield Corporation's rating to A3 with a stable outlook.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

