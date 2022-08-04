Moody's assigns provisional rating to American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2022-3, Class A card ABS

$500 million of securities rated

New York, August 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a provisional (P)Aaa (sf) rating to the Class A Fixed Rate Asset Backed Certificates of Series 2022-3 to be issued by the American Express Credit Account Master Trust, sponsored by American Express National Bank.

Moody's rating action is as follows:

Issuer: American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2022-3

$500,000,000 Class A Fixed Rate Asset Backed Certificates, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

RATING RATIONALE

The rating for the Class A Certificates is based on the quality of the underlying credit card receivables, the expertise of American Express Travel Related Services Company, Inc. as servicer, the transaction's legal and structural protections including early amortization trigger events, the credit enhancement provided by subordinate securities, and the likelihood of the sponsor becoming insolvent and shutting down its credit card portfolio. Moody's assesses this likelihood from the sponsor's counterparty risk assessment (CR Assessment).

The Class A Certificates represent 87.50% of the Series 2022-3 total issuance, the Class B Certificates represent 3.75% of the total issuance, and the collateral interest represents 8.75%. The Class A Certificates will have a fixed rate coupon, an expected maturity date of August 15, 2025 and a legal maturity date of August 16, 2027.

The assets of the trust consist of credit card receivables, including both proprietary and co-branded credit cards, as well as receivables generated from the revolving credit lines extended to charge card members, from designated card accounts originated by American Express National Bank, and serviced by American Express Travel Related Services Company, Inc. American Express National Bank's long-term deposit ratings are Aa3 stable/long-term senior unsecured (P)A3, long-term CR Assessment A1(cr), short-term deposits P-1, and BCA a2. American Express Travel Related Services Company, Inc.'s long-term issuer rating is A2 stable and its short-term issuer rating is P-1.

Summary of Analytical Outputs

Moody's Aaa LGSD and the Aaa CE are 34.7% and 13.2%, respectively, for this transaction. The Aaa LGSD reflects Moody's expectation of the trust's performance following a sponsor default and portfolio shutdown. The Aaa CE reflects the level of credit enhancement consistent with a Aaa (sf) rating by haircutting the Aaa LGSD based on the CR Assessment of the sponsor.

Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to Rating Credit Card Receivables-Backed Securities" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/390486. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the rating:

Moody's could downgrade the rating of the Class A Certificates if our expectation of the trust's performance following a sponsor default and portfolio shutdown (i.e., Aaa LGSD) deteriorates materially, specifically, if the charge-off rate rises or the payment rate or yield falls. An increase in Moody's assessment of the likelihood of the sponsor shutting down its credit card portfolio, generally reflected from a downgrade in the sponsor's CR Assessment, could also lead to a downgrade to the rating of the Class A Certificates.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBS_1337851.

In rating this transaction, Moody's uses a cash flow model to determine the collateral loss in a maximum stress scenario. As a second step, Moody's haircuts this collateral loss based on the sponsor's credit quality. Finally, Moody's compares the available credit enhancement with the haircut collateral loss, taking into account loss allocation and other structural features, to determine the model-indicated rating for each instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

