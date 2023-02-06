Moody's assigns provisional rating to German Auto Lease ABS to be issued by Bumper DE S.A., 2023

Euro [ ] million ABS Notes provisionally rated, relating to a portfolio of German auto lease receivables and RV cash flows

Paris, February 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following provisional rating to Notes to be issued by Bumper DE S.A., 2023 linked to its Compartment 2023-1 and Compartment 2023-2:

....EUR[ ]M Class A Floating Rate Notes due August 2032, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Moody's has not assigned a rating to the EUR[ ]M Subordinated Loan.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Notes are backed by a one-year revolving portfolio of auto lease installment receivables and residual value (RV) cash flows. These auto leases are extended to corporate, SME and governmental entities in Germany by LeasePlan Deutschland GmbH ("LPDE"), owned by LeasePlan Corporation N.V. ("LPC"), rated Baa1/P-2 & A3(cr)/P-2(cr).

The net present value of the portfolio of assets amounts to approximately EUR 540 million as of 31 December 2022 pool cut-off date. The reserve fund will be funded to 1.19% of the portfolio balance at closing and the total credit enhancement for the Class A Notes will be 27.12% at closing.

The rating is primarily based on the credit quality of the portfolio, the structural features of the transaction and its legal integrity.

The transaction benefits from credit strengths such as experience of the originator, financial strength and securitisation experience of the originator's parent company, and good historical performance of the lease portfolio. However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit weaknesses such as residual value (RV) risk, complex maintenance services and higher lessee concentration because of the fleet lease products that are securitized. Various mitigants have been put in place in the transaction structure, such as a back-up servicer facilitator and a back-up maintenance coordinator facilitator at closing as well as a rating trigger to nominate a back-up servicer and a back-up maintenance coordinator at loss of investment grade of the controlling entity. The appointment of a back-up maintenance coordinator upon downgrade of the controlling entity will mitigate maintenance service disruptions to lessees thereby mitigating lease contract termination risk.

As of December 2022, the portfolio consists of vehicle lease contracts with a weighted average seasoning of 15.8 months. At the pool cut-off date, the portfolio comprises of lease instalment receivables (45.64%), RV cash flows where the lessee bears the RV risk (0.22%), and RV cash flows where the originator LPDE bears the residual risk (54.14%). These lease contracts finance car fleets to corporate, SME and public entities in Germany. The securitized RV cash flows are based on car value estimates at closing of the lease contracts for the lease contract maturity.

MAIN MODEL ASSUMPTIONS

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime mean default rate of 2.5%, a stochastic recovery rate of 50.0% and Aaa portfolio credit enhancement ("PCE") of 11.0% related to the lease installments. The expected defaults and recoveries capture our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the PCE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults and PCE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its inverse normal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario in our ABSROM cash flow model.

Portfolio expected defaults of 2.5% are in line with the EMEA Auto ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) historical performance of the book of the originator, (ii) benchmark transactions, and (iii) other qualitative considerations, such as lessee industries and lessee sizes in the portfolio.

Portfolio expected recoveries of 50.0% are in line with the EMEA Auto ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) historical performance of the originator's book, (ii) benchmark transactions, and (iii) other qualitative considerations.

PCE of 11.0% is in line with the EMEA Auto ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the pool which is mainly driven by: (i) lessee and industry concentrations, (ii) the relative ranking to originator peers in the EMEA market, and (iii) the revolving period in the structure. The PCE level of 11.0% results in an implied coefficient of variation ("CoV") of 74.2%.

The transaction is exposed to RV risk. Moody's applies its RV risk assessment to evaluate this risk. The Aaa haircut for RV exposure in this German auto lease portfolio, after adjustment for its specific characteristics, is 35.50%.

The RV haircut is lower than the EMEA Auto ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of (i) the originator's quality to set residual values; (ii) the historical RV performance, and (iii) the portfolio composition. Our RV analysis results in a residual value credit enhancement (RV CE) of 14.8 % for the Aaa (sf) rated Notes looking at the RV cash flows where the RV risk is borne by LPDE.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391531. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Factors that may cause a downgrade of the rating of the Class A Notes include a significant decline in the overall performance of the pool and a significant deterioration of the credit profile of the originator.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

