Moody's assigns provisional rating to Green STORM 2023 B.V. RMBS

EUR 500 million RMBS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of Dutch residential mortgage loans

Madrid, February 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned provisional rating to Notes to be issued by Green STORM 2023 B.V.:

....EUR500M Class A Mortgage-Backed Notes 2023 due [2070], Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Moody's has not assigned a rating to the EUR 26.3M mezzanine Class B Mortgage-Backed Notes 2023 due [2070].

Moody's has not assigned a rating to the EUR 5.3M subordinated Class C Notes 2023 due [2070].

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Notes are backed by a 5-years revolving pool of Dutch residential mortgage loans originated by Obvion N.V. (NR). According to the originator the mortgage loans in this portfolio qualify as energy efficient under the ICMA Green Bond Principles and the Low Carbon Buildings Criteria of the Climate Bond Standards. This public securitisation continues the series of Green Storm transactions sponsored by Obvion N.V. (NR).

The securitised loan portfolio of EUR 526.3 million will be selected from the provisional portfolio of assets amounting to approximately EUR 607.19 million as of January 1, 2023. The reserve fund will be non-amortising and fully funded at 1.01% of the total Class A and Class B Notes. Credit enhancement for Class A Notes is provided by 5.0% subordination, the non-amortising reserve fund, and excess spread.

The ratings are primarily based on the credit quality of the portfolio, the structural features of the transaction and its legal integrity.

According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from various credit strengths such as a granular portfolio and a non-amortising liquidity reserve sized at 1.01% of Class A and B Notes balance. However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit weaknesses such as an unrated servicer and a 5-years revolving period. Various mitigants have been included in the transaction structure such as performance triggers which will stop the revolving period if pool performance deteriorates.

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected loss of 0.60% and Aaa MILAN credit enhancement ("MILAN CE") of 6.7% related to borrower receivables. The expected loss capture our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the MILAN CE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected losses and MILAN CE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario in the ABSROM cash flow model to rate RMBS.

Portfolio expected loss of 0.60%: This is lower than the Dutch RMBS sector and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime loss expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) the availability of the NHG-guarantee for 10.17% of the loan parts in the pool at closing, which can reduce during the replenishment period to 8.0%; (ii) the performance of the seller's precedent transactions; (iii) benchmarking with comparable transactions in the Dutch RMBS market; (iv) the current economic conditions in the Netherlands; and historical recovery data of foreclosures received from the seller.

MILAN CE of 6.7%: This is lower than the Dutch RMBS sector average and follows Moody's assessment of the loan-by-loan information taking into account the following key drivers: (i) the percentage of the NHG-guaranteed loans (10.17%) which can reduce during the replenishment period to 8.0% (ii) the replenishment period of five years during which there is a risk of deterioration in pool quality through the addition of new loans; (iii) Moody's calculated weighted average current loan-to-market value of (LTMV) of 68.52% which is slightly lower than LTMVs observed in other Dutch RMBS transactions; and (iv) the proportion of interest-only loan parts (41.3%); and (v) the weighted average seasoning of 3.8 years.

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/390481. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of a rating for an RMBS security may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Factors that may lead to a downgrade of the rating of the Notes include, significantly higher losses compared to our expectations at closing, due to either a significant, unexpected deterioration of the housing market and the economy, or performance factors related to the originator and servicer.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

